This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

A lot of frequent-flying families pick a city in Europe as their first long-haul trip on miles and points. However, if you’ve ever actually tried to book a hotel room for four people in European cities, you probably know that not all rooms allow occupancy by more than three people. Certainly, that is the case with many points-friendly hotels. In this installment in our series on European cities with points hotels that have rooms to accommodate a family of four (so far we’ve covered LondonParisRome, Florence and Portugal) ) is the home of architect Antoni Gaudí’s masterpieces: Barcelona.

If you’re headed to Barcelona, book your Sagrada Familia tickets and then check out these hotels that can accommodate four people on points:

Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by MasterLu/Getty Images)
Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by MasterLu/Getty Images.)

Use your Hilton Honors points

Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona

(Photo courtesy of the Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona)
The pool deck at the Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona. (Photo courtesy of the Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona.)
Family Rooms: 128k Hilton points (premium award) for a King Family Room
Location: Next to Diagonal Mar Shopping Centre and 450 yards from Nova Mar Bella Beach
Food: Free breakfast for Gold elites and above
Room: The 409-square-foot King Family Room has a king-size bed and sofa bed, plus 42-inch TVs that offer free kids channels.
Extras: Outdoor pool and beach club on-site. As with other Hilton Premium awards, it’s worth checking whether the hotel has two interconnecting Standard award rooms, an arrangement that can sometimes save you points over a Premium award room.

Marriott charges a cash upgrade in Barcelona

Marriott has great points hotel options in Barcelona, such as Hotel Arts, W Barcelona, Barcelona Edition, but they do not allow four to a room. However, you can always call the hotel directly and I have heard anecdotal evidence of families being allowed to stay there with four people. If you have a family of three, your options open up greatly.

We checked Category 6 Le Meridien Barcelona that allows four people in its Corner Suite room for 40k (off-peak), but the room requires a 650-euro-per-night supplement. That’s not a TPG-approved redemption.

You can earn Marriott points with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, which is currently offering a 75,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $3,000 in three months. Or look to the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card that offers the same welcome bonus and includes a Marriott statement credit of up to $300. Alternatively, Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to Marriott at a 1:1 ratio.

IHG hotels for families in Barcelona

Holiday Inn Express Barcelona – City22 @

Family Rooms: 20k IHG Rewards Club points
Location: New Barcelona architectural project called “Barcelona 22@” near Mar Bella Beach, making it a good option if you’re taking a cruise out of the city
Food: Breakfast included for all rooms
Room: The suite is 646 square feet with one queen bed and one queen sofa bed. A family room is smaller at 538 square feet but offers a second bathroom.
Extras: Close to many cycle tours. The hotel also has reasonable park-and-stay options if you’re going to explore Spain by road.

A choice of four-star hotels with Chase Ultimate Rewards

With the limited number of traditional points hotels to choose from, families visiting Barcelona can look to the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal in order to redeem points for a stay.

Capri by Fraser Barcelona

Readers recently discussed the best UR hotels in Barcelona in the TPG Family Facebook Group and a reader suggested Capri by Fraser Barcelona. (Make sure you’re following TPG Family on Facebook for more travel tips from our community.)

Family Rooms: From 6,088 points (the exact number of points is dynamic and changes based on the season and which type of Chase card you have). 
Location: Between the Marina Metro stop and La Sagrada Familia
Food: Breakfast included in some rates or offered at €14.50 per person, depending on your room rate.
Room: The apartments at the lowest room rate are 484 square feet with one queen bed or two twin beds and one double sofa bed and a kitchenette.
Extras: Families rave about the free laundry and a play area for kids. While the neighborhood isn’t a tourist area, you are near the highly rated Marta’s private paella cooking classes and the zoo.

Hotel Barcelona Universal

The Hotel Barcelona Universal is not much to look at from the outside but can provide an inexpensive base for walking and using the metro while surrounded by independent shops and restaurants.

(Photo courtesy of the Hotel Barcelona Universal)
(Photo courtesy of the Hotel Barcelona Universal.)

Family Rooms: From 7,774 points (the exact number of points is dynamic and changes based on the season and which type of Chase card you have)

Location: El Raval, close to Los Ramblas
Room: The hotel offers triple rooms for families that are 366 square feet with three single beds (two can be pushed together).

Photo courtesy of Hotel Barcelona Universal

Food: Breakfast is included in some room rates or available for 17 euros per person.
Extras: Guests are given a free drink token for the hotel’s rooftop bar upon arrival.

American Express points options in Barcelona

Hotel Neri

This chic boutique hotel is nestled into a corner of the Gothic Quarter with apartments bookable with Amex Membership Rewards points.

(Photo courtesy of the Hotel Neri)
(Photo courtesy of the Hotel Neri)

Family rooms: $352 or 35,236 Membership Reward points (as checked for dates in December )

Location: Gothic Quarter, next to the Cathedral of Barcelona
Rooms: Families of four get a brand-new sunny apartment in the Apartment Annex. Each apartment has one bedroom, a separate living room with sofa bed and bathroom. Families will also love that the apartments come equipped with kitchenette, dishwasher, washer/dryer and daily cleaning.
Extras: While certainly not cheap at $352 or 35,236 Membership Rewards points (as checked for a December stay), the Hotel Neri can be a good value when you factor in your American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts benefits. With daily breakfast for two adults plus a $100 food and beverage credit, you start to cut into the cost. Also, get 5x Membership Rewards points when booked on amextravel.com using a card like The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, and 2x Membership Rewards points on each dollar of eligible purchases made when you book using a Membership Rewards program-enrolled American Express card on the American Express Travel website.

Use an “eraser” card

Paying for your hotel with a credit card with an “eraser” feature can open up a whole different range of possible accommodations. Consider using a card like the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card where you can redeem earned miles for a statement credit as long as the purchase codes as “travel.” Here’s how to redeem Capital One miles at a fixed value. The Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card offers a similar benefit.

Citi Prestige® cardholders can book four nights but just pay for three. (As of Sept. 1, 2019, cardholders can only get the fourth night free on two hotel stays per year.)

Novotel Barcelona City

Novotel is a popular four-star European chain that is part of Le Club AccorHotels. Le Club recently teamed up with Flying Blue (Air France/KLM) so you can now earn both Flying Blue/Air France miles and hotel points when flying with the airlines or staying at a Le Club property.

(Photo courtesy of the Novotel Barcelona City)
(Photo courtesy of the Novotel Barcelona City)
Family rooms: Rates from $148 per night in January.
Location: Avenida Diagonal near the Glories metro station, 15-minute walk to Sagrada Familia
Food: Breakfast included in some of the rates.
Room: The family room is 258 square feet and has a queen bed plus a sofa bed.
Extras: The outdoor pool on the terrace with panoramic views of Barcelona is open from early June to late September.

 

There are many other ways to boost your Flying Blue account balance if you’re looking to cash in on airline miles that are easy to earn. The program is a 1:1 transfer partner of Chase Ultimate RewardsCiti ThankYou Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards,

Bottom line

Barcelona is an enchanting city for families with interesting architecture, lovely beaches and tasty tapas around every corner. Is it on your family’s shortlist of European cities to visit?

Here’s some more information about Barcelona:

Featured image by Querbeet/Getty Images

Kathleen Porter Kristiansen contributes to TPG Family, TPG UK and shares her adventures raising her young sons in London who hold three nationalities on Instagram @Triplepassport.

Know before you go.

News and deals straight to your inbox every day.

2018 TPG Award Winner: Mid-Tier Card of the Year
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • No foreign transaction fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 24.99% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.