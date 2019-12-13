Save money this holiday shopping season with price protection
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated for clarity and accuracy. It was originally published on Dec. 19, 2017.
Did the price on an item you just purchased drop? You’re still in luck if you made the purchase using a credit card that offers price protection or from select merchants that match competitor pricing. Depending on how and where you made your purchase, you may be able to recoup the price difference if an item’s price drops shortly after a purchase is made. Here’s how to save with price protection this holiday season.
Use the right card or purchase from the right merchant
Although many cards no longer offer price protection, some credit cards still feature it. Check the benefits guides for your cards to determine which cards offer price protection, and what types of purchases are covered. Here are some of our favorite cards that still offer price protection:
- United Explorer Business Card
- United Club Card
- Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business
- Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business
- Capital One® Spark® Cash Select for Business
- Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business
Additionally, some merchants offer price protection guarantees. Most merchants, including Best Buy, Home Depot and Walmart, will only price match at the time of purchase. But some merchants, such as Target, Loews and Dell, will price match for a short period after your purchase.
Regardless of whether you rely on price protection benefits from your credit card or a price match policy from the merchant, make sure to save an itemized receipt.
Track prices
Within a particular time period — dependent on the card or merchant’s terms and conditions — you’ll need to find a merchant selling the exact item you purchased at a lower price. A picture taken in store or a screenshot online is usually adequate, but check the terms and conditions of the card or merchant’s price protection benefit to make sure you have what’s needed. Some issuers and merchants may only accept competing prices from select merchants.
Submit claims
The time period for filing claims varies greatly across cards and merchants. In addition, the process by which you should file a claim tends to vary greatly. Check your card benefits guide or the merchant’s policy to ensure you don’t miss out.
Reader success story: Price protection saved me hundreds
Consider Earny
If tracking prices and submitting claims seem like too much hassle, Earny may be able to handle it for you. Earny is an application that scans your email to find purchases from a selection of vendors, searches for lower prices and submits price protection claims on your behalf when lower prices are found. That said, Earny may not find all price drops, and some issuers and merchants explicitly prohibit claims submitted by applications like Earny.
Other considerations
Price protection isn’t the only shopping protection offered by select credit cards and merchants that can save you money. If you’re interested in saving money through other protections and making the most out of your holiday shopping, check out the following stories:
- How holiday shopping could lead to a free vacation
- Maximizing online shopping portals
- The best cards for holiday purchases
- The best cards to use for Amazon purchases
- The best credit cards for extended warranties
- The best credit cards for purchase protection
Featured image by Tetra Images/Getty Images.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Earn up to 200,000 bonus miles with this business card, plus 5x miles on hotels and car rental booking through Capital One Travel, and 2x miles on all other purchases.
- Limited Time Offer: Earn up to 200,000 bonus miles worth up to $2,000 to spend on travel—flights, hotels and more
- Earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and earn 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening
- Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account
- Earn 5X miles on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel℠ using a Spark Miles card
- Transfer your miles to 10+ leading travel loyalty programs like JetBlue™, Air Canada, and Emirates™
- Redeem your miles instantly for any travel-related purchases, from flights and hotels to ride-sharing services
- Fly through security with one statement credit for either the $85 TSA Pre✓® application fee or the $100 Global Entry application fee
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.