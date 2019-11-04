Credit card showdown: Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select vs AAdvantage Aviator Red
American Airlines flyers have plenty of cobranded credit cards to choose from. For no annual fee, there’s the relatively new, American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp℠ Card. Higher in the lineup, there’s the AAdvantage Aviator Silver World Elite Mastercard, which costs $195 per year. At the premium end, there’s the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®, which costs $450 per year and includes Admirals Club access for the primary cardholder, authorized users and guests.
In the middle of the range are competing cards from Barclays and Citi. The Barclaycard AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard includes interesting benefits like an annual statement credit for inflight Wi-Fi and the possibility of earning a companion certificate through spending.
The Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard® allows cardholders to rack up miles faster on everyday purchases with non-airline bonus categories.
Both cards offer similar sign-up bonuses and travel benefits and charge the same annual fee: $99. So you will probably only want to carry one or the other.
Here is a side-by-side comparison of the cards and a snapshot of their benefits.
|Card
|AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard
|Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
|Annual fee
|$99
|$99, waived the first 12 months
|Welcome offer
|60K miles after the first purchase and $99 annual fee
|50K miles for spending $2,500 within three months
|Earning
|2x miles on AA purchases
1x on everything else
|2x miles on AA purchases, restaurants and gas stations
1x on everything else
|Travel benefits
|First checked bag free for up to five passengers
Preferred boarding
|First checked bag free for up to five passengers
Preferred boarding
|Travel discounts
|25% off inflight food and beverages
$25 statement credit per year on Wi-Fi
Reduced mileage awards
|25% off inflight food and beverages
Reduced mileage awards
|Spending benefit
|Companion certificate for $99 after spending $20K in a year
|$125 flight discount after spending $20K in a year
|Travel protections
|Car rental and cellphone protection
|None
|Other benefits
|World Elite Mastercard perks, no foreign exchange fees, 0% APR on balance transfers for 15 months, Flight Cents extra mileage
|World Elite Mastercard perks, no foreign exchange fees
Let’s take a detailed look at the two products and their key differences and discuss which one is better for whom.
(Photo by Eric Helgas for The Points Guy.)
Annual fee
Both cards charge an annual fee of $99. The Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select currently waives its fee for the first 12 months; the Aviator Red does not.
Winner: Because you can use the card and enjoy its benefits for a full year without any annual fee the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select comes out on top in this category.
Welcome offer
The Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select is currently offering 50,000 bonus AAdvantage miles after making $2,500 in purchases within the first three months of account opening. Based on our most recent valuations, this is worth around $700.
The Aviator Red is offering 60,000 bonus AAdvantage miles after making your first purchase — even something as small as a Snickers candy bar — and paying the $99 annual fee. This bonus is worth around $840. Some applicants might also be able to take advantage of 0% APR for 15 months on balance transfers.
Winner: Earning 60,000 more miles for a mere $99 fee makes the Aviator Red a clear winner.
Earning
The cards have significantly different earning rates. The Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select racks up 2x miles per dollar on American Airlines purchases as well as at restaurants and gas stations. It earns 1x on everything else.
The Aviator Red only earns 2x miles on American Airlines purchases and 1x on everything else.
Winner: The Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select takes home the trophy for earning, thanks to two bonus spending categories where cardholders can rack up thousands of extra miles per year.
American Airlines travel benefits
The two cards offer similar slates of inflight benefits. Both include a first checked bag free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for the cardholder and up to four companions traveling with them on the same reservation.
Both cards also confer priority boarding privileges and a 25% discount on inflight food and beverage purchases as well as access to reduced mileage awards.
However, the Aviator Red also offers an annual $25 credit on inflight Wi-Fi purchases that resets every account anniversary.
Winner: The Aviator Red wins narrowly thanks to the annual Wi-Fi credit.
Spending benefits
If you spend $20,000 or more on purchases during a cardmembership year and renew your Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select, you can earn a $125 American Airlines flight discount. The discount is redeemable toward the base airfare and directly associated taxes, fees and charges on flights marketed and operated by American Airlines and its subsidiaries.
The Aviator Red rewards cardholders who spend $20,000 or more on purchases in a cardmember year and pay their annual fee can earn a companion certificate (plus taxes and fees) for $99. It’s good toward a round-trip domestic economy ticket on American Airlines and its subsidiaries within the 48 contiguous United States. Residents of Alaska and Hawaii can travel to or from their states.
Although you can apply the Citi card’s $125 discount to more flights since there’s not a class or regional restriction to it, you can potentially reap much more value from the Aviator Red’s benefit by redeeming it for an expensive fare.
The Aviator Red also participates in Barclays’ Flight Cents program. This essentially allows you to round up purchases to the nearest dollar and earn miles at a rate of two cents apiece. The example Barclays gives is: If you buy a coffee for $3.10 and opt into Flight Cents, you will be charged $4 for the purchase. For the extra 90 cents, you will receive 45 bonus AAdvantage miles. The maximum amount you can round up each statement period is $500, which would yield 25,000 bonus miles, though you can adjust your own Flight Cents ceiling threshold.
Winner: Because its companion certificate has a higher potential value and because it offers the ability to opt into Flight Cents to purchase miles at a discount, the Aviator Red wins out here.
Other benefits
Both cards waive foreign transaction fees and offer the range of World Elite Mastercard benefits. Those now include a $10 monthly Lyft credit if you take five or more rides, a $5 discount on orders of $25 or more from Postmates, cellphone protection when you use your card to pay your phone bill of up to $800 per claim and up to two claims capped at a total of $1,000 per year.
Unfortunately, Citi slashed the travel benefits on most of its cards, including the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select, in September. Cardholders can no longer expect car rental insurance, trip cancellation or interruption protection, travel accident insurance, trip delay protection, baggage delay protection, lost baggage protection or purchase protection.
For its part, the Aviator Red also lost select benefits on Nov. 1, 2019. The card no longer includes extended warranty, price or purchase protection, return protection, or trip delay coverage. On the plus side, it does include worldwide secondary rental car insurance that extends to SUVs and trucks if a car is not available, and covers vehicles with MSRPs of over $50,000 now.
Winner: Neither card is great in this category but at least the Aviator Red includes rental car insurance.
Which one should you get?
Which of these cards is better for you depends on which one’s benefits you will be able to maximize.
The Barclaycard AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard is offering a higher sign-up bonus (with very low spending to get it) and 0% intro APR on balance transfers, although you do need to pay its $99 fee right off the bat. It also offers some travel protections, an interesting inflight Wi-Fi discount and a shot at earning a valuable companion certificate potentially worth hundreds of dollars.
On the other hand, if you only purchase American Airlines tickets occasionally and spend significantly more on dining and gas, the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard might be a better choice for racking up miles. And you can find out if you can maximize it over the course of a year without having to pay the annual fee for 12 months.
If you previously had the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select and earned a sign-up bonus in the past 48 months, you will not be eligible for its sign-up bonus again until that window of time has lapsed. So you might want to look to the Aviator Red instead. Likewise, the Aviator Red’s application page says, “You may not be eligible for this offer if you currently have or previously had an account with us in this program.” So if you already carried the Aviator Red and closed it, you might want to apply for the Citi card instead.
Overall, both are very solid products that present the opportunity to earn miles quickly with the AAdvantage program while enjoying elite-style perks when you travel, all for a reasonable $99 annual fee.
Featured image by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
