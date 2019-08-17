This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As a rule, the nicer the hotel, the less likely it is that you’ll want to pack your own toiletries. (Former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt allegedly loves the Asprey brand lotion at the Ritz-Carlton so much, he sent his staff out to buy more when his stash ran low.)
Although hotel toiletries may one day be a thing of the past, TPG readers chimed in to tell us which brands of hotel soaps, shampoos, lotions and conditioners are their favorites.
Malin+Goetz
TPG reader Jason M. told us that he liked the Malin+Goetz rum soap at the 21c Museum Hotel Nashville so much, he ordered a full-size bottle when he got home.
If your travels don’t take you to Music City, U.S.A., don’t fret. Both Lotte Hotels and the Marriott-owned Le Méridien hotel chain stock Malin+Goetz products. Or you too can order the products online.
Westin White Tea Aloe
Westin’s signature White Tea Aloe collection features a light, clean fragrance that TPG reader Denise D. describes as “phenomenal.” A number of our readers told TPG that they always save some goodies to take home: Vignesh K.’s wife loves them so much, she always asks him to bring back his hotel amenities after a work trip. Ed M. believes that Westin resorts have the best products, saying, “We always came home with a suitcase full.”
If you don’t have a Westin stay planned any time soon, the hotel brand carries its products online, in both travel- and full-size versions.
Le Labo
Le Labo is an exclusive perfumery, yet many travelers may only know the brand for its line of hotel amenities. You can find Le Labo products at a number of luxurious hotels around the world, including many properties under the EDITION, Fairmont and Park Hyatt brands. TPG reader Klyf K. gushes, “I [use] Le Labo at home and it smells wonderful.” Le Labo is the darling of, well, everyone. Some hotel chains even opt to develop their own signature scents.
Want your Le Labo fix now without dipping into your vacation time? Nordstrom has you covered.
Bvlgari
This premium brand was popular with a number of TPG readers, who have found its products at the Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice, the Wynn Las Vegas, the Four Seasons in New York City, the Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos, Mexico, and of course, the Bvlgari Hotels and Resorts themselves. (You can also find exclusive Bvlgari products in the first- and business-class amenity kits aboard Emirates flights.)
You can also buy the travel products yourself: Bvlgari lists a five-item toiletry set on Amazon for $60.
L’Occitane
These beauty products from the South of France are quite popular with a number of hotel chains, offering several different lines to choose from. You can find various collections of L’Occitane amenities at Shangri-La hotels, some Sofitels, the Caribbean-based Palladium Hotels and certain Four Seasons hotels.
Bliss
The W Hotels and Aloft brands stock Bliss products in their rooms, spas and gyms. Whether you’re pumping Bliss from a wall-mounted dispenser or squeezing it out of tiny individual-use bottles, the signature lemon and sage will jump-start your morning with a cheery blast of citrus.
If you want to experience that bottled sunshine at home, you can find Bliss products at Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, Target, Ulta Beauty and direct from the retailer.
Hermès
You’ll find the Eau d’Orange Verte collection from this French high fashion luxury brand in some Sofitel suites, according to Hannah G.
If you’re looking for an unforgettable destination in which to experience Hermès amenities for the first time, you can’t get more memorable than “the world’s most luxurious hotel”: The iconic, sail-shaped Burj al Arab, located on an artificial island on Jumeirah Beach in Dubai.
Other Brands
There are dozens of other brand names to explore on hotel stays. You’ll find Aesop brand products at the Park Hyatt; Aveda at Renaissance Hotels; Fresh at Meritage Hotels; Paul Mitchell at certain Courtyard by Marriott properties; C.O. Bigelow at Ascend Collection properties under Choice Hotels; Salvatore Ferragamo at the Waldorf Astoria; Oscar de la Renta at the Peninsula Hotel Hong Kong; Laboratoire Remède at the St. Regis Rome; Diptyque at some Mandarin Oriental hotels; Thann at certain Marriott hotels, and Australian brand Appelles at some Sydney-based Marriotts.
Can’t decide what you want to try? Stay at a Conrad Hotel, where you can choose your own amenities from three different brands: Shanghai Tang, Temple Spa or The Refinery.
Featured image by Getty Images.
