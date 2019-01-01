Maximize your travel.
The Smart Guide to Maximize Travel Nashville Airport

Welcome to Nashville International Airport. Here at The Points Guy, our mission is to help you travel smarter utilizing tools like points, miles and credit cards from our partners. See how holding specific cards and earning rewards can improve your experience through the airport, in the air and on the ground.

Breeze through airport security for the annual fee of a credit card. Here are a few cards offering TSA PreCheck application fee credits:

  • Bank of America Premium Rewards Visa credit card
  • Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
  • United Explorer Card

Just pay for the application fee with an eligible card, and you’ll get a statement credit back. Bonus: Pay for Global Entry with these cards, and PreCheck is included for free.

What's The Value For You?
8 MIN
Avg Time Thru Security
3 MIN
AVG Time Saved with Precheck
You could be sipping a complimentary cocktail instead of fighting over the one wall charger. Various travel rewards credit cards come with airport lounge access, and many include guests for free.

The most common lounge access benefit available through cards is Priority Pass, which gets you into over 1,000 lounges across the globe. Other cards get you into airline-operated lounges, like the Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, which offers Admirals Club membership.

What's The Value For You?
2
lounges at Nashville airport
$59
entry fee covered by right card
Board early to nab that overhead space. You can board in a preferred zone with cards such as:

  • Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
  • Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
  • United Explorer Card
What's The Value For You?
30%
Avg gate-checked bags on a full flight
0%
with priority boarding
Buying food, drinks, or Wi-Fi on the plane? Use one of these cards to save money on your purchase.

  • JetBlue Plus World Elite Mastercard
  • Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
  • Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
What's The Value For You?
20-50%
Discount off regular price
$4
Potential savings on a single flight
Tired of paying extra just to bring your clothes with you on your trip? These cards will get you a free first checked bag when you’re flying on the same airline.

  • United Explorer Card
  • Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
  • Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card
What's The Value For You?
$25-30
Avg cost to check 1st bag
$0
Cost with the right airline card
Want to fly to Hawaii without squeezing into an economy seat? Start your vacation in style by using points and miles from one of these credit cards to get your ticket for nearly free.

  • Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
  • The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express
  • Citi ThankYou Premier Card
What's The Value For You?
$1,705
Average business class ticket to Hawaii
50-60k
Cost in miles + $11.20

Travel Like a Pro with The Points Guy

Want to learn more about traveling comfortably for little to no cost? The Points Guy has everything you need to know on how to accumulate extra airline and hotel points and miles without being a road warrior, and how to earn perks to travel in style for free.

    Check out TPG’s massive database of airline and hotel reviews, ranging from the very best first class cabins to the worst economy seats.

    When airlines put out great sales, you need to act fast. Get alerted anytime a great airfare pops up to cities and countries around the world.

    Have frequent flyer miles but don’t know how to use them? Our points and miles guides will teach you the best way to maximize airline and hotel loyalty programs.

    Stay on top of the latest in travel, aviation, and loyalty programs with 24-hour coverage of events in the industry and around the world.

