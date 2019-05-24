This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Today is 5/24 (May 24), which is the perfect time for TPG to review the Chase 5/24 rules which affect who is eligible for Chase credit cards. In honor of 5/24, TPG will be sharing related tips and stories throughout the day.
Chase issues some of the most sought-after rewards cards on the market, but the bank has some of the strictest policies regarding credit card “churning.” They make you wait 48 months between earning Sapphire sign-up bonuses, and there is also the infamous 5/24 rule.
Chase has never officially commented on the 5/24 rule’s existence, but crowdsourced data confirms that applicants will likely be denied new Chase cards if they have opened five or more accounts with any card issuer in the past 24 months.
All personal credit card accounts count toward the rule: charge cards, certain store cards and authorized-user accounts. However, many business credit cards — including those issued by Chase — aren’t considered when Chase determines your 5/24 standing.
If you’re trying to stay under 5/24 (maybe you’re waiting for the Sapphire sign-up bonus period to end), you can still rack up points and miles bonuses with business cards without affecting your ability to sign up for Chase cards in the future. This certainly isn’t an exhaustive list, but it covers some of my favorite business cards available right now.
Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
While you have to be under 5/24 in order to be approved for this card, it won’t count as one of the five. The card is currently offering a stellar 80,000-point sign-up bonus after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus a variety of bonus categories for business owners. One of the most compelling aspects of this Chase card is the ability to combine your points with your personal Chase accounts for maximum redemption value — the Ink Business Preferred, Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Sapphire Reserve actually make up the Chase Trifecta.
United Explorer Business Card
Just like the Ink Business Preferred, the United Explorer is restricted by the 5/24 rule, yet doesn’t count toward it because it doesn’t show up on your personal credit report. You’ll Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles after qualifying purchases: 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open and 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $25,000 total on purchases in the first 6 months your account is open, which is a $1,300 value according to our valuations. The card also comes with some nice perks for United frequent flyers, including expanded access to award availability and two one-time United Club passes each account anniversary.
Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
Another option is the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex, which comes with a 75,000-point welcome bonus after spending $3,000 in the first three months. While there have been questions raised about the technology and customer service associated with the launch of the Bonvoy program, Marriott has said they are working to fix them and the company is still one of the top hotel brands worldwide. With the Bonvoy Business Amex, you’ll get complimentary Silver elite status, a free award night every year after your account anniversary (worth up to 35,000 points) and other Marriott perks. Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to Marriott, so this is a great card to pair with your existing Chase accounts.
CitiBusiness AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard
This card is currently offering a sign-up bonus at 60,000 AAdvantage miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Whether or not you fly American frequently, that sign-up bonus alone is extremely valuable because American is a member of the Oneworld alliance and the miles can be used to book other carriers in the alliance. For those who do fly with American often, you’ll also enjoy perks like a free checked bag on domestic itineraries and 25% off inflight purchases.
Chase Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card
Perfect for those who like flat-rate cards, the Ink Business Unlimited offers unlimited 1.5% cash back on every business purchase. Plus, the card also comes with a $500 bonus after spending $3,000 in the first three months. That bonus comes in the form of 50,000 points, which can be pooled with your Chase Ultimate Rewards cards for the best redemption value. For those who don’t necessarily spend a lot on business expenses each month, this no-annual-fee card is the perfect way to stay under 5/24 rule while still adding Chase cards to your wallet.
Things to Consider When Applying
Pretty much any small-business credit card (with the exception of Capital One, Discover and TD Bank cards) can help you continue to earn sign-up bonuses while staying under 5/24. However, keep in mind that other issuers have their own rules in place that might affect your approval.
It’s also important to note that you don’t have to have a brick-and-mortar store in order to apply for a business credit card. Whether you sell used clothes or art online, tutor on the side or simply spend your own money on business expenses as an employee, you’re eligible to apply for a business card.
Just remember that you should try to keep business and personal expenses separate whenever possible. Business cards do not have the same consumer protections as personal cards, and mixed expenses can get messy during tax season.
The Bottom Line
While Chase cards offer real long-term value for card holders, Chase is diligent about monitoring account applications. If you try to apply for too many cards in a short time span, you could risk getting your account permanently shut.
Business cards can come in handy when you’re trying to remain compliant with the Chase 5/24 rule. If you time your applications correctly, you can space out your personal card sign-ups by applying for a business one to earn a welcome bonus.
