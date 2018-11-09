This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
IHG is currently offering a promotion where you can earn 10,000 bonus points when staying at nine new properties and nine featured properties. TPG’s latest valuation pegs the value of these points at $60, but you might value this bonus even higher since 10k points are enough for two nights at a 5,000-point PointsBreaks property or one night at a Category 1 property.
The Details
This promotion is pretty straightforward. There aren’t any terms or conditions, but here are the details:
- Book the 10,000 Bonus Points rate and stay two or more nights at an eligible property to get 10,000 IHG points.
- The promotion doesn’t list a maximum number of points that can be earned.
- Stays must be booked by Dec. 31, 2018. The stay must be completed by Jan. 31, 2019.
- Rooms booked under the 10,000 Bonus Points rate usually offer free cancellation until one day before check-in.
- Click through from the promotion page at this link, as otherwise the promotional rate will not show up and you won’t receive the bonus points. You may need to logout of your IHG account to see the eligible properties, but you can login once you click through to a particular property.
Eligible Properties
The following 18 properties are eligible:
- California: Holiday Inn Windsor – Wine Country
- Colorado: Staybridge Suites Denver Downtown
- Delaware: Holiday Inn Express Bethany Beach
- Florida: Hotel Indigo Sarasota
- North Carolina: Holiday Inn & Suites Arden- Asheville Airport
- Oklahoma: Avid Oklahoma City – Quail Springs
- Maryland: Crowne Plaza Baltimore
- Massachusetts: Holiday Inn Boston Logan Airport – Chelsea
- Minnesota: InterContinental Minneapolis – St. Paul Airport
- New York: Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan
- Pennsylvania: Hotel Indigo Pittsburgh – Technology Center
- Tennessee: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Memphis Airport – Elvis Presley Blvd
- Texas: Holiday Inn & Suites Shenandoah
- Texas: Staybridge Suites Houston – Humble Beltway 8 E
- Washington: Crowne Plaza Seattle–Downtown
- Washington, DC: InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf
- Canada: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kelowna East
- Mexico: Crowne Plaza Puebla
Be Careful
Although the promotion is for stays of two or more nights, some properties may require longer stays. This requirement isn’t stated, but I could only find the 10,000 Bonus Points rate for stays of three nights or longer at InterContinental Hotels like the Minneapolis – St. Paul Airport. And, the rates for the 10,000 Bonus Points rate are generally much higher than other refundable rates.
Likewise, I only found the 10,000 Bonus Points rate for stays of three nights or longer at Avid Oklahoma City – Quail Springs. The 10,000 Bonus Points rate wasn’t competitive here either.
Bottom Line
This promotion has the potential to provide excellent value. But, I didn’t find any properties offering the 10,000 Bonus Points rate for stays of two nights. And for the properties where I found the rate offered on three-night stays, it wasn’t competitive.
I’d still recommend searching your travel dates if you’re planning to visit any of the cities with eligible properties before Jan. 31. But, I don’t expect this promotion will provide value unless someone else is paying for your hotel stay and you don’t mind making them pay a higher rate. If you do book a room through this promotion, use your IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card to earn 10 IHG points per dollar spent or your Chase Sapphire Reserve to earn 3 Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent.
H/T: Loyalty Lobby
Featured image courtesy of Hotel Indigo Sarasota.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.