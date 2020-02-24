You can earn a ton of bonus miles on Samsung purchases today — including the new Galaxy S20
If you’ve been eyeing Samsung’s shiny new Galaxy S20 smartphone (or any Samsung device, for that matter)) today’s a great day to bite the bullet on that purchase. We’re seeing awesome, elevated offers across a handful of shopping portals — meaning your purchase can net you some bonus miles on the airline of your choice.
Online shopping portals are one of the easiest yet underrated ways to earn bonus miles on your online purchases, and if you don’t already take advantage of them, you should start doing so immediately.
As far as Samsung goes, here’s what you can earn today:
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Shopping: 4x points, usually 1x
- American AAdvantage eShopping: 8x miles, usually 2x
- Delta SkyMiles Shopping: 6x miles, usually 1x
- United MileagePlus Shopping: 9x miles, usually 1x
You should always compare the top earning rates for various retailers before making a big purchase, though how you value your miles will influence which offer makes the most sense for you.
You can generally expect to pay about $1,000 for the base S20, $1,200 for the S20+ and $1,400 for the base S20 Ultra. To put that into context, let’s say you purchased a $1,000 phone via United’s shopping portal for a whopping 9x MileagePlus miles per dollar. That purchase would net you 9,000 miles — and while those miles on their own may not get you very far, they will put you significantly closer to a solid award redemption.
Of course, these bonus miles don’t just apply to the new Galaxy S20 phone. As long as you purchase a Samsung product through one of these shopping portals, you’ll earn the bonus miles.
Whenever you make a large electronic purchase, be sure to use a credit card with purchase protection and extended warranty benefits. Benefits vary from card to card, but you may have success getting compensated if your product gets damaged or destroyed during the coverage period. Multiple TPG staffers, for example, have had success getting Apple products covered by policies included with a premium credit card.
If you’re picking up a pricey new cellphone, it’s also a good time to ensure your monthly bill is paid with a card that will help protect your phone in the event of loss or damage beyond those initial few months when purchase protection is in play.
