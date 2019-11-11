From $50k views to toy-stocked suites: Inside New York City’s sweetest new suites
It may be the city that never sleeps, but New York City has no shortage of fabulous hotels.
There are great points hotels all over the city where travelers can find excellent value redemption and an almost endless parade of new properties. In 2019 the Big Apple welcomed some particularly exciting new hotels, including Sister City from the creative team behind Ace; the second Edition property in the city, overlooking the bustle of Times Square, and the first-ever hotel from the luxury fitness brand Equinox.
In addition to newly built projects, the year brought a handful of exciting renovations and top-to-toe refreshes.
A few hotels really stand out from the pack. Among them are these five hotels, which have some of the most incredible new suites we’ve ever seen. Whether you want the crown jewel in a wellness temple or a suite with Central Park views and a $50,000-per-night price tag, these are the sweetest new suites you’ll find in the city that never sleeps.
Conrad New York Midtown
Who hasn’t seen the movie “Big” and wanted to just play with all the amazing FAO Schwarz toys without any pesky rules about actually having to buy them? (OK, maybe this is just a Gen-X fantasy, but you really should see the movie if you haven’t.)
Anyway, the Conrad New York Midtown is fresh off a serious makeover and name change (formerly known as The London). All rooms at this property are suites, but one suite is extra-sweet as it comes fully loaded with FAO Schwarz toys and treats. In the FAO Schwarz Holiday Suite you’ll find a running train set, life-sized unicorn (yes, unicorns are real) and toys everywhere. Those staying in the large suite will get breakfast for four, a $100 FAO gift card, an FAO gift basket and a private shopping tour provided by an FAO toy soldier prior to opening, which — given the lines that wrap around the FAO shop in Rockefeller Plaza — is a pretty awesome feature. And should your kiddo fall in love with a toy or two in the room, he or she can keep it and it will be shipped directly to your home. (For an additional charge, of course.)
This suite will only be available from Nov. 18 to Jan. 5 and can be booked by emailing NYCCN.Sales@ConradHotels.com. Be ready to earn lots of points on your Hilton card, as Afar reported that nightly rates start at $3,000 per night. — Summer Hull
Park Hyatt New York
We might be stretching the definition of a suite a touch, but the Park Hyatt in New York City has an incredible entry to our list of the best suites in New York. Their new Manhattan Sky Suite has three bedrooms and three and a half baths sprawling over 4,200 feet.
It doesn’t actually appear to be part of the hotel itself, rather a condo on an upper floor. The Sky Suite goes for — wait for it — $50,000 per night … with a seven-night minimum. The silver lining? That’s enough spending to earn Lifetime Globalist status with Hyatt in one stay.
The Park Hyatt will also throw in free helicopter rides to and from the airport, a personal chef along with a butler and spa treatments for up to six guests. Oh, and just in case you don’t already have Hyatt Globalist status, you also get free breakfast. — Edward Pizzarello
Equinox Hotel
With standard guest rooms starting at $700, it’s predictable that top-tier suites at the first-ever Equinox Hotel, which opened in Hudson Yards in July, cost a pretty penny.
The two-bedroom Equinox Corner Suite, for example, is one of the most stunning new suites to join the New York City skyline. Sprawling across 1,900 square feet and able to sleep six, the suite comes with access to the 60,000-square-foot Equinox Club and the 27,000-square-foot spa. But you probably won’t want to leave your room, since it’s equipped with yoga equipment, an oversized freestanding soaking tub and a shower “experience” with three separate shower heads.
Many of the less-flashy features are designed to help you get the best night’s sleep of your life. Blackout curtains, hand-crafted, all-natural linens and filtered air (seriously) are all part of the experience. Just be prepared to set aside $9,369 per night for your suite stay. And sadly, you won’t accrue any points for your favorite loyalty program. — Melanie Lieberman
The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park
This stalwart Central Park property recently completed a massive renovation with a price tag in the tens of millions of dollars. All of the hotel’s guest rooms now feature a clean “Upper East Side townhouse” feel that’s at once timeless and modern. Most of us would be more than content with a base room at this property, but the jewel in the crown is its Royal Suite, a 2,175-square-foot palace in the sky that comes complete with two bedrooms, an office and study, and a 12-person dining room.
Throughout the suite, you’ll find a specially commissioned art collection and after you’re done admiring those works, you can settle in with a cocktail and peer through your telescope to take in some of the best views of Central Park that you’ll find in the city.
It appears that you can’t book the Royal Suite online, but you can book the Artists Gate Suite, which is four levels below the Royal Suite, for — get ready — $10,000 dollars a night. And no, sorry, you can’t cash in your Marriott Bonvoy points for a stay in one of these ultra-luxe rooms. — Nick Ellis
Four Seasons New York, Midtown
With a recent $120 million facelift, this New York classic now has a more modern, sleek appeal. The hotel’s owner, Beanie Babies mogul Ty Warner, did not miss a chance to ensure that this property fits in properly on “Billionaires’ Row.” There are many suites at this property, but two stand out. The Gotham Suite and Ty Warner Penthouse take up 4,300 square feet each and rent for upwards of $30,000 a night. Guests staying in one of these suites also enjoy complimentary use of a Rolls-Royce within a 12-block radius.
The Gotham Suite might have some of the best views, as it encompasses the entire 50th floor of the hotel. And with four landscaped terraces, you’re bound to spend some time outside soaking up your surroundings (you know, uptown, downtown and midtown).
The Gotham boasts three bedrooms, with enough space for six adults, or four adults and four children. It also has a dining area, two libraries, a grand piano and four bathrooms (as well as a guest bathroom).
But the Ty Warner Penthouse is what luxury is all about. It’s on the 52nd floor with private elevator access. Inside the suite you’ll have a 360-degree view of the city, plus a continuous waterfall flowing from the ceiling. You can work out on a Peloton bike and there’s also a baby grand piano and, of course, a private spa.
Because nothing is ordinary here, the master bedroom is fitted with custom Thai silk sheets with 22-carat pure-gold threads. The mattress was created by hand, using 100% natural materials. (It took 160 hours just to craft the mattress.) Despite its large size, this penthouse only offers one kid bed (a rollaway or crib are available, if needed) with a maximum occupancy at just three adults, or two adults and one child.
As with all the specialty suites at the Four Seasons, neither the Gotham nor the Ty Warner Penthouse can be booked online. They require a phone call to the hotel. — Jennifer Yellin
Featured image courtesy of Conrad New York Midtown
