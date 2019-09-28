This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve ever purchased gas or put a hotel stay on your debit or credit card, then you should be familiar with “holds” — which doesn’t make them any less annoying. A hold is put on your card when you pay for something that doesn’t have a set total, like gas.
It’s a way for the merchant to ensure that you have the money available for your purchase. Hotels use them as a way to protect themselves from paying for any damages guests may cause, which in return, usually makes guests more respectful (which you should be anyway).
Holds can be especially pesky for those with limited credit lines, such as beginners and those don’t have a ton of money in their checking account. If you fall into either of those categories — or you just want to know more about holds — here’s what you need to know:
Holds are different on credit cards versus debit cards
When a hold is placed on a credit card, it affects your available credit line, whereas when a hold is placed on a debit card, it reduces your actual balance, aka your cash availability. Since these holds are lifted once the merchant as approved the final total, it’s always better to put a hold on a credit card, where your credit line is typically higher than your debit card balance. Credit card and individual card-issuing bank issuers have set limits for how long holds can be placed on your account, varying from seven to 30 days, but check with your personal issuer if you want to know the exact limit.
Ask the merchant about holds in advance
Avoid being surprised with a hefty hold and ask the merchant beforehand if there will be a hold, for how much and for how long. This will not only help you decide which card to put down, but will also help you determine if you’ll need to do your spending on another card.
One instance where you may not think to ask is at a gas station. However, if you’re filling up abroad, you may want to be aware this can happen. While on a road trip through Norway, I stopped to get gas and paid at the pump just like I would back home. I was shocked at the high price for gas in Europe compared to the U.S., but beyond that, the rest of it seemed like business as usual — until I looked at my bank account and saw a $100 charge on my account.
I knew Norway was expensive, and I’m not a pro currency converter, but was I that far off?! After a call to my bank, I found out that it was indeed just a hold and the funds would soon be back into my account. It was especially alarming for me because it was back in my debit card days, so I was out $100 in the short term.
Know your available credit and balance
This is a very important thing to know before putting anything that requires a hold on your card, because if you don’t have an available balance or any extra credit to spare, it could result in an overdraft or straight-up decline. Another thing keep in mind is to not tie up too much of your credit or balance on a single card. If you know you’re going to have a large hold on your account — say for a cruise reservation — consider asking for a credit line increase. If you’re not able to get that, be sure to put the hold on a card with the largest amount of unused credit.
Always have a few card options with you for instances just like this. Running into a problem could put a real damper on your travels, so come prepared. Check out our guide on the best travel credit cards to ensure you’re truly maximizing your travels.
Pay with the same card to avoid extended holds
When you check into a hotel or rent a car, the agent will typically ask you for a card to hold in case of incidentals. In some cases, debit cards may not be accepted, as the hold may be too large.
I’ve had first-hand experience with this when I was renting a car in Norway. As I was under age 25, the car rental company needed to hold something crazy — like a couple thousand dollars — and since it was an international transaction, they required it be put on a credit card. Thankfully I had asked about the hold prior to the pick-up and came prepared with a Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard (not currently available for new sign-ups) on which that I was an authorized user. However, I used my debit card (a mistake, I know — I was a rookie) for the actual payment. This made the hold last much longer than if I had used the same card for the payment and hold.
There may be one way to avoid holds, but you won’t earn points
If you hate dealing with holds and don’t want to worry about a limited credit line or balance, you could just pay in cash. You may still be asked for some sort of deposit at places like hotels, but usually when you pay cash, that’s it. The downside of this is that you wouldn’t earn any points — and if you’re reading TPG then you know we’re all about earning every point. That just isn’t feasible when you pay with that green stuff.
Bottom line
When holds are placed on your card, it’s usually for a travel-related purchase, which is why you should always be using a card that earns you bonus points for the category, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. If you’re a road warrior and constantly find yourself at the pump, make sure to maximize those purchases with a card that rewards you for gas, like the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card. And if you’re someone who likes to keep things simple, take a look at our guide to the best cards for everyday spending.
As a matter of fact, use anything but a debit card.
Featured illustration by Abbie Winters.
