Bougie on a budget: How to do Cannes for cheap
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We here at TPG love a good deal — more than that, we love a good deal on a spendy location. Today we’re looking at Cannes, the high-end home of the world-famous annual film festival, as well as fabulous beaches, restaurants and hotels. Let’s take a look at how to visit this French Riviera city on the cheap:
Hotels
Your best bet for a hotel stay in Cannes is with IHG, which has two good options within the city. First, the Intercontinental Carlton Cannes will run you 60,000 points a night:
That’s expensive, but within reach if you have the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, with its sign-up bonus of 80,000 points. Of course, the point of this is to be fancy and cheap, which instead leads us to the Holiday Inn Cannes, which costs 30,000 points/night:
During the film festival, when rates skyrocket, you’ll score a whopping 1.1 cents per IHG point, more than double TPG’s valuation of 0.5 cents each.
If you’re loyal to Marriott, you can stay at the JW Marriott Cannes, a Category 6 hotel, which remains at standard pricing during the festival.
The only other option available for this night is a package at a whopping $15,000 (or €13,500)/night. Most importantly, this Category 6 hotel qualifies for the annual free night offered by Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. I can think of no better use for your 50k certificate than a night in the glamorous JW Marriott during the Cannes Film Festival.
Airfare
You’re not going to get to Nice (Cannes’ nearest airport) without routing through Paris, unless you’re flying during film festival season, when you can score nonstop options on La Compagnie’s all-business-class aircraft, United’s 767 with Polaris, or Delta One, also on the 767. Otherwise, you’re stuck with a single-stop flight using one of Paris’ airports (or other regional options, though Paris is most common).
Luckily for our on-the-cheap adventure, Paris often sees screaming deals from the East Coast, with round-trip flights routinely falling below $400. Of course, if you want to spend no money at all, you’re also in luck.
Paris is a major hub for every conceivable airline operating flights through one of its airports, either Charles de Gaulle (CDG) or Paris Orly (ORY). This means that award availability is easy to come by, whether you’re committed to SkyTeam, Oneworld or Star Alliance. If you’re frugal like me, you’ll be interested in flights via Norwegian, the low-cost carrier known for dirt-cheap airfares and sky-high fees. (The secret is to wear everything you would normally carry in your luggage. It’s not like they’re going to weigh you at the check-in counter.)
As an example, from Oct. 16-20, 2019, Flying Blue’s promo awards are available from New York to Europe (including Nice) for just 11,000 miles each way. You can transfer to Flying Blue from every major currency to top off your balance.
Otherwise, saver business-class awards to Europe are not terribly hard to come by and cost just 57,500 AAdvantage miles, plus $5.60 each way. You can earn nearly this number of miles with a single credit card sign-up bonus, such as the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, which is currently offering 50,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 within the first three months of account opening.
My favorite technique is to use Avianca LifeMiles (transferred from Capital One, Citi and American Express), to book flights across the ocean for just 30,000 miles (63,000 in business class). Avianca, though one of the lesser-known Star Alliance members, frequently offers phenomenal deals on purchased miles and doesn’t add on fuel surcharges, which makes it my go-to airline for spending as little money as possible.
Even better, Avianca doesn’t differentiate between the East Coast and West Coast when booking awards, which means I can snag a flight from Los Angeles as easily as I can from New York, with no difference in cost.
Bottom line
It’s hard to be bougie without all the money, but fortunately for us fancy-at-heart wannabes, there are tons of options to visit high-end locales on low-end budgets. Now, take your points-earning selves to Cannes and enjoy. Don’t forget the photographic evidence.
Feature photo courtesy of Hermann Traub/Pixabay
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.