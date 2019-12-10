How to track your Chase Freedom 5x bonus spending
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the most powerful no-annual-fee credit cards is the Chase Freedom. While it isn’t a great everyday card — earning just 1% cashback as a base — the card offers 5% cash back on rotating categories each quarter.
It gets even better for cardholders that have a Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning credit card such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card. Cardholders can transfer cash back earned via the Chase Freedom to one of these other Chase cards and effectively earn 5 points per dollar spent in the rotating categories each quarter.
From that point, Ultimate Rewards points can be transferred to travel partners like Southwest, Hyatt and United. That means you can essentially earn 5x airline miles or hotel points from money you spend in the rotating categories on the Freedom. And as TPG values Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, that’s effectively a 10% return.
The fourth quarter (October-December) 2019 category includes purchases made at select department stores and via PayPal and Chase Pay. Just remember that you must activate your card here by Dec. 14 to get the 5x earnings.
Whether or not you have a UR-earning card, Chase Freedom cardholders will want to make sure to take advantage of their 5x earning opportunities each quarter. But, Chase caps the 5x earnings at $1,500 worth of purchases each quarter. Once you hit this spending cap, you’ll surely want to switch your spending to another credit card.
That naturally brings up the question: how can I track my Chase Freedom bonus spending?
First, log in to your Chase account at Chase.com, and click your Ultimate Rewards balance to bring up the Chase Ultimate Rewards site. Alternatively, you can click this link to login and be directed to the Ultimate Rewards homepage.
If you have multiple Chase accounts, you’ll have to select your Chase Freedom account:
On the right side of the next page, you’ll see a summary of your 5% cash back earnings — including whether you’re activated your 5x earnings, the categories for this quarter and a progress bar showing your cash back earnings for the quarter. As you can see, I haven’t done a good job maximizing my earnings this quarter:
Chase now shows the exact amount you’ve earned toward the $75/7,500 points quarterly earning cap. To calculate how much 5x spending you have left, you’ll need to subtract the earnings so far this quarter from $75 and then multiply that amount by 20. For example, if the process bar shows $20, you have $1,100 of spending left before your earnings will reset back to 1% ($75 minus $20 equals $55, then multiply $55 by 20 to get $1,100).
If you’re not already a cardholder, now’s as good a time as any to sign up. The Chase Freedom is still offering a sign-up bonus of $150 — which could potentially become 15,000 Ultimate Rewards points — after you spend $500 in the first three months from account opening.
- Earn a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – it's automatic
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 16.49 - 25.24%.
- 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5.
- No annual fee
- Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open and there is no minimum to redeem for cash back.
- Free credit score, updated weekly with Credit Journey℠
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.