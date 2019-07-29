This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Since American Express only lets you earn the bonus on each of its credit cards once per lifetime, it’s important to time your applications carefully and apply when the bonus is at its highest. While we’ve seen 100,000-point welcome offers on several flavors of the The Platinum Card® from American Express in the past, none of the public offers are currently that high. However, it’s currently possible to receive a 100,000-point welcome offer on The Business Platinum® Card from American Express via referral.
This is a limited-time offer that is only available until September 25, 2019, and the bonus is split into two tiers. Under this offer new applicants will receive 50,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $10,000 in the first three months, and an additional 50,000 points after spending an additional $15,000 (or $25,000 total) in the first 3 months. Meanwhile, the referrer will receive 20,000 Membership Rewards points.
Based on TPG’s valuation of Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, this welcome offer is worth an incredible $2,000 if you’re able to max out both tiers. Of course $25,000 is a lot of money to spend in three months, but for large, established businesses, or those with high expenses for inventory, suppliers, etc, this offer is well within reach. If you don’t think you can spend this much you could also consider applying for the public offer for the Business Platinum which offers up to 75,000 Membership Rewards points, 50,000 after spending $10,000 and an additional 25,000 after spending $20,000 total in the first 3 months.
The Business Platinum card is now one of the most expensive publicly available credit cards with an annual fee of $595 (see rates and fees) that’s mostly offset by a $200 annual airline incidental fee credit and a $200 annual Dell technology statement credit ($100 every six months). The card also comes with all the standard perks of the Platinum family, including access to Amex Centurion lounges, automatic Marriott and Hilton Gold elite status, and 5x points on airfare and prepaid hotels booked through amextravel.com. The Business Platinum is also unique in that it offers a 35% pay-with-points rebate, eligible on all premium cabin flights and economy flights with your selected airline. You need to have the full number of points in your account to use this benefit, but this raises your effective redemption value to ~1.54 cents per point.
For more on The Business Platinum Card, please see:
-
Credit Card Review: The Business Platinum Card From American Express
-
Amex Business Platinum Adding WeWork Access and Dell Statement Credits, Raising Fee to $595
-
8 Things To Do When You Get the American Express Business Platinum Card
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum card, please click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.