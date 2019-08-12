This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This week’s episode of Miles Away is one of our most exciting yet, thanks in no small part to our incredible giveaway, giving you a chance to win:
- Two round-trip business-class tickets between US gateways and Istanbul (IST)
- Two nights with breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul At The Bosphorus
- One night with breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul At Sultanahmet
TPG reviews editor Nick Ellis joins me fresh off the plane from an incredible trip to Turkey, where he spent some quality time in the country’s most connected city. Nick shares a handful of Turkish delights, including some of his favorite sites around town and details of his stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul At Sultanahmet — a key component of our giveaway.
- Enter to Win Business Class to Istanbul and 3 Nights at the Four Seasons
- Why Istanbul Should Be Your Next Big Family Destination
- Istanbul’s New Airport Now Fully Operational
If you have any questions, thoughts or topics you’d like the team to cover on the Miles Away podcast, please send us an email at milesaway@thepointsguy.com, tweet me at @zachhonig or find me on Instagram — I’m @zachhonig there as well. And please don’t forget to subscribe!
Featured photo of Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul At The Bosphorus by Nick Ellis / The Points Guy.
