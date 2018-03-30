This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
From insurance premiums to prescription drugs, healthcare costs can be a major expense — so you might as well maximize your points-earning on them. To my knowledge, there’s no such thing as a “frequent patient” loyalty program. (And besides, who would really want to be a member?) That means credit cards are your main path for earning rewards on healthcare spending.
Unfortunately, payments to insurance companies and healthcare providers don’t fall into any bonus rewards categories on any credit card. So until an enterprising bank begins offering double miles for doctor visits, we’ll have to consider such expenditures as “non-bonus category” spending, and look for the most valuable rewards offered for general spending.
When Can You Pay With a Card?
In my experience, most doctors and hospitals will accept credit cards for payment. Yet for some reason, emergency rooms seem to be the least likely to accept credit cards. Sometimes the bills received in the mail indicate that they accept credit cards, but in other cases you have to call their office and request to pay by credit card.
There’s another trick that you might try to maximize your credit card rewards. Healthcare providers are more than happy to accept payment directly from patients, even when they have insurance. However, you will then be responsible for filing a claim with the insurance company and receiving a reimbursement check, which can take months. For this reason, I’ve always relied on my healthcare providers to file an claim, and had my insurance company directly reimburse the provider.
If You Pay Insurance Premiums Out of Pocket
Most Americans receive health insurance through their employer, and their insurance premiums are deducted from their paychecks on a pre-tax basis. Yet a growing number of people, such as freelancers and small business owners, are now purchasing insurance on the individual market, and paying their premiums out of pocket.
In many cases, insurers will accept credit cards for payments, but they won’t make it easy. For example, Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Colorado will not accept credit cards online. It takes me several minutes to reach a representative who will accept a credit card for payment, and I have to make the call every month, as they could not set up an automatic recurring payment. Still, if you have the time and you find your insurer will accept credit card payments through one avenue or another, it can definitely be worth paying this way to rack up points every month with your premium.
The Best Cards for Healthcare Spending
Here are some cards to consider to earn the most valuable rewards for general expenses such as medical bills and insurance premiums:
The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express — If you’re a small business owner, you can use this card to pay for things like medical insurance premiums and enjoy 2x points on your first $50,000 in annual charges; then 1x thereafter. According to TPG’s valuations, these points are worth 2 cents each, giving you a total value of 4 cents per dollar spent. You can transfer your points to Amex’s 16 airline transfer partners, and best of all there’s no annual fee for this card (See Rates & Fees).
Chase Freedom Unlimited — This card offers you 3% cash back per dollar spent all all purchases within your first year up to $20,000 spent. After that, you’ll earn 1.5% cash back per dollar spent on all purchases, with no limits. Points are worth 1 cent each toward rewards such as cash back, gift cards and travel reservations. But when you have a Chase Ultimate Rewards-earning card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, you can transfer your points from this card to your other cards, and utilize the airline and hotel point transfer options. Once transferred, your points will be worth 2 cents apiece, according to TPG’s valuations. There’s no annual fee for this card.
The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express — This Amex card offers you just 1 point per dollar spent on non-bonus purchases, but you can earn a 50% points bonus each month that you make at least 30 transactions. That allows you to earn as much 1.5 points per dollar on medical expenses. This works out to 3 cents in value based on TPG’s valuations. There’s a $95 annual fee for this card.
The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express — For each dollar spent, this card offers you 1 American Express Membership Rewards point — except at US supermarkets, where you’ll earn 2 points per dollar on up to $6,000 in purchases each year. However, if you use this card to make at least 20 purchases a month, you’ll earn a 20% bonus. So medical expenses can earn as much as 1.2 points per dollar. There’s no annual fee for this card.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card — This card offers 2x miles for all purchases (and 10x miles on Hotels.com purchases when booked and paid via dedicated link), and each mile is worth 1 cent as a statement credit toward travel expenses. Likewise, travel is eligible for all the same rewards and upgrades as any paid booking. There’s a $95 annual fee for this card that’s waived the first year.
The information for the Amex EveryDay, Amex EveryDay Preferred has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Make the Most of Your Healthcare Spending
Without any category-specific spending bonuses, it can be a challenge to use healthcare spending to earn more travel rewards, but it is possible. Here are some strategies to keep in mind.
Work Toward Welcome Bonuses
There’s a long-term trend in the credit card industry toward larger minimum spending requirements to receive bonuses. Products like the Southwest Airlines cards from Chase that once offered points and miles after customers made their first purchase now require $2,000 to $3,000 of spending within three months of account opening. And sometimes, you might receive a targeted offer for a large bonus that can require a relatively large layout of up to $10,000 of spending. To earn theses welcome bonuses, many cardholders must put every available expense on their credit cards, and healthcare charges can contribute significantly toward these spending goals.
Achieve Threshold Bonuses
Many credit cards offer valuable rewards when cardholders reach a certain annual spending threshold, and healthcare charges count toward these goals just like any other purchases. Here are some of the major cards that feature calendar-year spending threshold bonuses:
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express — This card offers you 10,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $25,000 or more in purchases on your card in a calendar year. You can also earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles and 10,000 MQMs after you spend at total of $50,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year, for a total of 20,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs.
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express — This card lets you earn 15,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) and 15,000 bonus miles after you spend $30,000 on purchases on your card in a calendar year. You can also earn an additional 15,000 MQMs and an additional 15,000 bonus miles after you spend $60,000 on purchases during the same calendar year.
- British Airways Visa Signature Card — Offers a “Travel Together”companion ticket when cardholders spend $30,000 within a calendar year.
- Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard — Offers 10,000 Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) with American Airlines after $40,000 in purchases each calendar year.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card— Earn points toward the Companion Pass as well as 1,500 Tier-Qualifying Points for every $10,000 in purchases, up to 15,000 Tier-Qualifying Points each calendar year.
- JetBlue Plus and JetBlue Business cards from Barclays — Both offer you JetBlue Mosaic status after spending $50,000 in a calendar year.
- Uber Visa — Offers you a $50 credit toward online subscription services when you spend $5,000 on your card in a calendar year.
Annual Fee Waivers
I never pay an annual fee without at least calling the card issuer to request that it be waived. Over the years, I’ve noticed a correlation between my spending on a card and the card issuer’s willingness to waive the annual fee, or at least offset it by offering me some extra points or miles. So if charging a monthly healthcare insurance premium or a large healthcare expense will make it more likely to receive a generous retention offer for a card with a high annual fee, I might use that card.
Fill Prescriptions at a Supermarket
When it comes to purchasing prescription drugs, over-the-counter medication and some medical supplies, you can earn bonus rewards by making your purchases at a supermarket. Unfortunately, there are very few cards left that offer bonuses at drugstores, although that category has shown up on the Chase Freedom card.
Here are some cards that offer bonus points or miles at supermarkets:
- Amex EveryDay Preferred — This card offers 3x points on up to $6,000 in annual spending at US supermarkets, plus a 50% bonus on points earned during each statement period when you make 30 or more transactions, for a net total of 4.5x points.
- Amex EveryDay — You get 2x points on up to $6,000 in annual spending at US supermarkets (then 1x), plus a 20% bonus on points earned during each statement period when you make 20 or more transactions, for a net total of 2.4x points.
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express — Offers you 5x Hilton Honors points at US supermarkets (and at US restaurants and US gas stations)
- Wyndham Rewards Visa Signature Card — Double points at supermarkets (as well as on gas and utility purchases)
- Asiana Airlines American Express Card — Double miles at grocery stores (and on gas purchases)
For rates and fees of the Blue Business Plus Card, please click here.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.