How to claim missing Frontier miles
Frontier Miles are often considered the best ultra-low-cost carrier miles, largely due to the airline’s predictable award chart and solid elite status program. If you recently took a Frontier Airlines flight and didn’t receive mileage credit, it’s in your best interest to claim the miles to use for future travel. This could happen if you forgot to add your Frontier Miles number to a reservation or if you weren’t a member at the time of travel.
Thankfully, Frontier Airlines makes it easy to retroactively claim missing miles. In this article, we’ll look at the requirements for claiming missing Frontier miles and the actual process for claiming them. Let’s get started!
In This Post
Requirements for claiming missing Frontier Miles
Frontier Airlines has one of the most relaxed policies for retroactively claiming missing miles. You can claim mileage for flights flown in the past 180 days even if you weren’t a member at the time of flying. This means that if you took a Frontier flight last month and today signed up for a Frontier account, you’re eligible to have the missing miles credited to your account.
You’ll have to wait three or more days before you can claim miles for a completed flight. Once you submit a request for mileage credit, the miles will post to your account within 48 hours. In practice though, I’ve found that Frontier credits these miles within 24 hours of request.
How to claim missing Frontier Miles
The process for claiming missing Frontier Miles is simple. Head over to the Frontier website and sign in to your account. Then, click on your name at the upper right-hand corner of the screen and select “View Profile” from the drop-down menu. This will take you to your Frontier Miles account page.
Scroll to the center of the page and look for the “Add a Trip” header. Enter your flight’s confirmation code in the text box underneath the header and click the “Add your trip” button. You can find your trip’s confirmation code on the email receipt for your flight. Alternatively, you can call Frontier to retrieve your confirmation code if you can’t find the receipt.
If the Frontier Airlines website is able to find your flight, the miles will appear in your account shortly after you request miles. In some cases, however, the website might not be able to find your flight. This usually happens if the name on your account isn’t identical to the name on the ticket. If this happens to you, fill out the missing miles request form on the Frontier Airlines website. You’ll need both your confirmation code and ticket number to request — both of these can be found on your flight receipt.
Bottom line
In this article, we showed you how to claim missing Frontier miles. Bookmark this page and refer to it the next time a Frontier flight doesn’t credit to your account. This ensures that you’ll never leave miles on the table and will inch you closer to your next award ticket. Safe travels!
Feature photo by robert cicchetti/Shutterstock
