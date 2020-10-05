Hilton Honors Sweepstakes Official Rules
ThePointsGuy.com 2020 Hilton Honors Sweepstakes
Official Rules
1. ELIGIBILITY: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. ThePointsGuy.com 2020 Hilton Honors Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is open to individuals who are residents of the fifty (50) United States or D.C. age 18 or older at the time of entry. Employees, officers and directors of The Points Guy (“Sponsor”) its parent, affiliated and subsidiary companies, advertising and promotional agencies, web masters and web suppliers and persons engaged in the development of Sweepstakes materials, and employees, officers and directors of Hilton (collectively, the “Promotional Entities”), and members of the immediate family (parents, siblings, children and spouse, wherever they reside) or household (whether or not related) of such employees, officers and directors are not eligible. By participating, you agree to these Official Rules and all decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Void where prohibited.
2. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on October 5, 2020, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on October 16, 2020, (the “Sweepstakes Period”). The server hosting the thepointsguy.com website is the official time clock for the Sweepstakes.
3. TO ENTER: Enroll in Hilton Honors during the Sweepstakes Period. Entrants are required to provide their complete name, a valid address, valid email address, valid phone number, and any other required fields as indicated. Limit of one (1) entry per person/e-mail address by any method during the entire Sweepstakes Period. A person who enters via more than one method will only be counted once. Incomplete, garbled, non-responsive and mechanically reproduced entries will be disqualified. All entries become the sole property of the Sponsor. If you enter using a mobile device, standard data charges may apply from your carrier.
4. DRAWING and PRIZES: Sponsor will select one (1) Grand Prize winner in a random drawing held approximately fifteen business days following the close of the Sweepstakes Period from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. The Grand Prize winner will receive $5,000 to be used toward a hotel stay at any Hilton property located in the United States and travel expenses to get to and from the selected Hilton property, such as flights or car rental. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
All applicable taxes or fees on a prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner is solely responsible for the costs of any merchandise, shipping charges or other costs of purchases not covered by the face amount of the prize. Sponsor is not responsible for a lost or stolen prize. No substitution of prize except that Sponsor may substitute a prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion.
5. OTHER CONSIDERATIONS: By entering, you agree that Sponsor may use, post, publish, edit, combine with other comments or content any survey details or other statements included in your entry in any media in perpetuity without obligation to you. By accepting a prize, winner agrees that the Sponsor, and those acting under its authority, may use winner’s name, city and likeness for advertising and promotional purposes in any media without limitation or obligation, and without further consideration, unless prohibited by law. By entering, you agree that the Promotional Entities and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents, will have no liability whatsoever for, and will be held harmless by you for any liability for any injury, loss or damages of any kind to persons, including death, and property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize or participation in this Sweepstakes or any prize related activity. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, misdelivered, garbled, or mutilated e-mail, mail, shipments, or other communications. Void where prohibited. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, or illegible entries; or for any computer, telephone, satellite, cable, network, electronic or Internet hardware or software malfunctions, failures, connections, or availability, or garbled, corrupt or jumbled transmissions, service provider/Internet/website/use net accessibility, availability, or traffic congestion, or any technical error, or unauthorized human intervention, or the incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry or other information, or the failure to capture, or loss of, any such information. Sponsor is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by tampering, hacking, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes and assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, technical error, or other act or occurrence. The right is reserved by Sponsor at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual found to be tampering with the entry process, the operation of the Sweepstakes or the cart order, or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules; or to be acting in a non-sportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. Any use of robotic, automatic, macro, programmed or like entry methods is strictly prohibited and will result in the disqualification of any entrant using such methods, in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor also reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entrant attempting to use multiple e-mail addresses in order to generate more than one entry into the Sweepstakes. Sponsor is not responsible for injury or damage to participants’ or to any other person’s computer or mobile device related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from the web or use of the Website. If the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned by reason of, but not limited to, infection by computer virus, worms, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which Sponsor, in its sole opinion, deems could corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes and conduct random drawings from among all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (as appropriate) the action taken by Sponsor or to otherwise make prizes available to be won in a manner deemed by Sponsor in its sole discretion, to be fair, appropriate and consistent with the spirit of these Official Rules. In case of dispute, entries will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the email address provided with the entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet Access Provider, Online Service Provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. All claimed prizes will be awarded. No more than the advertised number of prizes will be awarded. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prizes. These Official Rules are intended solely for the personal use by an individual participant; any other use or reproduction of these Official Rules is prohibited. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, stolen, misdirected, mutilated or postage-due mail or deliveries.
IN NO EVENT WILL PROMOTIONAL ENTITIES, THEIR RESPECTIVE PARENTS, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES AND RELATED COMPANIES, THEIR ADVERTISING OR PROMOTION AGENCIES OR THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE WEBSITE OR DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM THE WEBSITE. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, EVERYTHING ON THE WEBSITE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO SOME OF ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS.
6. DISPUTE RESOLUTION/CHOICE OF LAW: Except where prohibited by law, participants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with these Official Rules or this Sweepstakes (and/or the rights and obligations of Sponsor and/or participant in conjunction therewith) (collectively, “Disputes”) shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all Disputes shall be resolved exclusively in an action in state or federal court in the State of North Carolina; (c) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; (d) under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased; and (e) THEY WAIVE AND HEREBY DO WAIVE THEIR RIGHT TO A TRIAL BY JURY IN ANY SUCH ACTION. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules or this Sweepstakes (and/or the rights and obligations of Sponsor vis-à-vis participant and participant vis-à-vis Sponsor in conjunction therewith) shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of North Carolina without regard for conflicts of law/choice of law doctrine of North Carolina or of any other jurisdiction.
7. WINNERS LIST: For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to ThePointsGuy.com 2020 Hilton Honors Sweepstakes Winner List, 1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29707 within 30 days following the close of the Sweepstakes. Requests received after that date will not be processed. Allow 4-6 weeks following the receipt of the request or the close of the Sweepstakes Period, whichever is later, for delivery of List.
8. SPONSOR: The Points Guy, 1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29707. Hilton is not a Sponsor of this Sweepstakes and will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes or the Grand Prize awarded. Any questions relating to this Sweepstakes should be directed to The Points Guy.