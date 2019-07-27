This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Last week, Amex announced updates and exclusive bonus offers on three of their cobranded Hilton cards. This is an exciting announcement for fans of the Hilton portfolio, as non-cardholding Honors members who sign up for the cards can reap an amazing points boost, which in turn can open up new properties and experiences bookable via points.
ICYMI: Amex Announces Updates, Increased Bonuses on Three Hilton Credit Cards
Here’s a quick recap of the current limited time offers for each card:
Hilton Honors Card from American Express
Elevated Welcome Bonus: 90,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $2,000 within the first three months. TPG values this at $540.
- 7x points on Hilton Honors bookings
- 5x points on dining, grocery and gas purchases
- 3x points on all other purchases
- Complimentary Silver status
- Terms Apply
If you only earn the minimum amount of points offered on your $2,000 spend, you’ll come out with an additional 6,000 points, putting you at 96,000 points.
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Elevated Welcome Bonus: 130,000 Hilton Honors points plus a Free Weekend Night award after you spend $4,000 within the first four months. TPG values this at $780.
- 12x points on Hilton Honors bookings
- 6x points on dining, grocery and gas purchases
- 3x points on all other purchases
- Complimentary Gold status
- Terms Apply
If you only earn the minimum amount of points offered on your $4,000 spend, you’ll come out with an additional 12,000 points, putting you at a generous 142,000 points.
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
Elevated Welcome Bonus: 130,000 Hilton Honors points plus a free weekend night award after you spend $5,000 in the first four months. TPG values this at $780.
- 12x points on Hilton Honors bookings
- 6x points on select business and travel purchases
- 3x points on all other purchases
- Complimentary Gold status
- Terms Apply
Similar to the Surpass card, if you only earn the minimum amount of points on your $5,000 spend, you’ll come out with an additional 15,000 points, putting you at 145,000 Hilton Honors points.
Although the Surpass and the Business cards are the only co-branded cards that explicitly offer free weekend night awards after reaching the minimum spend, all cards qualify you as an elite Hilton Honors member. By being classified as an “elite,” you’re eligible for the fifth-night-free perk. By combining these perks and offers, you could really make out with a great deal.
Hilton Honors points can be used for more than just hotel bookings— you can redeem them for private concerts, on-site spa treatments or you could even be philanthropic and donate your points. Those are just a few among many options. Regardless of what you decide to put your points towards, these limited time offers of 90,000-130,000 points — plus what you’ll earn in spending — allows you to do some serious damage. Let’s take a look at just a few of the options:
With 96,000 Hilton Honors points from the Amex offer you could:
1. Book 23 nights at the Hilton Sharm Waterfalls Resort for 95,000 points (with every fifth night free).
That’s not to say you need 23 nights at this hotel, but it just goes to show how far your Honors points can go, especially abroad.
2. Take a Seafood Culinary Masterclass for two in New Zealand for 25,000 points.
3. Get an aromatherapy massage in Australia for 40,000 points.
With 142,000 Hilton Honors points from the Amex Surpass offer you could:
1. Get two tickets to a private Fitz and the Tantrums concert at the new Conrad in Washington DC for 75,000 points.
2. Bid on meet and greet tickets for Fitz and the Tantrums from 10,000 points.
3. Stay two nights at the Washington Hilton for 23,000 points (including one free weekend night award).
With 145,000 Hilton Honors points from the Amex Business offer you could:
1. Book 5 nights at the Conrad Bali for 114,000 points.
This includes the free weekend night and the fifth night free. Overall, this averages out to around 23,000 points a night, a great redemption for a 5-star resort. If you had paid cash, a stay like this would cost you $840 and wouldn’t have gotten you any free nights.
2. Bid on the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard starting at 115,000 points.
This experience includes a two-night stay at the Hampton Inn Indianapolis, exclusive FanVision rental, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum pass, deluxe transportation to and from the races and a Brickyard 400 souvenir pack.
3. Get two tickets to John Mayer for 120,000 points.
To see where else your points can score you free nights, check our the Hilton Points Explorer tool, where you can customize how many points you want to use.
Bottom Line
Whether you’re a looking to book a luxury resort or just cover more of your stays with points, these rewards ultimately pay for themselves. Unfortunately, if you already have an Amex and have received a welcome bonus from it, you will not be eligible for this offer. However, if you don’t already have an Amex and are a Hilton fan, this is an offer you won’t want to pass up. If you’re not sure which card to get, check out our guide to choosing the right Hilton card for you.
