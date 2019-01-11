The Top 8 Cards for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available.
If you travel even a few times a year, you know how frustrating it can be dealing with airport security. And if you fly internationally, the lines at customs to re-enter the country can be even worse, even if you’re traveling on a US passport. Fortunately, there are ways to minimize your wait times at both of these stations, and my personal favorites are Global Entry and/or TSA PreCheck. Even though these programs carry fees, they can easily be avoided by carrying the right credit card(s) in your wallet, and today I want to highlight the best ones to do just that.
The Top Cards for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) — credit every four years
- United Explorer Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) — credit every four years
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card ($89 annual fee) — credit every four years
- Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card ($95 annual fee) — credit every four years
- Chase Sapphire Reserve ($450 annual fee) — credit every four years
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee)(See Rates & Fees) — credit every four years
- Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard ($450) — credit every five years
For starters, it’s important to note the differences between the two programs. Global Entry has a $100 fee for a five-year membership, and this will include expedited entry back into the US plus TSA PreCheck. If you only want PreCheck, you’ll need to pay $85 for a five-year membership, but this will not help with clearing passport control after an international trip. Since it’s just a $15 premium for Global Entry and you get automatic PreCheck, I always recommend going that route, though you may find that PreCheck in conjunction with the Mobile Passport app will be sufficient.
Due to the shutdown, the processing of Global Entry applications has been slowed down or totally paused in some cases. There’s still hope for those who want PreCheck ASAP, as it’s processed by private contractors and funded by user fees — you can even sign up for it at Staples! The $85 application fee keeps PreCheck applications open and available during shutdowns, but it could still take two to three weeks for you application to process.
With any of the cards below, you’re eligible for a fee credit every 4 or 5 years for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck when you pay for the membership with the card. Note that you don’t need to be paying for your own membership; as long as the applicable fee is charged to the card and you haven’t already utilized the perk, the credit should automatically be applied to your next statement. Keep in mind too that all of the cards below waive foreign transaction fees, so they’re all great options for traveling outside the US.
Finally, note that this isn’t an exhaustive list of cards that offer these credits. Instead it represents the cards that provide the perk and offer the most valuable additional benefits to card holders.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Global Entry/TSA PreCheck Benefit: Application fee credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years
Annual Fee: $0 for the first year, then $95
The Capital One Venture Card, with an annual fee of $95 that’s waived the first year, recently added a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck benefit. As of June 12, 2018, card holders are eligible for one statement credit every four years when you charge either the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee to your Venture Card. Unfortunately, the terms of this perk indicate that the credit will appear within 2 billing cycles, so you may need to wait a bit for it to post.
One of the best things about this card is that it only carries a $95 annual fee, and that fee is waived for the first year. If you’re a new card holder, you’re eligible for a welcome bonus of 50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. You’ll also earn 2x miles per dollar on every purchase but a whopping 10x miles at Hotels.com/Venture, courtesy of the partnership launched in January 2018 (which can also be stacked with Hotels.com’s own rewards program, giving you an effective return of 20% on those purchases).
All miles you earn on the card can then be redeemed at a rate of 1 cent per mile or transferred to a variety of airline partners such as Aeroplan and Etihad.
United Explorer Card
Global Entry/TSA PreCheck Benefit: Application fee credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years
Annual Fee: $0 the first year, then $95
This card was just launched at the beginning of June 2018. As a replacement for the now-defunct United MileagePlus Explorer Card, the new United Explorer Card offers cardholders a statement credit to cover the application fee for either Global Entry ($100) or TSA PreCheck ($85) every four years. There are two main reasons why this card earns a high spot on this list. For starters, the card carries just a $95 annual fee that’s actually waived for the first year, so you can snag this credit for zero upfront cost. In addition, according to the offer details page, the credit will actually post to your account within 24 hours of the charge, an incredibly fast turnaround that few other cards have.
The card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 40,000 miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open. In addition to earning 2x miles on United purchases, you’ll also enjoy 2x miles at restaurants and on hotel accommodations booked directly with the hotel. The card also provides a ton of perks on United, including a free checked bag for you and a companion, priority boarding, 25% back on inflight purchases and even expanded award availability. Even if you only fly United a handful of times per year, the value adds up very quickly.
IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
Global Entry/TSA PreCheck Benefit: Application fee credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years
Annual Fee: $89
This card, which was launched in early April 2018, offers an up to 120,000-point sign-up bonus (80,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening plus an additional 40,000 bonus points after spending a total of $5,000 on purchases within 6 months of account opening) that TPG values at $600. You’ll earn 10x points at IHG properties, 2x points at gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants and 1x points on all other purchases.
It’s the card’s benefits that provide the true value, though. On each account anniversary, you’ll get a free night certificate that can be used at most properties that cost 40,000 points or less per night. This free night alone justifies the $89 annual fee, but the card also comes with a fourth night free on award stays benefit, valuable Platinum Elite status and a statement credit every four years when you charge a Global Entry application fee or TSA PreCheck application fee to your card. Similarly to the Explorer card, the statement fee will post to your account within 24 hours of the application fee being charged to your card.
Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card
Global Entry/TSA PreCheck Benefit: Application fee credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years
Annual Fee: $95
There’s a fourth popular card at this low annual fee level with a Global Entry/PreCheck credit: the Premium Rewards card from Bank of America. As with the prior entries, you’re eligible for a statement credit to cover either program’s application fee every four years when you charge it to the card. The terms and conditions of the card indicate that you should allow 7 days for the credit to post to your account after making the purchase, so it’s a bit longer than the IHG Premier and United Explorer though not nearly as long as the Venture.
In addition to the Global Entry/PreCheck perk, the Premium Rewards card is loaded with additional value, especially for loyal Bank of America customers. New applicants will receive 50,000 bonus points after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. You’ll earn 2 points per dollar spent on travel and dining and 1.5 points per dollar spent on everything else, though these are elevated by 25% – 75% if you’re a Preferred Rewards client of the bank. These points can then be used at a rate of 1 cent per point toward a variety of redemptions, including statement credits, cash back, travel or gift cards. You’re also eligible for an additional $100 in credits every year to cover incidental airline fees, though the card’s $95 annual fee is not waived for the first year.
Chase Sapphire Reserve
Global Entry/TSA PreCheck Benefit: Application fee credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years
Annual Fee: $450
If you don’t mind shelling out a high annual fee for a premium travel rewards credit card that includes a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck waiver, consider going for the Chase Sapphire Reserve. As with the others above, you’re eligible for this perk once every four years, though it’s a single credit per account; authorized users do not get their own credit despite being charged annual fees of $75 apiece. Just like with the United Explorer Card and IHG Premier Card, the statement credit on the Sapphire Reserve should post with 24 hours of being charged to the card.
The card also offers a host of other valuable perks, including a large welcome bonus (50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening), 3x points on travel (excluding $300 travel credit) and dining purchases, a $300 annual travel credit and Priority Pass Select membership. The Ultimate Rewards points you earn can then be redeemed directly for travel at the rate of 1.5 cents per point, but you can get even more value by transferring them to partners like British Airways and Hyatt. Even though the card carries a $450 annual fee, you can easily get a ton of value from the card, especially in the first year.
Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
Global Entry/TSA PreCheck Benefit: Application fee credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every five years
Annual Fee: $450
If you’re a loyal American Airlines flyer (or reside in one of the carrier’s hubs), consider opening the AAdvantage Executive Card to speed through passport control and security. This card also provides an application fee credit for either Global Entry ($100) or TSA PreCheck ($85), though unlike with others on the list, it only applies once every five years. As a result, you’ll need to wait to apply until your current membership is just about expired if you want to receive the credit. Bear in mind too that it may take 1-2 billing cycles for the credit to appear.
Even though the card carries a $450 annual fee, you can still get a ton of value from the card beyond this Global Entry/PreCheck perk. The card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 50,000 miles after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening, and it also comes with a full Admirals Club membership, giving you access to almost 120 lounges in nearly 90 countries. You can also add authorized users for free and give them access to Admirals Clubs, though this is only valid at the 50+ Admirals Clubs and not partner lounges. Since it costs $550 to buy a new Admirals Club membership outright (or $500 to renew an existing one), the $450 annual fee on this card is a steal either way.
You’ll also enjoy a number of perks to make your American flying experience easier and less expensive. You (and up to 8 traveling companions on the same reservation) can check your first bag for free, a savings of $50 per person on a round-trip itinerary. You’ll also earn 2x miles per dollar spent on American Airlines purchases plus enjoy priority check-in, security and boarding along with 25% off eligible inflight purchases. Finally, if you need a few extra Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) to earn status on American this year, note that you’ll get 10,000 EQMs after spending $40,000 in a calendar year on this card, though remember you’ll still be subject to American’s revenue requirements for reaching elite status as well.
The Platinum Card® From American Express
Global Entry/TSA PreCheck Benefit: Application fee credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years
Annual Fee: $550
The final valuable card with a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck waiver is the Amex Platinum, which offers the benefit once every four years. The statement credit may take up to 8 weeks to post to your card, though in reality it is often much quicker. However, one notable difference with this card is that it doesn’t only apply to primary cardholders; authorized users are each eligible for their own statement credit when they pay the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee with their own Amex Platinum cards.
Now, keep in mind that authorized users on this card aren’t free. However, it only costs $175 annually (See Rates & Fees) to add three of them (that’s $175 total, not per authorized user). So if you have two or three family members who can each use the $100 Global Entry or $85 TSA PreCheck waivers, you’ll immediately come out ahead, and your authorized users will also get many of the same benefits from the card as you do. Just make sure that they charge the Global Entry application fee to their own Amex Platinum.
Speaking of perks, this card is loaded with them, including an up to $200 annual airline fee credit, Centurion Lounge access and Delta Sky Club access when flying Delta, Gold status with Marriott and Hilton, 5x points on airfare and more. New cardmembers can also earn a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months (though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point bonus; offer subject to change at anytime). Given these array of valuable benefits, the card carries a significant annual fee of $550, highest on this list. However, when you consider the value you’re getting from the card, that annual fee can be well worth it.
Bottom Line
Security checkpoints and passport control desks can make or break your travel day, adding unnecessary delays and hassles to an already stressful transit experience. Wouldn’t it be nice to not only speed through these lines but do so for free? As you can see, there are many valuable travel rewards credit cards that provide application fee waivers for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. If you’re still planning your next trip and want to save some time, consider adding one of these cards to your wallet now. Then try not to laugh at the poor souls in the “regular” traveler lines as you breeze your way through the airport.
