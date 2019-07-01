This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express is one of the more generous card providers when it comes to transfer bonuses with its partners. In May we wrote about one of its latest — a 30% bonus when transferring points to Virgin Atlantic, which opens the door to flying partners Delta and beyond for less than you think. Today (July 1) is the last day to take advantage of it, so if you were sitting on the fence, now is the time to move.
The standard transfer ratio is 1:1, meaning you’ll normally get 1,000 Flying Club points for every 1,000 Membership Rewards you transfer. However, with this bonus, we see those points bumped up to 1,300 Flying Club points per 1,000 Membership Rewards points transferred, which can turn some good redemption options into some really compelling redemption options.
For example, did you know that with this transfer bonus, you can fly Delta One Suites to Europe for just 39,000 Membership Rewards points each way, with taxes/fees as low as $5.60?
You can also score round-trip tickets to Japan in ANA first class for 85,000 Membership Rewards points. TPG‘s Ethan Steinberg did just that, noting that it was one of the best flights he’d ever taken.
Sweet spots for this 30% Virgin Atlantic transfer bonus include:
- 16,000 Amex points for Delta economy to Hawaii
- 18,000 Amex points for Delta first class intra-US — including transcontinental Delta One routes
- 20,000 Amex points for South African Airways business class from DC to Senegal
- 29,000 Amex points for Delta first class to Hawaii
- 39,000 Amex points for Delta business class from the US to Europe
- 47,000 Amex points for Delta business class from the US to Asia
- 54,000 Amex points for ANA business class round-trip between Honolulu and Japan
- 70,000 Amex points for ANA business class round-trip between mainland US and Japan
- 70,000 Amex points for ANA first class round-trip between Honolulu and Japan
- 85,000 Amex points for ANA first class round-trip between mainland US and Japan
If you need to build your stash of Membership Rewards points for the future, some excellent options are The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, and American Express® Business Gold Card.
Bottom Line
This limited time transfer bonus ends today, so make your move now if you’d like to take advantage of sweet deals such as business class to Europe for 39,000 points and $5.60. Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club presents incredible value for redemptions, allowing you to fly some of the best flights in the world for less.
Additional reporting from JT Genter.
Featured image of Delta One A330 seat by Christian Kramer / The Points Guy
