There’s a good chance your future travel plans involve one of this country’s many gorgeous National Parks — especially now that American Airlines is offering new routes that makes these parks even more accessible.
In the meantime, you can visit all 112 fee-charging National Parks across the US for free on Saturday, Sept. 28 to celebrate the 26th anniversary of National Public Lands Day.
To show the public lands the love they deserve, the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) is leading a nationwide service day with over 100,000 volunteers expected to join in trail maintenance projects, park and river clean ups, tree planting activities, invasive species removal projects, as well as hikes and other fun activities throughout the parks.
To see how you can get involved at a park near you, check our this interactive map on the NEEF site.
Bottom Line
National Public Lands Day is a great opportunity to take advantage of free entrance , but is also a chance to give back. Volunteering offers a unique perspective of the parks that just may make you appreciate the parks and the park rangers who keep them looking great even more than before.
Visiting the National Parks is generally affordable, but we get it if you want to save some money — that’s exactly what these days are for. However, it’s comforting to know that when you do pay, those fees go towards park upkeep, so get out and give back this upcoming Saturday.
(Featured photo courtesy of the National Environmental Education Foundation.)
