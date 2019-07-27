This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
After sitting for hours in a cramped cabin with legs pressed close to the seat in front, it’s no surprise that road warriors are placing a growing emphasis on staying fit while traveling. Whether it’s to fight jet lag or weight gain or maintain a general sense of well-being while away from home, travelers are making it a priority to schedule exercise into their itineraries.
But, selecting a gym to meet your travel needs can be as complicated as buying an airline ticket. Just like selecting a seat, there are different tiers of service at varying prices for globetrotters. The good news is there are plenty of easy options, domestically or abroad, for someone looking to lift weights, run or even take part in a boot camp or yoga class.
Here are a few gyms and classes worth checking out. And when in doubt, remember to call a specific location for pricing ahead of time.
Planet Fitness
With more than 1,800 locations in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico, Planet Fitness may be attractive to some travelers because of its vast network of facilities, some of which are open 24 hours. The clubs are known for cardio machines and weight lifting equipment, but do not have swimming pools. Access and fees depend on your membership type, however, a “black card” will only cost you $22 per month, allowing members to visit any club without an additional fee. One-day drop-in passes are available for $20 per day for non-members.
24 Hour Fitness
With some locations operating around the clock, 24 Hour Fitness has 440 clubs across the country, including popular travel spots such as Hawaii, Texas, Florida, Colorado and California. Amenities vary from facility to facility and may include a lap pool and basketball courts. Membership options vary, and there’s a three-day trial pass available to download from its website for people considering joining the club.
Life Time, Inc.
With locations in 29 states and Canada, Life Time, Inc. is a family-friendly gym alternative, offering programming for children. In addition to treadmills, bikes and weights, Life Time also offers a variety of classes including yoga. Pricing can range from $35 to $150 per day for a club with an outdoor pool, and club access depends on your membership tier. 121 locations have pools, including a facility in New York City with a rooftop. Select locations also offer spa services, such as hair and nails. Single- or five-day access passes are available for non-members.
Sports Clubs
For business travelers on assignment in the Northeast United States, Sports Clubs are often a convenient option. With more than 100 locations in New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, the gyms offer standard cardio, weight equipment, classes and pools in some locations. Accessibility depends on membership, with drop-in passes available for purchase.
Equinox
With locations in most major US cities and business centers as well as Canada and London, luxury-focused travelers may be attracted to Equinox. In addition to sleek exercise studios, amenities include Kiehl’s hair and skin products as well as cold Eucalyptus towels. As with other gyms, accessibility to clubs while out-of-town depends on the level of your membership. It also recently opened a fitness-focused Equinox hotel in New York’s Hudson Yards, featuring an outdoor pool.
Orange Theory Fitness, Barry’s Bootcamp, CorePower Yoga
There’s no question the “class craze” remains strong among fitness aficionados, who won’t depart from their routines while on a get-away or a high stakes business trip. For members of Orange Theory Fitness and Barry’s Bootcamp, known for the high-intensity interval training workouts, there are many choices while on the move.
Orange Theory Fitness users can visit other clubs in the United States, however select locations will charge an additional fee. International destinations may not apply. It operates more than 1,110 studios worldwide, in 49 states and 22 countries.
Barry’s Bootcamp has a pay-per-class model, with an average cost of $30-$36 in the United States. Barry’s operates 60 studios in most major cities, including 23 international locations such as the United Kingdom, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.
After a long day in the airport or on a train, yoga has become the detox method of choice for many passengers. Core Power Yoga operates more than 200 studios across the country. Memberships are transferable, however, guests outside of New York are subject to a $20 surcharge when visiting a New York studio.
Independent Gyms and Hotels
Some independent health clubs belong to IHRSA, the International Health Racquet and Sportsclub Association. With almost 10,000 clubs around the world, it does offer a passport program allowing members to access another participating club at a discounted rate. In order to participate, you must sign up for the TrainAway mobile app.
Finally, don’t shun your hotel. A number of chains offer fitness-focused amenities. For example, Westin’s website notes running shoes and workout gear for guests to borrow while staying at their hotel for a $5 fee. In addition, some Westin hotels feature Peloton bikes.
Hilton is now also offering exercise equipment in some rooms, as well as BOSU balls, sand balls, resistance bands and yoga mats as part of its Five Feet to Fitness program. Select properties in popular destinations such as Orlando, El Paso and Chicago offer these specialized in-room fitness options.
In addition, Hyatt offers on-demand, in-room content streaming Barre, HIIT and yoga at select Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels. Spotify playlists and running maps are also available at Hyatt Centric.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.