Minute Suites are a sweet addition to the Priority Pass network, and one that I’ve taken advantage of plenty of times during the past year. This Friday, with the top Dallas/Fort Worth lounges currently closed, Katie and I used our Priority Pass memberships to snag a nearly three-hour nap in a suite for free after an early 5am arrival in DFW.
From these stays, I’ve picked up a few tips that first time users and experienced users alike may benefit from knowing. First, though, let’s go over where you can find Minute Suites. There are currently five Minute Suites locations across four airports, and all of them can be accessed with a Priority Pass membership:
- Atlanta (ATL) Concourse B
- Charlotte (CLT) Atrium
- Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) Terminal A
- Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) Terminal D
- Philadelphia (PHL) AB Connector
If you don't have a Priority Pass membership yet, the best way of getting free access to more than 1,000 Priority Pass lounges is through a credit card.
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Citi Prestige Card
- Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card (10 free visits annually)
- The Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card
Now that you know where and how to get access to Minute Suites via Priority Pass, here are some tips for your next visit:
1. Food and drinks aren’t included.
Minute Suites has plenty of drinks and snacks for purchase at check-in and inside the room, but none of these are provided for free to Priority Pass members or other visitors. At check-in this week, the agent explained this situation by saying that Minute Suites “partners with Priority Pass,” but it isn’t a lounge. So, you might want to grab a bite to eat before checking in and/or bring a drink with you.
2. Only the first hour is free, then it’s $28/hour afterwards.
While many Priority Pass lounges technically have a 3-4 hour limit on visiting, I haven’t found many lounges that enforce a stay limitation. However, since you’re booking a private room at Minute Suites, there’s a lot tighter control on visit times. Each Priority Pass member “can use their lounge visit entitlement to use a Minute Suite for a 1 hour stay” with additional hours discounted to $28 each.
3. Minute Suites aren’t just for napping.
While most visitors are likely going to use this opportunity to grab a nap, don’t forget that you can use Minute Suites as a private office during a layover. The rooms are surprisingly soundproof — complete with white noise generators — meaning that it’s a great location to make or receive a call. Or, you could use the provided (and speedy) internet to get a bit of work done at the small in-room desk.
4. Set the thermostat and white noise generator first.
No matter why you’re using the room, one of your first steps should be to set the room’s individual thermostat to your desired temperature and then tinker with the white noise dial. Don’t forget to connect to the Wi-Fi network (password provided at the front desk and in the room) and charge your devices.
5. You can stack visits with traveling companions.
While “up to 3 guests accompanying the Cardholder in the same Minute Suite may use it at no extra charge,” you can’t use the complimentary Priority Pass guest access to gain additional hours. Minute Suites will only run your Priority Pass card for one guest to get you one free hour.
However, there are ways of staying longer than an hour. My wife Katie and I have never had an issue checking into Minute Suites for a two-hour stay by each providing a Priority Pass card. On Friday, I tried something new: I asked if I could provide two different Priority Pass cards in addition to Katie’s Priority Pass card for a total of three hours. The check-in agent had no issue with this, swiping each of the three cards to net us a free three-hour stay.
6. Discounted showers are available at some locations.
If you need to freshen up before or after your flight, the DFW and Charlotte locations have showers available for $30, or $20 with a suite rental. Even if you don’t book a room, make sure to pull out your Priority Pass card if you’re planning to book a shower, as Priority Pass members get a discounted rate of $20 for a 30-minute shower.
Know before you go.
