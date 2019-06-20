This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A pool is a pretty standard hotel feature but a pool complex? Now, that’s something the whole family can get excited about. We’re talking lazy rivers, inner tubes, corkscrew waterslides, splash pads, saltwater lagoons, private cabanas and more. Check out these 10 awesome pool complexes in the US at points hotels:
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
Phoenix has the distinction of being the hottest city in the United States, with temperatures regularly soaring above 100°F between the months of May and September. So you know what that means: You’re going to need to find someplace to dive in and cool off. The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Phoenix-Scottsdale is a family-friendly option that offers lots of ways to stay cool. The FlowRider is guaranteed to be a hit with the kids (as long as they meet the height requirements) for bodyboarding and flowboarding. The hotel’s Adventure Park also has a 900-foot winding lazy river ride, a 110-foot waterslide and a splash pad for kids with zero-depth entry. When the grown-ups have had enough of the poppin’ pool scene, there’s a heated adult pool to retreat to. This 24-hour pool features lap lanes, a hot tub and private cabanas. The property also features a ton of daily activities, many which take place in and around the pool.
To book: This property starts at 35,000 points a night for a room with two double beds. You can also redeem more points for a room with a specific view or for a suite. For a base room, this is a great opportunity to use the annual up to 35k point free night certificate that you receive with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card. The Westin Kierland makes TPG Family’s list of the 10 best uses of a 35k free night certificate for family vacations.
Grand Hyatt Kauai
It’s not often that you find a hotel that offers a pool to suit every taste, but the Grand Hyatt Kauai does its best to please everyone. With more pools than can be easily counted, there are a variety of ways to splash the day away. From the multilevel pools and 150-foot waterslide to a lazy river pool that winds past waterfalls, it’s a tropical paradise for kids of all ages. For younger tots, the sandy bottom, 1.5-acre saltwater lagoon is a parent’s dream, with warm, clear water that’s shallow enough for little ones who can’t yet swim to play safely. But don’t worry, it’s not loud children everywhere. If you need a little quiet time, you can find a lap pool, an adults-only pool and plenty of luxurious cabanas and loungers where you can sneak off for some R&R.
To book: This is a category 6 property which costs 25,000 World Of Hyatt points per night for a room with one king or two queen beds. Club rooms are available for 33,000 points per night. With the current World Of Hyatt Credit Card offer, this can give you two free nights at this property (after meeting minimum spend requirements to earn the bonus). Or, you can always transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points that you earn from your Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve card to your World Of Hyatt account on a 1:1 basis.
Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort
Hilton Hawaiian Village is a sprawling resort in Waikiki and provides prime access to both the calm waters of the Pacific and the shallow shores of the Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon. But if you prefer a pool, Hilton Hawaiian Village has you covered, with six to choose from. The Paradise Pool is a 5,000-square-foot family pool that’s got the longest slide in Waikiki — and if you thought that was big, check out the Super Pool, a 10,000-square-foot beachfront pool. Off of the Super Pool you’ll find the Keiki Pool with a shallow swimming area designed for children. There’s then a tropical pool, also known as the Tapa Pool. The Kalia Tower Pool, located on the tower’s fourth floor, is adults-only, while the Ali’i Tower Pool is a private retreat complete with a sun deck and whirlpool exclusively for the use of guests staying in the Ali’i Tower.
To book: This property requires 60,000 Hilton Honors points per night for a room two double beds. Or, use your free weekend night certificate that arrives on your card anniversary with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card.
Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites – Waterpark
When you think “Orlando,” you probably think of Walt Disney World, but just a short drive (6.6 miles) from the Magic Kingdom is the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites – Waterpark where the family fun can continue. The Waterpark is a sprawling entertainment complex with an Olympic-sized pool, seven slides, a zero-depth entry pool, a splash pool, family pool areas and a four-story water tower. When you need a break from all the excitement, you can unwind in one of the two Jacuzzis in the Lagoon Waterpark. The resort also features a number of poolside events, from a family-friendly dance party where a DJ spins Top 40 hits to poolside movie nights on the Lagoon pool deck.
To book: This property costs 35,000 IHG points per night for a Family Suite with a bunk bed that can sleep six or a King Suite with a full kitchen that can sleep four. With the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card you’ll receive your fourth night free on award stays, reducing the number of points needed significantly. You can also currently receive 125,000 IHG points with their current welcome offer (after you spend $3,000 in the first three months).
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
The River Bluff Water Experience at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa includes a nine-acre water park that has a wide variety of pools (an activity pool, a family hot tub and an adult pool, which are heated year round from 8am to 10pm), a 650-foot rapid river and an 1,100-foot lazy river. The adults-only infinity pool offers beautiful views of the TCP San Antonio Golf Course and the kids can enjoy a sandy beach that leads into a gently sloped pool that’s perfect for little ones. With fountains, slides and plenty of activities, there’s something here for everyone. You’ll also find pool activities for the family as well as movie nights over the weekend at the Activity Pool.
To book: Redemptions at this property cost 50,000 points a night or you can use your annual free night certificate that comes with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (capped at hotels costing 50,000 points a night). This will book you into a room with a king bed with a sofa bed or two queen beds. If you are low on points, you can also transfer your Chase Ultimate Reward points to your Marriott account on a 1:1 basis. Note that the resort fee during the summer (May 24–Sept. 3, 2019) is quite pricey at $50 a day. Other times of the year it is $40 a day.(Photo courtesy of the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa)
Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach
Theme parks, beaches and family-friendly activities abound in California, but if you’re looking for a resort that offers a fun-filled getaway, consider the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach, on the shores of the Pacific Ocean and only 30 minutes to Disneyland. The Slyders Water Playground has three waterslides; a meandering, lagoon-style main pool; a wading pool for little ones and a family pool. The Spa Grotto has three oversized hot tubs, and along the palm tree-lined sun deck, you’ll find nine private cabanas available for rent, complete with Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs. You’ll want to inquire about the dive-in movies and S’mores because when the sun sets, the family-friendly fun continues.
To book: At 20,000 World Of Hyatt points per night, your family can stay in a room with two queen beds. Resort fees are also waived when using points. You can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards to Hyatt points at a rate of 1:1.
Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Resort, Spa & Marina
As one of the only Northeast hotels on the list, the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Resort, Spa & Marina has a pool complex made up of three different large pools. There is the activity pool that features waterslides, pool toys and cabanas for rent as well as the infinity pool, which overlooks the river. On colder days or during the winter months, there is also a huge 23-meter indoor pool. The property also features an indoor/outdoor hot tub. There are a ton of family activities during the day at the pool deck and in the evenings you’ll be able to experience nightly “dive-in” movies. All pools are open for the majority of the day between 8am–11pm.
To book: This property is one of Hyatt’s sweet spots where it only costs 15,000 World Of Hyatt points for a free night redemption. This makes it the perfect opportunity to use your Category 1–4 free night certificate that you receive annually with the World Of Hyatt Credit Card.
Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa
The Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa is located in Lost Pines, Texas, just 23 miles from Austin on the banks of the Colorado River. With rustic appeal and lots of outdoor activities to enjoy nearby (hiking, horseback riding, kayaking), there’s lots to keep the whole family busy. But while on property, the Crooked River Water Park is where the fun is really happening. There’s a lazy river, a children’s pool with a waterslide and an adults-only pool where you can chill splash-free. There’s also a shaded deck and private cabanas available for rent. This waterpark is also a good option for families with special needs, as each pool has its own chair lift and a paved path for easy accessibility.
To book: This property costs 20,000 World Of Hyatt points per night. As with all other Hyatt properties, when you book with your World Of Hyatt points, the resort fee is waived (only on full point redemptions, not Cash + Point redemptions; Hyatt Globalist members receive waived resort fees on all stays).
Grand Wailea
Grand Wailea on the island of Maui has a water experience designed to suit every kind of guest. The newly refreshed Wailea Canyon Activity Pool is a behemoth. It’s 2,000 feet long, 25,700 square feet and filled with 770,000 gallons of water. The area has nine different pools on six levels connected by a river that offers both whitewater rapids and gentle currents. In total, there are four jungle pools, five slides, a Tarzan pool (complete with a rope swing!), a whitewater rapids slide, six waterfalls, three Jacuzzis, caves and a swim-up bar. It’s also home to the world’s first water elevator. The Hibiscus Pool is an adults-only option where guests over 18 can enjoy some rest, relaxation and romance.
To book: This is one of the more expensive Hilton properties requiring 95,000 Hilton Honors points per night. Averaging over $500 a night this is also a great usage for your free weekend night certificate that comes with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card.
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point
If three acres of family-friendly water attractions sounds like paradise to you, then you’ll want to check out the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point. As the largest resort pool complex in southwest Florida, this waterpark includes a winding lazy river, five waterslides (including an inner tube and a corkscrew slide), four swimming pools, a hot tub and a waterfall. Keeping the whole family in mind, each pool is tailored to meet the needs of every age group. From the walk-in, lagoon-style pool with a tot slide that’s perfect for kids to the adults-only pool area (including a hot tub) and everything in between (for R&R or thrill-seekers), there really is something for everyone. You can cool down on hot Florida days while taking in the lush, tropical views that surround the complex.
To book: This property now requires 20,000 World Of Hyatt points per night for a room with two queen beds.
Bottom Line
These 10 pool complexes just scratch the surface when it comes to what’s available for families at our nation’s top hotels. With hotel points, staying at an awesome resort property with amazing pools is 100% feasible.
What resort is your family’s favorite when it comes to lazy rivers, pool time and waterslides?
Photo courtesy of Hyatt Hotels Corporation
