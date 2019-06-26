This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airline credit cards are not created equally, especially if you travel with a family. In a perfect world, traveling families would want an airline credit card that provides perks (such as waived bag fees) that will work for the whole crew, have built-in money-saving perks and the ability to earn award miles that are easy to use for family vacations. Thanks to transferrable points programs, such as Chase Ultimate Rewards and Amex Membership Rewards, long gone are the days when earning 1 mile per dollar on an airline credit card is the only option to get closer to an airline award redemption. These days, competition is fierce, and an airline credit card needs to offer tangible benefits and savings to make it into my wallet.
With the needs of a family and valuable wallet real estate in mind, here are seven of the best airline credit cards for families.
In This Post
1. Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.