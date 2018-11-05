This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
You’ve done your homework and probably have a few Chase and Amex credit cards in hand to maximize your monthly household expenditures. That’s great, as transferable points are a necessity. But, there are other aspects of maximizing loyalty returns you need to keep in mind for your family.
Today I am going to recommend the five credit cards you probably don’t have, but should consider adding to your family’s card portfolio. Each of these cards address family-specific concerns such as:
- Minimizing annual fees
- Maximizing cash back
- How to cover travel expenses outside of airfare and hotels
- How to make everyday shopping easier
With those kinds of thoughts at the forefront of your mind, let’s look at five cards your family doesn’t have but probably should:
Discover it® Miles
The no annual fee Discover it® Miles earns 1.5 miles on all purchases. Miles are worth 1 cent each as statement credits toward travel purchases or can be redeemed at the same rate for cash back. The goodness here lies in the first year of being a card member, where all cash back earned is matched at the end of the first year. That means 1.5 miles eventually becomes 3 miles, or an effective cash back rate of 3% on all purchases for the first year (after the end of the first year). That ties for the highest base cash back rate of any credit card on the market.
Alliant Credit Union Visa Signature
This cash back earning Alliant Credit Union Visa Signature Card continues to fly under the radar and I don’t know why. In the first year, this Visa Signature card will give you 3% cash back on all spending. In your second and subsequent years of card membership, you’ll earn unlimited 2.5% cash back. That’s the second-best base cash back earning rate among all cards currently on the market. The card carries a $59 annual fee, which is conveniently waived for the first year when you’re earning big cash back. Anyone is eligible to become an Alliant Credit Union member by supporting a partner charity with a small donation.
Bank of America Premium Rewards Card
TPG has covered this Bank of America card extensively and there’s a good reason for that. The Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card earns 2x points on travel and dining, and 1.5x points for all non-category bonus spend. Unassuming earn rates at first, but there is the possibility of making the rewards significantly more lucrative.
If your family is fortunate enough to have $100,000 in assets with Bank of America and/or Merrill deposit accounts, you qualify for Platinum Honors in the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program. This status earns you a 75% rewards bonus on all credit rewards, making the base earn rate for the Premium Rewards card 2.625x and the travel and dining earn rate 3.5x.
Points are worth 1 cent each, meaning as a Platinum Honors member you earn, at a minimum, 2.625% cash back on all non-bonus category purchases. This is the highest cash back rate you can earn with any credit card on a recurring basis. In addition to the 75% credit card rewards bonus, families can also easily benefit from all of the other banking benefits extended to Platinum Honors Preferred Rewards members outlined in the graphic below:
The card is currently offering a 50,000-point sign-up bonus after spending $3,000 on the card in the first 90 days of account opening. There is also a $100 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit and a $100 annual airline credit. The card carries a $95 annual fee.
US Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite
The US Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card is a little bit different from the others on our list, but as a premium card (with a $400 annual fee), it offers the traveling family a lot of benefits. The Altitude Reserve currently has a sign-up bonus of 50,000 points after spending $4,500 in the first 90 days of account opening. Points are worth 1.5 cents each toward travel, which you can redeem against any travel you put on the card with the “Real-Time Mobile Rewards” feature.
Earn 3x points on all travel and mobile wallet purchases, equating to 4.5% cash back toward travel on a really wide variety of expenditures. With the number of retailers now accepting Apple and Samsung Pay, it’s pretty easy to see a lot of avenues to 4.5% cash back toward your next family vacation.
The card offers a host of other travel perks beneficial to families, including:
- Up to $325 in annual travel credits — resets every card member year and applies to purchases made directly through airlines, hotels, car rental companies, taxis, limousines, passenger trains and cruise lines.
- 12 complimentary Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi passes per year. Gogo sells 24-hour passes for $19 each, so this benefit alone could provide $228 in value.
- Priority Pass Select membership with no enrollment fee for one card member per account (including authorized users). The member will receive complimentary access to participating lounges for the first four visits as well as four individual guest visits. After the free visits are used, entry fees will apply.
- Receive up to 30% off Silvercar rentals of two days or more when paying with the Altitude Reserve.
- Up to $100 in a statement credit to enroll in either TSA PreCheck or Global Entry.
- Complimentary continental breakfast, automatic room upgrade when available, $25 food or beverage credit and more when booking hotels that are part of the Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection with the Altitude Reserve.
Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card
I’ve written a few times why the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card is currently getting the majority of my everyday spending. The overhauled Propel card earns 3x points on travel — which includes flights, hotels, homestays, car rentals, taxis and rideshares — along with dining (referred to by Wells Fargo as “eating out and ordering in”), gas stations and popular streaming services. The new card also earns 1 point per dollar on all other purchases. If you also have a Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card, you can combine points earned with your Propel to your Visa Signature, which makes points worth 1.5 cents each toward the cost of cash flights. You can increase that value to 1.75 cents each if you spend $50,000 on the Visa Signature in a calendar year. (The information for the Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.)
The Propel Amex features 30,000 bonus points after $3,000 in spend in the first three months you have the card. If you (and no one in your household) has a Visa Signature, points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, charity donations or cash back at a rate of 1 cent per point. Potentially earning 4.5% cash back toward flights in extremely all-encompassing 3x bonus categories, all for no annual fee, makes this card a must have for the traveling family.
Bottom Line
None of the cards on today’s list earn transferable miles, but instead earn cash back equivalents. This is important for the times your family needs to travel but award seat availability is a hurdle. By utilizing the cash back to cover airfare and travel expenses, like rental cars, food or gas, you can get your family where you need to go, when you need to go for minimum damage to your wallet.
Are you using a cash back card? Which one?
