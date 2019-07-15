This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re an avid Amazon shopper, it should come as no surprise that the 2019’s Amazon Prime Day is here. For those not familiar, the event is essentially Black Friday for those with an Amazon Prime membership, with thousands of exclusive deals throughout the day. Even if you’re not currently an annual Amazon Prime member, you can sign up today for a free trial or a monthly membership to take advantage of the sale. In addition, Prime Student allows college students to receive a free six-month trial membership.
The sale officially began at 3:00am ET on Monday, with new deals starting as often as every five minutes. And while the discounts are exciting in and of themselves, there are also ways to maximize your return on Amazon spending during this one-day sale. You can check out this post for a deep dive into the best cards for Amazon purchases — not only on Prime Day, but every day of the year. But, for a quick hit on this sale day, here are some of the best credit cards to use for your purchases (in no particular order):
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
As the name might suggest, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is a good option for your Prime Day purchases. Upon approval, you’ll get a $70 gift card automatically loaded into your Amazon.com account — so, theoretically, if you apply for the card today and are approved, you’ll have that $70 credit to use in time for the day’s sales. In addition to the gift card credit, you’ll usually earn 5% cash back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases, 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% back on all other purchases. However, this year, Amazon is offering cardholders 6% back at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, and Amazon 4-Star stores during Prime Day (7/15-7/16). The points you earn from spending can then be used directly on Amazon purchases or for a statement credit — 100 points equal a dollar when redeemed on Amazon.com or for cash.
By using this card for your Prime Day purchases, you’ll earn 6% back — a pretty solid return. The card charges no annual fee, but you must be a Prime member in order to be eligible; membership costs $119 for 12 months.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
If you’re interested in earning cash back (or Ultimate Rewards points), the Chase Freedom Unlimited could be a good option for your Prime Day purchases. The card will earn you 3% cash back on the first $20,000 you spend in your first year and 1.5% cash back thereafter on every purchase with no limit. That equals 3 Ultimate Rewards points per dollar and then 1.5 points per dollar when paired with an Ultimate Rewards-earning card — a 6% return in your first year and 3% thereafter based on TPG’s valuations. There’s no annual fee with the card.
Citi® Double Cash Card
Another solid option for maximizing your Prime Day purchases is the Citi Double Cash Card. It earns 2% cash back, broken down as a flat 1% back on every purchase plus another 1% back when you pay your bill. One real highlight of the card is its Price Rewind benefit, which tracks the prices of items purchased and automatically refunds you the difference. Although purchases made on Prime Day will be covered, unfortunately, the benefit will be discontinued later this year. There’s no annual fee with this card.
American Express® Gold Card
For high-value purchases you’ll want to use a card that offers generous purchase protection, such as the Amex Gold Card. With the Amex Gold Card, you’ll earn just 1x Membership Rewards points on Amazon purchases, which is a rather lackluster return of 2% based on our valuations. However, you’ll get an astounding $10,000 in protection per incident and up to $50,000 for all incidents in a calendar year, as well as other key shopping benefits like return protection and extended warranty. The card has a $250 annual fee (See Rates & Fees), but that’s recouped through benefits like up to $120 in dining credits each year, 4x points on dining and up to a $100 annual airline fee credit.
Bottom Line
You can also consider purchasing Amazon gift cards from select US supermarkets with the Amex Gold (earning 4x points up $25,000 a year) or from select office supply stores with the Chase Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card (earning 5x points up to $25,000 a year). Just note that’ll you’ll forfeit credit card purchase protection if you go this route.
If you’re planning on grabbing any Amazon Prime Day deals, not only will you be saving money, but — provided you use the right card — you’ll also be maximizing the return on your purchase(s).
Follow The Points Guy for comprehensive coverage of Prime Day 2019 — click here for more great deals.
Additional reporting by Emily McNutt.
Featured image by Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Images.
