How to maximize the Citi Premier’s 4 bonus categories
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: Citi is a TPG advertising partner. For the most up-to-date card benefits due to the pandemic, read our guide to limited-time COVID-19 card perks.
Almost every credit card has a unique value proposition.
Whether it’s luxury travel perks, strong cash-back earning or an array of category spending bonuses, there is likely a card catered to fit your needs. The Citi Premier℠ Card falls into that last bucket and is arguably one of the best when it comes to its relevant and rich categories.
Recently, Citi changed up its category bonuses on the Premier — adding on things intended for everyday spending but also eliminating select categories too. Here are the current Citi Premier bonus categories and how you can maximize earning ThankYou points. The information for the Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
New to The Points Guy? Sign up for our TPG daily newsletter for tips and tricks to make the most of your travel rewards.
Related: Citi Premier credit card review
The refreshed category bonuses
As of mid-August 2020, Citi changed the category bonuses that you’ll earn for new Premier card applicants. The good news is that Citi added two new categories that will help you earn ThankYou points faster.
- 3x ThankYou points at restaurants (new)
- 3x ThankYou points at supermarkets (new)
- 3x ThankYou points at gas stations
- 3x ThankYou points on air travel and hotels
Restaurants and supermarkets are key spending categories that have long been dominated by cards such as the American Express® Gold Card and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. Citi is clearly trying to carve a niche in this area while still maintaining 3x points at gas stations and select forms of travel.
While the above categories are fairly straightforward, know that it’s up to the merchant to assign the correct code for you to receive bonus ThankYou points. Citi notes that:
…you won’t earn additional points for purchases made at general merchandise/discount superstores, freezer/meat locker provisioners, dairy product stores, miscellaneous food/convenience stores, markets, drugstores, warehouse clubs, wholesale clubs, specialty vendors, bakeries, candy stores, nut stores, confectionery stores, and meal kit delivery services. You also won’t earn additional points for purchases made at online supermarkets if the merchant does not classify itself as a supermarket by using the supermarket merchant code.
Related: How to ensure you earn bonus points for grocery purchases
Finally, cardholders will now also begin receiving an annual $100 hotel credit, eligible on purchases of $500 or more made through Thankyou.com. That’s a nice bonus — and new as of summer 2020.
Eliminated categories
Unfortunately, it’s not all good news on the category bonus front. Citi eliminated the bonus on entertainment purchases (previously 2x) and the broad category of travel (previously 3x).
Related: Everything you need to know about Citi Entertainment
Entertainment was a unique category that covered movies, sporting events, museums, tourist attractions and more. While the Citi Premier still earns 3x ThankYou points specifically on air travel and hotels, other forms of travel — such as car rentals, transit, tolls and more — are no longer included.
The caveat for select existing cardholders
If you’re a current Citi Premier cardholder who applied before April 10, 2020, you’ll still have through April 10, 2021, to enjoy the now-eliminated bonuses. Essentially, you’ve been grandfathered in on the 2x on entertainment and 3x on the broad category of travel for another year.
Related: 4 reasons the Citi Premier Card should be on your short list
What points do you earn?
If you’ve been waiting to get the Citi Premier Card, now might be a good time. Currently, you can earn 60,000 ThankYou Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first three months of account opening. Based on TPG’s latest valuations, 60,000 ThankYou points are worth $1,020 when transferred to Citi’s travel partners.
You could also use the 60,000-point sign-up bonus to book $750 of paid airfare through the ThankYou travel center. (This will drop to $600 after April 10, 2021.) This also allows you to earn miles and elite qualifying credit with the airline.
Related: Everything you need to know about ThankYou points
Bottom line
There are now many ways to earn 3x ThankYou points with the Citi Premier card, and by understanding exactly which categories they are, you can use this card to its fullest potential. However, note that entertainment and the broad category of travel are no longer eligible for bonuses.
Featured photo by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.