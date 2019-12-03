12 awesome Travel Tuesday deals you can book right now
In the days following Thanksgiving, shoppers can look forward to incredible discounts on everything from luxury department store finds to airline gift cards. But just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rearview mirror doesn’t mean the deals are done.
According to the farecasting app Hopper, there could be as many as 18 deals per second on Tuesday, Dec. 3 — also known as Travel Deal Tuesday.
Hopper, which analyzes more than 25 billion flight and hotel prices a day, said there could be more airfare sales on this day than Cyber Monday and Black Friday combined, offering travelers an average savings of 40%.
But it’s not just prophecy. Airlines, online travel agencies, cruise lines, hotels and tour operators have been jumping on the Travel Deal Tuesday train, and these savings can really add up — especially if you go through an online shopping portal and pay with the right credit card. A few of our top picks include the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, which earns 2x miles on every single purchase, no matter when or where, and the Chase Freedom, which earns 5% back after you enroll each quarter, on up to $1,500 in quarterly rotating categories (fourth quarter 2019 categories are department stores, PayPal and Chase Pay).
Here are the 12 travel deals available now we’re most excited about.
Qatar Airways is offering discounted fares from $545 on flights booked between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 for travel between Jan. 11 and May 19, plus Privilege Club offers. Think $545 round-trip fares from New York-JFK to Cyprus; flights to Bangkok from $685 from Washington, D.C. (IAD); and Philadelphia to Singapore from $680. If you’re booking through Qatar — or taking advantage of any of the following deals directly from an airline — be sure to pay with The Platinum Card® from American Express for 5x points.
Hopper is offering cash-back deals when you book round-trip flights to eight destinations from the U.S. or Canada, including Auckland, New Zealand; Bali, Indonesia; Tokyo, Japan; and Kauai, Hawaii. Most travelers can expect to receive $50 back, but book a flight to the Czech Republic and you’ll score $200. You can stack this with already discounted fares, as Hopper is anticipating savings up to 57% on these major tourist destinations.
Air New Zealand’s “Takeoff Tuesday” sale includes serious markdowns on flights from major U.S. cities to New Zealand, Australia, the Cook Islands and London, England. We found $879 round-trip flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Auckland, for example, plus round-trip tickets from Los Angeles and San Francisco to a handful of cities in Australia starting at $888. You can also fly Air New Zealand from Los Angeles to London for just $439 round-trip.
Dreaming of a trip to the Maldives? Book The Standard, Maldives — the brand’s newest property — for just $222 per night (if you book four nights or more) by Dec. 3. Use the code GIFTS when you check out and be sure to pay with a card that earns bonus points on travel, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.
Looking for a cheap hotel elsewhere? Book a room right now using the HotelTonight app and save 25% on your room with the code HTDEAL25. You don’t actually have to stay in the hotel tonight, but the promotion expires at the end of Dec. 3.
Cyber Monday with Fiji Airways extends until Dec. 4, or until the discounted fares sell out. Fly right to Fiji from $738 from the West Coast and Hawaii, or fly Fiji to Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands of Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa, Vava’u and the Solomon Islands.
You have one day left to take advantage of Celebrity Cruises’ Cyber Monday deal: A free onboard perk (think: a classic beverage package, free unlimited Wi-Fi, prepaid tips or $150 per person to spend on board) in addition to a $100 credit per person in your stateroom to spend on everything from drinks to specialty dining and spa treatments. You can also book for just $25 down.
Emirates flights are on sale for two more days, so travelers can fly from New York (EWR) to Athens for $489, New York-JFK to Milan for $439, or to Dubai, Cape Town and Johannesburg for less than $800 from a number of major U.S. hubs.
Until the end of the day on Dec. 3, travelers can book Royal Caribbean cruises and enjoy 60% off a second person, add kids for free and get $300 in “instant savings” — so if you haven’t ever cruised before, 2020 might be the time to try.
Over at Norwegian Cruise Line, it’s the entire week that’s on sale, so you still have a few days to get cruises — all of them, in fact — for 30% off, plus you can bring kids for free and enjoy a handful of complimentary perks like an open bar, specialty dining, shore excursions and Wi-Fi at no extra cost.
Book any guided trip with Intrepid Travel before Dec. 5, and your entire 2020 adventure will be 20% off the standard rate. Looking for an even wilder experience? Select adventure cruises and expeditions to Antarctica are selling for 30% off.
IHG Rewards Club members can book hotels for 30% off during the IHG Cyber Sale, which runs until Dec. 6. Oh, and if you pay online, you can currently enjoy 10% cash back through Rakuten.
On that note, there are still a ton of travel-related payouts available through Rakuten right now, which can help you sweeten the pot whether you’re jumping on Travel Tuesday Deal or are just booking online travel as usual. Booking.com is currently offering 10% cash back — as is Orbitz. And travelers who book flights, hotels or car rentals (you get the idea) through Expedia will get 15% off today. And before you click “buy” always be sure to check your credit card for personal offers.
