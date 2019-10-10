The best rewards credit cards of 2019
At TPG, we talk a lot about points and miles and the cards you can get to earn them. But the world of rewards cards goes beyond just points and miles. Today, we’ll walk through our best consumer rewards credit cards of this year and how each can add value, along with points and miles, to your wallet. There are dozens of rewards credit cards to choose from, but I’ve narrowed them down to the top 10. Some of these are travel rewards cards that earn transferable points currencies, some are cash-back cards and a couple of cards earn rewards for a specific loyalty program.
In This Post
Best rewards cards of 2019
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card – Best for total value
- The Platinum Card® from American Express – Best for travel perks
- Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card – Best for Hotels.com
- American Express® Gold Card – Best for worldwide dinning
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card – Best for small business travelers
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express – Best for hotel elite status
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express – Best for Delta flyers
Comparing the best rewards credit cards
|Rewards credit card
|Rewards type
|Bonus value**
|Earning rate
|Annual fee
|Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
|Transferable points
|$1,200
|Earn 2x on dining and travel; 1x on everything else
|$95
|The Platinum Card from American Express
|Transferable points
|$1,200
|Earn 5x on flights booked directly with airlines and travel booked through amextravel.com; 1x on everything else
|$550
(see rates and fees)
|Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
|Transferable points
|$700
|Earn 2X miles per dollar on every purchase; 10X on hotels.com purchases until 2020 January
|$95*
|American Express Gold Card
|Transferable points
|$700
|Earn 4x on restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 per year, then 1x); 3x on flights booked directly with airlines or through amextravel.com; 1x on everything else
|$250
(see rates and fees)
|Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
|Transferable points
|$1,600
|Earn 3x on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in travel, Shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines. 1x on everything else
|$95
|Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
|Hotel
|$900
|Earn 5x on eligible Hilton purchases; 2x on everything else
|$450
|Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express
|Airline
|$900
|Earn 2x on Delta purchases; 1x on everything else (changing 1/30/2020)
|$195
($250 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020) (see rates and fees)
*Annual fee waived the first year.
**Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer.
Rewards Credit Cards
Chase Sapphire Preferred
Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Rewards rate: Earn 2x on travel and dining; 1x on all other purchases.
Annual fee: $95
Who should apply: The Chase Sapphire Preferred is one of the best beginner travel cards available. You’re getting an excellent sign-up bonus worth $1,200, according to TPG valuations. Its rewards structure is simple, but broad enough to earn points on a large number of purchases. The points currency you’re earning is among the highest-value transferable currencies out there. You can redeem points for 1.25 cents each through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal or you can transfer points to one of Chase’s 10 airline or three hotel partners. Plus, you’re only paying a $95 annual fee. What’s not to love? For travelers who want a card with a bit more firepower, the card also has an older sibling, the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which comes with a higher 3x rewards rate and perks like a $300 annual travel credit.
Check out the full card review for the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Official application link: Chase Sapphire Preferred
The Platinum Card from American Express
Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months (although you might be targeted for a higher offer through CardMatch; offers subject to change at any time).
Rewards rate: Earn 5x on airfare booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel; 1x on all other purchases.
Annual fee: $550 (see rates and fees)
Who should apply: If you’re interested in travel perks and benefits, it doesn’t get much better than the Amex Platinum. The card may earn 5x on eligible travel but its real added value in your wallet is its membership benefits. You’ll get $500 in annual credits, including a $200 airline fee credit, $200 Uber credit and $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit. Plus, you’ll get up to a $100 credit every four years for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee. The card comes with complimentary Gold elite status with Hilton and Marriott, access to Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts and extensive lounge access (Centurion Lounge access, Priority Pass membership and Delta Sky Club access when flying Delta). As a cherry on top, Membership Rewards points are incredibly valuable and flexible; Amex has 19 airline and three hotel transfer partners. You should check out the CardMatch tool to see if you’re in line for a better offer.
Check out the full card review for the Amex Platinum.
Official application link: Platinum Card from American Express
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 Capital One miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months (valued by TPG at $700).
Standout benefits:
- Earn 10x miles on Hotels.com purchases at Hotels.com/Venture
- Earn 2x miles on all other purchases
- Get up to a $100 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every four years
- Transfer your miles to a selection of airline partners at a 2:1 or 2:1.5 ratio
Annual fee: $95 (waived the first year)
Why it’s worth it: The Capital One Venture was already a very strong value proposition with 10x miles at Hotels.com and a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee, but now you can also transfer the miles you earn with this credit card (as well as the VentureOne credit card and Capital One’s two Spark Miles cards) to 15 airline transfer partners including Avianca, Etihad and Singapore Airlines. The transfer ratio is 2:1.5 for 12 partners and 2:1 for two, meaning for every dollar you spend on this card you’re getting 1-1.5 points or miles with a partner airline. This greatly enhances the potential value you can get with this card, as miles are no longer worth a fixed 1 cent apiece.
APPLY HERE: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
American Express Gold Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 35,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months (although you might be targeted for a higher offer through CardMatch; offer subject to change at any time).
Rewards rate: Earn 4x at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on the first $25,000 spent each year, then 1x); 3x on flights booked directly through airlines or on amextravel.com; 1x on all other purchases.
Annual fee: $250 (see rates and fees)
Who should apply: With the Amex Gold, you’re getting a great 8% return on restaurant and supermarket spending and a solid 6% return on airfare. The Gold is a nice middle ground between the top-tier Amex Platinum and a lower-value beginner card, such as the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express. You’re getting perks, such as a $120 dining credit each year and a $100 airline fee credit, plus a rewards structure that focuses on common spending categories besides just travel — all without that massive $550 annual fee. If you want an Amex that makes it easy to earn Membership Rewards on everyday expenses such as dining and groceries, this is definitely a card to consider. Again, the CardMatch tool may have a better offer for you.
Check out the full card review for the Amex Gold.
Official application link: American Express Gold Card
Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on the card in the first three months (valued by TPG at $1,600).
Standout Benefits:
- 3 Ultimate Rewards points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent per year in combined purchases for:
-
- Travel (including airfare, hotels, rental cars, train tickets and taxis)
- Shipping purchases
- Internet, cable and phone services
- Advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
-
- 1 point per dollar on everything else
- Cell phone insurance
- Primary rental car insurance
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- No foreign transaction fees
Annual fee: $95
Why it’s worth it:
If you spend a lot on business travel or social media advertising, you’ll be able to keep earning significant points with this card after the sign-up bonus, thanks to its 3x bonus categories for the first $150,000 in combined purchases made each year. Since TPG’s most recent point valuations peg the value of Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents apiece, you’ll get a fantastic return of 6% on purchases in these categories. If you spend the full $150,000, you’ll take home 450,000 Ultimate Rewards points, which TPG values at $9,000.
You also get great value out of Chase Ultimate Rewards points by transferring them to nine airline and three hotel loyalty programs, which can get you outsized value when you redeem points for free flights with carriers such as British Airways and United, or for award stays at Hyatt properties. Plus the card gives you 25% more value for the points you earn when you redeem them for travel in the Ultimate Rewards portal.
Further reading:
APPLY HERE: Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
Welcome Bonus: 150,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months.
Current Bonus Value: $900
Standout Benefits:
- Earn 14 points per dollar on Hilton purchases
- Earn 7 points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies and at US restaurants
- Earn 3 points per dollar on all other purchases
- Complimentary Hilton Diamond status
- Enjoy one weekend night each year, plus earn an additional night after you spend $60,000 on the card in a calendar year.
- Up to $250 Hilton resort statement credit each year of card membership
- Up to $250 per calendar year in credits for airline incidental fees
- $100 Hilton on-property credit when you book a two-night minimum stay with the card at HiltonHonors.com/aspirecard
- Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership
- No foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees)
- Terms Apply
Annual Fee: $450
Why it’s worth it: As far as hotel cobranded cards go, this one’s pretty impressive. In exchange for the steep $450 fee, you get generous earning rates at Hilton hotels and a variety of annual travel credits (up to $500 between the airline incidental fee credit and the Hilton resort statement credit, and more if you can utilize the $100 on-property credit for Hilton stays). Beyond that you get a Priority Pass airport lounge membership, giving you and up to two guests free access.
APPLY HERE: Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
Amex Platinum Delta Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 miles and 5,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase in the first three months.
Rewards rate: Earn 2x miles on Delta purchases (changing Jan. 30, 2020).
Annual fee: $195 ($250 if application is received on or after 1/30/2020 — see rates and fees)
Who should apply: If you fly Delta regularly and want to enjoy elite-like benefits, the mid-tier Amex Delta Platinum is a great option. You’ll earn a standard 2x miles on all Delta purchases, plus get perks such as an annual companion certificate, priority boarding, first checked bag free and the ability to earn MQMs when you hit certain spending thresholds. After January 2020, all of Delta’s cobranded Amex cards are getting a refresh, including the Amex Delta Platinum. These changes include expanded bonus categories and a credit for a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee, but they also come with an increased annual fee. If you sign up now, you can earn a solid elevated bonus worth $900, according to TPG valuations, while locking in a lower annual fee for a year.
Check out the full card review for the Amex Platinum Delta.
Official application link: Amex Platinum Delta Card
How I chose the best rewards cards
I looked at multiple factors when choosing our top 10 rewards cards — with welcome bonus, rewards rate and annual fee obviously topping my list. But I also assessed the flexibility of each rewards card, the type of rewards each card earned, the simplicity of the redemption process and any perks that come with each. Finally, for each card I chose for our list of best rewards cards, I chose a competing card that could also appeal to that audience.
These are my top picks, but I recognize that every cardholder has different wants and needs out of a credit card. At the end of the day, choosing the cards to fill your wallet is about finding options that allow you to earn more than 1% or 1x points on every single purchase.
Types of rewards
All of these cards earn some type of rewards, but the kind of rewards differ from card to card:
Transferable points — These are the issuers’ points currencies that can be transferred to certain partners to maximize value. For example, a number of Chase cards earn Ultimate Rewards points, which can be redeemed for a number of different things through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal but can also be transferred to one of Chase’s 13 partners, including United or Marriott. Generally speaking, this type of rewards card is the most valuable because of its redemption flexibility.
Cash back — This is the most straightforward type of reward. You’re earning a percentage of each purchase that you can redeem at a later date. Although cash back is always redeemed at a fixed value, it can be highly useful for both beginner and seasoned travelers. Points and miles are best redeemed for airfare or hotel bookings, but cash back has more flexibility without compromising its value. You can use cash back to save up for the day-to-day expenses of your travel or you can simply use it to save money on your statements each month.
Hybrid — A new crop of “hybrid” cards has popped up in recent years. These are cards that earn cash back on their own but can be paired with other cards to convert that cash to more valuable points currencies. A prime example of this type of rewards card is the Chase Freedom Unlimited. While you’re earning cash back on purchases, those rewards are converted to Ultimate Rewards points when you pair the Unlimited with another eligible Chase card. The Citi Double Cash Card also recently joined the ranks of hybrid cash-back cards.
Loyalty program — These are cards that earn points or miles for a specific loyalty program, typically for an airline or hotel. Most of the time, these cards also come with brand-specific benefits like complimentary elite status (for hotel cards) or priority boarding (for airline cards). These currencies aren’t as flexible as transferrable currencies but they can still be highly valuable.
Popular rewards programs
There are more than a dozen rewards programs out there, from airline and hotel loyalty programs to issuer programs. Each month, TPG publishes our monthly rewards valuations that outline how much each point or mile currency is worth in our eyes, but each program has its advantages and disadvantages. The three largest (and most valuable) issuer rewards programs offer flexible points, a wide range of credit card options to earn points and a solid list of transfer partners.
Chase Ultimate Rewards
Chase Ultimate Rewards is one of the top rewards programs for good reason. TPG values points at 2 cents each, and you can redeem points through Chase’s portal (with a redemption bonus depending on which Chase cards you hold) and transfer points to partners like United and Hyatt.
Top cards that earn Ultimate Rewards:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve – full card review
- Chase Sapphire Preferred – full card review
- Ink Business Preferred – full card review
Amex Membership Rewards
The other top rewards program is Amex Membership Rewards, which are also valued at 2 cents each. Amex has the most extensive network of airline and hotel transfer partners — 22 — of the top issuer programs, and you can often find transfer bonuses. Of course, you can also redeem points through Amex’s travel portal.
Top cards that earn Membership Rewards:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express – full card review
- American Express® Gold Card – full card review
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express – full card review
Choosing the right rewards card for you
There is no one-size-fits-all credit card. Choosing the right card for you is all about your individual spending habits and financial goals.
First, make sure you pick a card that earns rewards in the categories you spend in most frequently. If you spend a lot on entertainment each month, get a card (like the Savor) that caters to that. If you fly the same airline multiple times a month, grab a cobranded airline card that earns bonus rewards and offers perks for those flights.
Also look at your goals for your rewards. Are you looking to save up for airfare or hotel stays? A travel card that earns points and miles should be at the top of your list. Do you want to save money on everyday purchases? A cash-back card might be a better fit. Need to build credit before applying for a top-tier card? Look at flat-rate cards that are easy to get approved for.
There is no one “best rewards card.” You can’t go wrong with any of the options on this list. The world of rewards credit cards is your oyster. Find the card (or cards) that make your life easier and your travel experiences better!
