11 TPG-Approved Travel Gifts for Your High School Graduate
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
They threw their caps in the air and now summer is in full swing for high school graduates. Someday soon, they will likely be traveling — perhaps for vacation or off to a college dorm. Here’s a compilation of TPG-approved travel gifts — both practical and trendy — that your teen will totally appreciate.
Beis Check-In Roller
This simplistic suitcase just debuted from actress Shay Mitchell’s travel brand. It has a versatile design that goes with everything, and its thoughtful features set it apart from other luggage on the market. With a weight-limit indicator, an optional expander, compression flaps and a TSA-approved combination lock, this bag has everything you could possibly need when jetting off.
Buy: Beis Travel, $258
Apple AirPods
Rather than suggesting a pair of our beloved noise-cancellation headphones, we think a more appropriate gift for a recent graduate is a pair of AirPods. Apple’s cult-favorite earphones are useful in flight and in everyday life. They embody convenience and comfort.
Buy: Apple, $159 — $199
TSA Precheck
This thoughtful gift allows you to speed through airport security — no worries about removing your shoes or belt. It’s the best fast-pass a traveler could have, especially for a teen who struggles with staying on schedule. Plus, the membership lasts five years.
Buy: TSA, $85
Compression Packing Cubes
It may be years, but sooner or later high school graduates will move out of the house, stuffing all of their belongings into a suitcase. These highly rated packing cubes compress clothes and other items into an almost airtight space. TPG’s all about maximizing, whether it’s credit card points or luggage space.
Buy: Amazon
The Points Guy Plane Hair Hat
Few things beat being a frequent flyer, but one thing that does is letting people know that you’re a frequent flyer. This hat (fresh from the TPG shop) lets people know that you’re no novice traveler, all while hiding that messy plane ‘do. Gift it while it’s hot.
Buy: The Points Guy Shop, $25
I AM GIA Pixie Coat
This coat blew up the Internet; every Gen Z-er has it or wants it in their closet. It makes for the perfect boarding outfit that screams: “Don’t talk to me when my AirPods are in. Or do. Regardless, I’m very cool.” All of this to say, while it’s a definite statement piece, it’s also a really safe gift choice.
Buy: I AM GIA, $76
Spotify Premium or Apple Music Subscription
Travels require ambience, and ambience requires a music subscription. Those are just the facts. Any recent graduate would appreciate ad-free music and the opportunity to listen offline in the sky. Plus, both of these options offer discounts for college students. Score.
Buy: Spotify, (for students) $0.99 for the first 3 months, then $4.99/month
Buy: Apple, (for students) $4.99/month
MUJI Neck Cushion
MUJI has crafted the perfect neck pillow. It’s low profile, completely plush and best of all, it’s Martha Stewart-approved as per Brian Kelly’s recent Talking Points podcast episode.
Buy: MUJI,
$25 $13
Make Them an Authorized User
Chances are, recent graduates will opt for a basic economy fare when they’re given the choice, but the gift of an authorized user account on your premium card can completely revamp their airport experience.
For example, becoming an authorized user on a The Platinum Card® from American Express can mean exceptional lounge access. And most important, this card can help young people build their credit — a priceless gift.
Here’s our breakdown of the best credit cards for authorized users.
Cathy’s Concept Monogram Tech Travel Case
This tech travel case seems to be one of those “I didn’t know I needed it, and now I can’t live without it” types of gifts. This faux-leather case keeps cords from becoming tangled and it sections off electronics while keeping them in the same place. It’s the perfect gift that transitions a young traveler seamlessly into adulthood.
Buy: Nordstrom, $60
Away Travel Backpack
Even though recent grads are out of the classroom, at least for the summer, a nice backpack will take them into their latest and greatest journey … and then maybe right back into school next fall. The sleek exterior fits pretty much anyone’s style, but the backpack also has a roomy interior with pockets and a strap on the back so you can slide in your luggage handle.
Buy: Away Travel, $195
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.