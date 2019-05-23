8 Cool Ways to Spend United Miles Now Without Leaving the Ground
Often, maximizing your United miles means flying in a fancy seat or building in free stopovers, but sometimes you can get big value from your airline miles without leaving the ground.
Via the United Exclusives program, you can redeem MileagePlus miles for experiences that range from cocktails o pieces of a plane to batting practice at a Major League Baseball stadium and beyond. The available selections in the program vary dramatically, but right now there is a pretty fun assortment of activities available for reasonable numbers of miles. (Note that some of the events require a United credit card or United elite status.)
Here are eight cool events you can redeem your United miles for without leaving the ground.
1. Early Screening of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: 4,000 Miles
Get two tickets to advance screenings of the summer’s new Spider-Man movie available on a variety of dates in Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, DC, New York and Denver for just 4,000 United miles per pair. Tickets also include popcorn and soda.
2. Enjoy SFO Polaris Lounge and Support Women Artists: 5,000 Miles
June 3, San Francisco
United recently announced the winners of Her Art Here, a contest where female artists were able to design special liveries for two United 757 planes. At this event, you can meet the winners, see their artwork, explore the Polaris lounge and enjoy an open bar and hors d’oeuvres.
3. Drag Queen Brunch in Chicago: 2,500 Miles
June 23, Chicago
In celebration of Pride month, enjoy a drag queen brunch at The River Kitchen with endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, cocktails and of course brunch entrees while taking in entertainment from Elektra Del Rio, Veronica Pop, Kim Passable and more. (There’s a goodie bag, too!)
4. Bourbon and Bites in Houston or DC: 5,000 Miles
Cash in 5k United miles to enjoy a bourbon tasting with local bourbon experts while snacking on “small bites that complement the bourbon.” Events are held in Washington, DC (Aug. 7), and Houston (July 10), but this event is restricted to United credit card holders such as those with the United Explorer Card..
5. Charity Cocktail Hour in Houston: 1,000 Miles
June 5, Houston
Those with United elite status can redeem just 1,000 miles for a private cocktail reception at 51fifteen Cocktails & Cuisine with United leadership and fellow United travelers. In addition to the drinks and conversations, there will be passed hors d’oeuvres, and the miles donated to attend the event will support veterans and patients in need with flights to receive medical treatment.
6. Batting Practice in Chicago: 2,500 Miles
June 21, Chicago
Another United elites-only event this summer is set for the Chicago White Sox’s stadium, where MileagePlus members can enjoy batting practice, throwing, field drills and a catered dinner. A White Sox alumnus will also make an appearance at the event.
7. Family Movie Night, Bidding at 10,000 Miles
June 21, New York City
This is the only auction item on my list, as it is hard to know just how pricey those events will get. However, this one looks like it will cost a reasonable number of miles. The event includes one VIP couch for up to six people at the outdoor screening of Coco on Pier 45 at Hudson River Park. This event is part of World Pride celebration. If you are OK just sitting on the ground, you can actually attend for free.
8. Watch the Rolling Stones From a Luxury Box: 25,000 Miles
June 25, Chicago
If you want to enjoy the Rolling Stones tour from a VIP box, you can cash in 25,000 United miles and wear your concert tee to Solider Field in Chicago. For that price, you’ll get admission to the box along with parking, food and drinks.
Bottom Line
Most of the time you get the biggest bang for your miles by redeeming them for travel, but there are exceptions to every rule. If some of these events sound fun, we recommend redeeming quickly as events can and do sell out. You can also transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to United to have enough miles to buy what you like if your MileagePlus balance is coming up short.
Featured image of the Polaris Lounge by Zach Honig/The Points Guy
