This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

First and foremost: The best resort fee is no resort fee. Although hotels can certainly charge additional fees for optional services, all mandatory fees should be included in the room rate. Resort fees — which may be disguised as a service fee, energy fee or simply listed as “miscellaneous” on your invoice — are a way for hotels to charge guests more without displaying higher room rates. Plus, they make it difficult to compare prices without clicking through to the final booking page and reading all the fine print for every property you consider.

Since resort fees aren’t included in room rates, you may need to pay the fees even on award night stays. The cost of these fees also won’t count toward the cost of your free night when booking through Hotels.com/venture to get a 24% return with your Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. TPG’s Loyalty and Engagement Editor Richard Kerr recently rounded up the 10 most outrageous resort fees, and TPG has additional posts discussing why resort fees must go and how to avoid resort fees.

Photo of Holiday Inn: North Phoenix courtesy of IHG.
The Holiday Inn: North Phoenix charges a nightly energy surcharge. (Photo courtesy of IHG)

Luckily, despite how it may feel, most properties don’t charge resort fees. When they do, the fee is usually high, to the tune of $20, $30 or more per day. Small resort fees can actually be trickier to spot — especially if the property caters to travelers who aren’t familiar with normal taxes and fees in the region, or if the resort fee is labeled as a service fee or miscellaneous fee. In these cases, guests may not even realize they are paying a resort fee.

Related: The 7 Best Starter Travel Credit Cards

The table below shows some properties in major loyalty programs that levy a resort fee of less than $20 per night. Although these fees are relatively small, they’re easy to miss as they could easily blend into the nightly total if you aren’t careful.

Hotel City, State Fee What The Fee Provides
Best Western Orlando Convention Center Hotel Orlando, FL $2.50 service fee per night Not disclosed
Quality Inn Chandler, AZ $3 surcharge/service/resort fee per night Not disclosed
Holiday Inn: North Phoenix Phoenix, AZ $3 energy surcharge per night Presumably power, but not disclosed
Quality Inn & Suites Hollywood Boulevard Hollywood, FL $3.39 hotel services/resort fee per night Not disclosed
Comfort Inn & Suites near Universal Orlando Resort Orlando, FL $3.94 resort fee per night Not disclosed
Howard Johnson by Wyndham Lake Front Park Kissimmee Orlando, FL $4 resort fee per night Not disclosed
Days Inn by Wyndham Orlando Near Millenia Mall Orlando, FL $4 miscellaneous fee per night Not disclosed
Econo Lodge International Drive Orlando, FL $4.65 resort fee per night Parking, in-room safe and shuttle transportation to parks
SureStay Hotel by Best Western Buena Park Anaheim Buena Park, CA $4.95 assessment and service fee per night Not disclosed
Quality Suites Orlando, FL $5 resort fee per night Not disclosed
Staybridge Suites: Times Square – New York City New York, NY $5 housekeeping fee per night Daily housekeeping and full service every third day
BLVD Hotel, An Ascend Hotel Collection Member Costa Mesa, CA $5 hotel service/resort fee per night Not disclosed
Best Western Plus Pavilions

Best Western Plus Anaheim Inn

 Anaheim, CA $5 resort fee per night Not disclosed
Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port Fort Lauderdale, FL $6 resort fee per night (split into a $5 hotel services fee per night and a $1 airport surcharge fee per night) Presumably the airport shuttle, but not disclosed
Quality Suites Lake Buena Vista Orlando, FL $6.95 hotel service/resort fee per night Not disclosed
Quality Inn Maingate West Clermont, FL $6.96 resort fee per night Not disclosed
Holiday Inn Club Vacations: At Orange Lake Resort Kissimmee, FL $7.95 resort fee per night Shuttle service throughout the resort, fitness centers, business center, seven outdoor pools and hot tubs, access to River Island, sports courts, select on-site activities and entertainment (including movies, local calls, Wi-Fi and parking)
Comfort Inn International Dr. Orlando, FL $7.95 resort fee per night Shuttles to the local theme parks
Best Western International Drive – Orlando Orlando, FL $8.95 resort fee per night Not disclosed
Cambria Hotel Chicago Magnificent Mile Chicago, IL $9.95 urban/resort fee per night Wi-Fi, the business center, fitness center and a donation to Lurie Children’s Hospital
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Maingate Central Kissimmee, FL $9.95 service/resort fee per night Shuttles to Disney World, Sea World Universal Studio, in-room safe and micro fridge
Super 8 by Wyndham Las Vegas North Strip/Fremont St. Area Las Vegas, NV $10 service fee per night Not disclosed
Quality Inn & Suites Anaheim Maingate Anaheim, CA $10 resort fee per night Not disclosed
Clarion Inn & Suites Kissimmee-Lake Buena Vista South Kissimmee, FL $10 resort fee per night Not disclosed
Quality Inn & Suites Anaheim At The Park Anaheim, CA $11.70 hotel service/resort fee per night Not disclosed
Clarion Suites Kissimmee-Orlando Maingate Kissimmee, FL $12 resort fee per night Scheduled transportation to and from the theme parks, complete buffet breakfast, enhanced high-speed internet, self-parking and scheduled transportation to outlet mall
Comfort Inn Maingate Kissimmee Kissimmee, FL $12 resort fee per night Not disclosed
Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts: Phoenix – Chandler Golf Resort Chandler, AZ $15 resort fee per night Welcome drink (beer, wine or soda) at 1912 lounge, Wi-Fi access throughout resort, 24-hour access to fitness center, two bottled waters replenished daily, one bucket of range balls per guest per stay, 15% off published rates at San Marcos Golf Course, phone calls, self parking, 10% discount on Vaya Salon services and massage located on site and 10% discount at Crust Restaurant located on-site
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Marco Polo Beach Resort Sunny Isles Beach, FL $15 resort fee per night Not disclosed
Marriott Phoenix Resort Tempe at The Buttes Tempe, AZ $15 resort fee per night Access to tennis/volleyball courts, hike tour, pool activities and yoga
Best Western Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs Resort Area Lake Buena Vista, FL $15.74 resort fee per night Complimentary Wi-Fi, transportation to all four Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs, unlimited admission to the resort pool, in-room local and 1-800 calls and complimentary printing in the business center
Holiday Inn Express & Suites: S Lake Buena Vista Kissimmee, FL $18 service charge per night Theme park shuttle services, wireless internet, access to three outdoor pools with waterslides, 18-hole miniature golf course, BBQ areas, kid’s splash pad, playground, and tiki bar with food and beverage available for purchase
Days Inn by Wyndham Las Vegas Wild Wild West Gambling Hall Las Vegas, NV $18.13 hotel service fee per night Not disclosed
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld Orlando, FL $19.95 resort charge per night Internet access, self park, theme park transportation, one appetizer with purchase of entree in Laguna or Crazy Squirrel per stay, two bottled waters from The Market per stay, 10% discount in Spa and local and toll free calls
Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort Orlando, FL $19.95 resort charge per night Basic internet access, Disney theme park shuttle, 10% off spa service, Disney dive-in movies, two bottles of water, use of outdoor amenities, Disney Good Neighbor concierge service and unlimited 1-800 and local calls

As you can see in the table, most of the properties aren’t resorts in the traditional sense. You might also notice that many of the properties in the table are part of Choice Hotels or Wyndham. However, don’t assume only these properties are levying resort fees. Many other properties at these destinations also charge resort fees, and simply aren’t included in this table because they charge $20 a fee of or more per night.

Finally, this list is not designed to be comprehensive — feel free to mention additional properties with low resort fees that can be easy to miss in the comment section below.

Bottom line

These small resort fees are easy to overlook, and many hotels don’t even provide a list of actual benefits for paying them. For the properties that do provide a list of benefits, most benefits are (1) not benefits I’d use, (2) benefits that are normally expected at a hotel or (3) benefits that I’d get as an elite. In almost every case, I’d choose to opt out of the fees if I could. You can certainly ask at check-in or checkout to have the fees waived, but you may or may not be successful.

If you’re upset about resort fees, the best solution is to avoid properties that charge them. However, doing so will require reading the fine print and investigating the taxes and fees during booking carefully.

Featured image of the BLVD Hotel, An Ascend Hotel Collection Member in Costa Mesa, CA. Photo courtesy of the hotel.

Katie Genter is a location independent digital nomad who has traveled full-time since June 2017. Her focus at TPG is credit card benefits and working behind the scenes to keep content up to date.

Know before you go.

News and deals straight to your inbox every day.

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 10X miles on stays booked and paid for through Hotels.com/Venture + 2x miles on everything else. Miles are now transferrable to over a dozen airline partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
  • Earn 2X miles on every purchase, every day. Plus earn 10X miles on thousands of hotels, through January 2020; learn more at hotels.com/venture
  • Named ‘The Best Travel Card' by CNBC, 2018
  • Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
  • Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 12 leading travel loyalty programs
  • Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 25.24% (Variable)
Annual Fee
$0 intro for first year; $95 after that
Balance Transfer Fee
$0
Recommended Credit
Excellent, Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.