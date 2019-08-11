This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Some bigger than normal card welcome bonuses come and go much like the tide, but sometimes one comes around that is unusual … let’s call it a bigger than normal wave. If you have some Delta Air Lines ticket purchases to lock in over the next few months, there’s a very limited-time welcome bonus that you don’t want to miss catching as it can save you money now and help you pocket some miles for the future.
Thursday, Aug. 15, is your last chance to jump on the wave of increased welcome bonuses on several Delta Amex cards that go as high as 50,000 miles each. What’s unusual about these bonuses is that in addition to the miles, they also come with up to $500 in statement credits if you make Delta purchases in the first three months from getting the cards. (Hello, booking holiday air travel for less!)
First, here are the current card deals. With the exception of the Delta Reserve cards, these are limited-time welcome offers ending on Aug. 15. After reading about the current bonuses, we’ll explore three reasons you should consider pulling the trigger on a Delta credit card ASAP.
Personal Delta Amex Cards
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months plus receive 50% back on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months (up to $300 in statement credits), $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95 (see Rates & Fees)
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months plus receive 50% back on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months (up to $500 in statement credits), $195 annual fee (see Rates & Fees)
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express, 40,000 miles and 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, $450 annual fee (see Rates & Fees)
Small Business Delta Amex Cards
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express, 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months plus receive 50% back on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months (up to $300 in statement credits), $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95 (see Rates & Fees)
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express, 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months plus receive 50% back on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months (up to $500 in statement credits), $195 annual fee (see Rates & Fees)
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card, 40,000 miles and 10,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, $450 annual fee (see Rates & Fees)
What’s especially great about these small business cards is that they shouldn’t hurt your Chase 5/24 status, as business cards from American Express generally don’t count toward 5/24.
1. Top Off Your Delta Miles and Save on Airfare
Getting a new card isn’t all about the welcome bonus, but 50k bonus Delta miles are valuable. TPG values Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents each, making that bonus worth about $600. More than that, the statement credits with some of these offers are unusually large. If you get the Delta Platinum Amex, you get 50% back of what you spend directly with Delta back in the form of a statement credit for the first three months, up to $500 back!
Let’s say you get that Delta Platinum offer and your family charges $1,000 in Delta airfare for an upcoming holiday trip, $500 of that will come back to your Delta Amex in the form of a statement credit.
Just remember that you can often only get each type of Amex card’s welcome bonus once, so think about if this is the best time for your family to get this particular card.
In terms of using the miles, Delta has periodic flash sales that drop the price of awards to very attractive levels, so you want to be sure and have access to some SkyMiles. In June we saw a flash sale drop the price of flights to the Caribbean as low as 9k SkyMiles each way.
2. The Delta Companion Pass Is Very Valuable
The higher-end Delta Amex cards also have a built-in annual companion ticket awarded at each account anniversary. These cards include the personal Delta Reserve, the Delta Reserve for Business, the personal Platinum Delta Amex and the Platinum Delta Business Amex.
I hang onto my Delta Platinum card year after year because of this companion ticket that more than offsets the annual fee for my family. The annual ticket is valid within the contiguous United States. Residents of Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands can originate from those destinations to travel to the 48 contiguous United States. (You must have an eligible address on file with SkyMiles.)
If you have the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Amex, the companion ticket is only eligible for economy-class flights, while if you have the Delta Reserve, the companion ticket can be used for first class, Comfort+ or Main Cabin. There are some restricted fare classes but, in general, I’ve had great success using the ticket to fly when we wanted, as long as we planned far enough in advance.
3. Delta Is Kind of Great and the Card Saves You Money
As far as major US airlines go, Delta is often toward the top of the pack. Its operational stats and onboard experience are frequently a notch above some competitors, so you probably want to fly Delta when its feasible, if the price is right. And when you do fly Delta, you can save money and hassle if you have a Delta Amex.
The Delta Amex cards offer a free checked bag on Delta flights not just for the cardholder, but up to eight companions. They also offer priority boarding and 20% off eligible inflight purchases. For a family, that’s real savings if you check bags since each checked bag typically costs $30 each way if you don’t have a Delta Amex card.
Bottom Line
My family already has a Delta credit card (or two), but if we didn’t and we had some Delta tickets to purchase in the near term, we’d be pulling the trigger today before these limited-time bonuses disappear on Aug. 15. If you aren’t sure which Delta Amex card to select, here’s some help with that decision.
Featured image courtesy of Gades Photography/Unsplash.
