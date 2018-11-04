This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
IHG’s InterContinental Hotels brand has launched a Discover More rate that’s valid at 43 participating InterContinental properties in North, Central and South America. When you use this rate to book at one of the participating properties, you’ll get a $100 credit toward an “in-hotel experience” on stays of two nights or more.
The Discover More rate is valid for stays between October 15 and January 31, but you must book at least one day in advance of arrival and no later than December 31. The easiest way to book using this rate is to click though from IHG’s Discover More page. Note that reservations made with this rate are non-refundable. Additionally, this rate is available to North, Central and South America residents, but residents of Quebec and Brazil aren’t eligible.
The $100 hotel credit is earned per room, per night and will be applied to your guest folio at checkout. The credit ($50 per night) can be used on food and beverage or spa services during your 2+ night stay. The following 43 hotels are participating in this promotion:
When deciding whether to take advantage of the Discover More deal, it’s best to compare the promotional rate against the other rates available to you. For example, at the InterContinental Hotels: Presidente Cancun Resort, one of TPG‘s 7 Incredible IHG Hotels for International Getaways, a two-night weekend stay for two adults in mid-December is $518 under the Discover More rate and $457 under the best publicly available rate. So, you’d need to decide if the $100 credit is worth paying an additional $61.
Sometimes, the Discover More rate isn’t going to be the best option. One such example is if you wanted to stay at the InterContinental Hotels: New York Times Square for the TPG Awards Ceremony on December 4. In this case, for a two-night stay you’d pay $1,360 under the Discover More rate or $1,113 under the hotel’s Annual Sale rate. Unless someone else is picking up your hotel tab — and you don’t mind making them pay more — you’ll want to forgo the Discover More rate and book the Annual Sale rate at this hotel.
Regardless of which rate you book, make sure to pay with a credit card that earns you valuable points. I’d use my Chase Sapphire Reserve to earn 3 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent or my IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card to earn 10 IHG points per dollar spent. Based on TPG’s latest valuations, I’d get a 6% return with either card so I’d just need to decide whether I want to earn IHG points or Chase Ultimate Rewards points.
H/T: Loyalty Lobby
Featured photo of InterContinental Hotels: Presidente Cancun Resort courtesy of IHG.
