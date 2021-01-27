Which Delta Choice Benefit should you pick for a pandemic travel year?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Time is ticking for Delta Platinum and Diamond Medallion members to pick their 2020 Choice Benefits.
Delta elites have until Jan. 31, 2021, to pick these benefits. As a refresher, these benefits are awarded to Delta Platinum and Diamond elites after earning status. You can select one benefit when you reach Platinum status and three more when you hit Diamond status.
These benefits range from SkyClub memberships to upgrade certificates. While we’d normally recommend choosing the upgrade certificates, 2021 is a different travel year due to the coronavirus pandemic. International travel may not open up, so you could be left with worthless upgrades if validity isn’t extended.
So, which benefits should you choose? I’ll discuss the different options in this article and show you what the TPG staff and our readers are choosing this year. Again, this can be different than previous years, so don’t be surprised if you see some nontraditional choices.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Picking a 2020 Delta Choice benefit
When researching which Delta Choice Benefit to pick, we asked TPG readers in the TPG Lounge Facebook group and Delta Platinum and Diamond Medallions on staff. Here’s a rundown of what they picked and why they did so.
Many Delta elites still picked Upgrade Certificates
It turns out, many TPG staffers and readers still picked Upgrade Certificates this year. These certificates are valid through Jan. 31, 2022.
Delta Platinum elites can select four Regional Certificates as a Choice Benefit while Diamond elites can pick from the following:
- Four Global Upgrade Certificates
- Eight Regional Upgrade Certificates
- Two Global Upgrade Certificates and four Regional Upgrade Certificates
TPG Reviews Editor Nick Ellis is a Diamond Medallion. He chose Upgrade Certificates as a Choice Benefit on the “off chance that we can travel at the end of the year.” If all goes according to plan, he will use them on international flights to upgrade to Delta One.
Likewise, TPG reader Paul told us he’s picking the Two Global Upgrades and Four Regional Upgrades package as one of his Choice Benefits. The reasoning is similar to Nick’s — he’s holding out hope that travel will restart.
Other readers mentioned picking Regional Upgrades as Platinum members. These readers overwhelmingly hope to use the certificates on transcontinental routes from New York-JFK to Los Angeles (LAX) or San Francisco (SFO), which have full-fledged Delta One cabins.
It’s worth noting that you can only select upgrade certificates once, even if you have other Choice Benefits available to you. Think through your future travel and see if Regional Upgrades, Global Upgrades or a mix of the two mesh well with your travel plans.
Related: The ultimate guide to getting upgraded on Delta
Some readers opted for bonus SkyMiles instead
We also saw a handful of readers opt for bonus SkyMiles as a Choice Benefit.
Platinum members are eligible for 20,000 SkyMiles, while Diamond members receive 25,000. TPG values Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents per point, so these are worth $240 and $300, respectively.
Readers that chose this benefit were more pessimistic about the return of travel than readers who picked upgrades. One reader said he wasn’t traveling much this year, so the points would be more useful than upgrades.
On the other hand, another reader said he picked miles because he can use the Pay With SkyMiles feature included with cobranded Delta credit cards. This feature lets you use points toward paid flights at a set 1.0 cent per mile value. SkyMiles never expire, so this can be a good bet if you’re not sure you’ll be back in the air.
Another reader — Sara — noted that she took miles because due to low travel demand this year. She’s hoping that she can clear upgrades as a Platinum member easily enough, so she opted for SkyMiles instead of Regional Upgrades that would let her confirm an upgrade.
Related: 8 Delta SkyMiles sweet spots worth saving up for
Others chose a $200 Delta travel voucher for future travel
One reader mentioned she opted for the $200 Delta travel voucher since she’s unsure when travel will restart. This can be a good bet if you want to stay away from SkyMiles and don’t have a Delta cobranded credit card for the Pay with Miles feature.
That said, note that these certificates are valid 12 months from the date of issue. Unless you have immediate use, select this benefit as close to Jan. 31 as possible, so you have the most time to redeem your voucher.
However, I recommend staying away from the travel voucher if you have a Delta cobranded card.
You’re better off with the miles as they don’t expire and you can use the Pay with SkyMiles feature for a similar credit. Plus, Delta Diamond members get 25,000 SkyMiles, which is equal to $250 when using Pay with SkyMiles.
Related: Airline vouchers are beginning to expire — now what?
A Delta Sky Club Executive membership could be worth considering
We also saw a couple of readers select a Delta Sky Club Executive membership. This is only available to Delta Diamond elites as it requires two Choice Benefits to select. It’s different than a standard Sky Club membership as it lets you bring up to two guests with you to the Sky Club whenever you visit.
This is great for those who travel with friends, family members or coworkers with Delta. Likewise, it’s better than the Sky Club access included with The Platinum Card® from American Express or Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card since these cards don’t allow guests.
Unfortunately, however, many Sky Clubs remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. You’ll find open lounges at Delta hubs and popular outposts like Chicago-O’Hare (ORD), Miami (MIA) and Washington-Regan (DCA). We only recommend selecting this Choice Benefit if you’re actively traveling and your home airport’s lounge is open.
Alternatively, Diamond members with a Delta Reserve card can add guest access to their existing Sky Club membership for one Choice Benefit. This can be another excellent choice if you’re traveling with friends or family this year. Once selected, you can bring two guests with you into the Sky Club.
Note that Delta Diamond members can also select a Delta Sky Club Individual membership for one Choice Benefit. This can be a good option if you’re flying, but only if you don’t already have access through a credit card.
Related: The ultimate guide to getting Delta Sky Club access
Gift status to a family member who’s still traveling
You also have the option of gifting Delta elite status to another traveler. Platinum members can gift Silver status, while Diamond members can gift Gold status.
While we don’t think it’s worth gifting Silver status, Gold could be worthwhile if you’re a Diamond member with a friend or family member who is still traveling during the pandemic. Gold status includes complimentary upgrades, preferred seat selection in economy and SkyTeam Elite Plus status on partner carriers.
For reference, TPG values Delta Gold Medallion status benefits at $2,140 when earned organically. The value the recipient will get from the status varies based on their travel patterns, but it’s a very nice gift regardless.
Related: 5 things you need to know about Delta SkyMiles
Bottom line
In the end, it’s up to you to take a look at your travel plans and how you see travel changing this year before you select your 2020 Choice Benefits.
Upgrades are a good bet for those optimistic about a 2021 travel recovery. That said, it could be worth opting for Regional Certificates if you think most of your travel will be domestic. Remember, these are valid on Delta One transcontinental flights from New York to Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Otherwise, you may want to select SkyMiles or opt to gift status to a friend or family member. This is a good hedge against a slow travel year — especially since SkyMiles don’t expire. Just keep in mind that these may provide lower value than the upgrades if travel does resume full swing.
Act quickly, though: you only have until Jan. 31 to select your benefits!
Feature photo by Uskarp/Shutterstock
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.