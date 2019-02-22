This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The travel rewards card market is undergoing a major shake-up, and it’s great for consumers. With a load of recent card launches and updates, issuers are feeling the pressure to become more creative with their offerings. Besides adding perks, such as retail shopping credits, dining credits, automatic top-tier elite status and increased earning rates for certain spend categories, some issuers have been introducing entirely new bonus categories.
It’s now possible to earn bonus points on a lot more than just travel and dining. Here’s a rundown of the most unique bonus categories and earning schemes in the market. For this post, we’ll focus on personal cards as small business owners have access to different bonus categories.
Round up to the Nearest 10 Points
The newly launched Citi Rewards+ Card and Citi Rewards+ Student Card offer a first-of-its-kind bonus multiplier in which earnings on all purchases are rounded up to the nearest 10 points. So, paying 25 cents for a parking meter will earn 10 points instead of just 1, and paying $12.99 for a month of Netflix will earn 20 points instead of 13. This is especially useful for those who make a lot of small purchases as it guarantees a minimum of 10 points on every purchase and there’s no cap to the bonus.
These no-fee cards also earn 2x points at supermarkets and gas stations for the first $6,000 per calendar year (1x points thereafter) so those purchases earn a minimum of 20 points. Even better, you’ll get 10% of your points back for the first 100,000 points redeemed per calendar year, so in reality the earning rates are slightly higher. Plus new cardholders of the Citi Rewards+ Card get a sign-up bonus of 15,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first three months.
These points on their own are worth one cent apiece, but if you carry the Citi Prestige or the Citi Premier Card, you can convert them into full-fledged Citi ThankYou points — worth 1.7 cents apiece based on TPG’s valuations.
10x Points at Hotels.com
The are plenty of cards that offer bonus points for hotel stays. However, there’s an outlier that’s far superior than its competitors when it comes to bonuses for hotel spending — and it’s not even an hotel cobranded card.
Through January 2020, both the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card earn a whopping 10 miles for every dollar spent at Hotels.com using a special link. That’s a 14% return based on our 1.4-cent valuation of Venture miles, which can be transferred to over a dozen airline partners. Stack that together with the effective 10% back from the Hotels.com loyalty program and you’re essentially getting 24% back on all your hotel purchases.
The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year and comes with perks such as purchase protection and up to a $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. The card currently has a sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases within the first three months of opening the account.
5% Back in Rotating Categories
The no-annual fee Chase Freedom and Discover it® Cash Back cards both offer 5% cash-back in rotating categories each quarter upon enrollment and up to a $1,500 quarterly max. Plus, 1% cash back on all other purchases. The categories vary slightly between the two cards, but often include purchases made at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and Amazon.
The Chase Freedom offers greater maximization potential on the long run as rewards could be converted into full-fledged Ultimate Rewards points if you have a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve. However, Discover will match cash back on all purchases during your first year of card membership so you’ll effectively be earning 10% back on bonus category purchases in year one with the Discover it Cash Back, which is amazing.
Bonus Points on Streaming Services
Like many people, you’ve probably got a subscription to one of the popular streaming services. Fortunately, some issuers are offering bonus points for this category. The Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card offers 3x points on select categories — worth as much as 5.25 cents per dollar when redeemed for airfare — specifically for select streaming services such as Netflix, Spotify Premium, Hulu, Apple Music and more.
There are several other cards such as the Citi Premier Card, Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card and Sony Card from Capital One which offer 2x Citi ThankYou points, 4% cash back and 5x Sony Rewards points respectively for entertainment purchases such as concert tickets, as well as streaming services.
There’s also the Uber Visa Card, which offers 2% cash back on all online purchases, including streaming services, but with that rate of return it’d be better to use a card like the Citi® Double Cash Card, which offers 2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you buy, plus 1% as you pay) — not just streaming.
Bottom Line
It goes without saying that bonus categories are more diverse than ever before. However, the bonus earning opportunities don’t end there. You may be able to earn extra points for purchases that don’t fall under one of these categories by taking advantage of Amex Offers and Chase Offers, as well as other limited-time promotions.
Featured image by Hero Images / Getty Images.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.