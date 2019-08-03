This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With all this talk about Mercury in retrograde, we know you might be wondering what the stars hold for you. And since this is The Points Guy, we figured what better way than to equate this all to planes? After all, planes have such varied personalities — and if you know what to look for, you’re bound to find some similarities between them and your astrological sign. Here’s what the stars have in mind for you:
Aries: Boeing 757
You’re not afraid to take action when other planes won’t. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?
Taurus: Boeing 767
You’re reliable and trustworthy and people can count on you for getting the job done.
Leo: Airbus A380
You’re not afraid to make a scene. When you arrive at your destination, you better believe everyone will know.
Sagittarius: Airbus A340
You know how to laugh at yourself — and you’re no stranger to going against the grain.
Virgo: Airbus A320
“Loyal” and “reliable” is most people’s first impression of you. You like to stay in your comfort zone above all else.
Capricorn: Airbus A330
You like to think of yourself as a portrait of stability, responsibility and self-control. You’re not the life of the party, but you’re OK with that.
Gemini: Airbus A220
You’re young and you have a lot to say. You’re definitely not one to say no to a fun adventure, and are constantly on the go.
Libra: Boeing 777
You can’t be bothered to get involved in other people’s drama (although you do like watching from afar). You take your job very seriously.
Aquarius: Boeing 787
You are, and always have been, progressive and independent. You’re a world traveler who doesn’t care what people think of you.
Scorpio: Airbus A321neo
If you’re one thing, it’s brave. You aren’t afraid to go head-to-head with those who might be stronger or older than you. You know you have a lot going for you at the end of the day.
Cancer: Boeing 747
You’re not known as the Queen of the Skies for nothing — you’re a natural-born leader with a moody streak. Bow down, everyone.
Pisces: Airbus A350
You’re the practical, intuitive one we all need but don’t deserve.
Don’t agree with your aircraft match? Don’t blame us — things like this are just written in the
stars sky.
All graphics by Orli Friedman / The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.