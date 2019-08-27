This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you travel regularly outside the US, I highly recommend applying for a Global Entry membership, which includes TSA PreCheck. The application process can be a bit protracted, but once you have Global Entry status, it can save you an immense amount of time. Customs and immigration lines can be hours long, but every time I come back to the US from abroad, it usually takes me 30 seconds to get through at the Global Entry kiosk. You simply put your fingers on the scanner, answer a few questions and you’re done.
Global Entry normally costs $100 for five years, but there are many credit cards that offer a Global Entry and TSA PreCheck statement credit to cover the cost of your application. But what if you already have Global Entry? Can you still use a statement credit from one of those cards to cover someone else’s application?
Let’s start by taking a look at some of the credit cards that offer a statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck, and how often you’re eligible for that credit:
- Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card ($95 annual fee) — credit every four years
- Capital One Spark Miles for Business ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) — credit every four years
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) — credit every four years
- Chase Sapphire Reserve ($450 annual fee) — credit every four years
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® ($450) — credit every five years
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card ($89 annual fee) — credit every four years
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card ($450 annual fee, see rates and fees) — credit every four years
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card ($199 annual fee) — credit every four years
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee, see rates and fees) — credit every four years
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee, see rates and fees) — credit every four to four and half years
- United Explorer Card ($95 annual fee, waived the first year) — credit every four years
When you pay for a Global Entry application using an eligible card, all the card issuer sees is a $100 charge from US Customs and Border Protection. They won’t be able to tell whose name is on the application, so the statement credit should be issued automatically within a few days (assuming you haven’t already used it). Even if the name on the application were visible to the issuer, it doesn’t matter, since the terms and conditions don’t limit the fee credit to the cardholder.
Even if you’ve already used your own credit, you may still be able to help someone else enroll by making them an authorized user on your account. For instance, the Amex Platinum allows you to add up to three users for $175 (additional users are $175 apiece after that) (see rates and fees), and each authorized user gets his or her own $100 application credit for Global Entry. If you know a few people who want to sign up for expedited security, you can essentially get it for them at a discount, along with other benefits such as lounge access and hotel elite status. However, not all cards extend the statement credit to authorized users, so make sure yours is eligible before adding cardholders to your account.
Also, before you give away a spare application fee credit, make sure you don’t need it yourself. Global Entry membership lasts for five years, but you could end up wanting to reapply sooner. Many application centers are currently backlogged, and getting an appointment can take a while. It makes sense to renew your membership early so it doesn’t lapse while you’re waiting for an interview. Similarly, you’ll need to reapply if you change your name or citizenship status. Your spare statement credit can cover the cost of application or renewal in any of those events.
