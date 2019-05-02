This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
There are thousands and thousands of points-friendly hotels in the world — but which are the best ones for families looking to turn hotel points into vacation memories? We want to help you sort through the noise and easily spot the cream of the crop.
Best is, of course, subjective much of the time and will be here today. To me, the best points hotels for family vacations don’t just offer a place to sleep, but they are destinations unto themselves. These are the resorts where you can cash in your points and then just show up and get ready to have a great time without a ton of preplanning or strategy. To keep things simple, we focused on resorts that were either within the US or relatively nearby, so you don’t need to travel to the other side of the world just for some easy family fun. Of course, we’d love to hear if your favorite made the list or if we missed a true gem!
In no particular order, here are the best hotels for families you can book with points:
Hyatt Ziva Cancun
Hyatt Ziva Cancun is an all-inclusive resort located on picture-perfect water. And check those preconceived notions about all-inclusive properties at the door, because the food and drinks here are good and all included in your points rate.
There is also an included free kids club for those ages 4 and up (younger kids can visit with parents or you can hire a hotel babysitter), evening shows, multiple pools, eight included restaurants and multiple bars and lounges. My kids went crazy for the included dessert shop and truly enjoyed the kids club that has its own water feature. Adults will love the micro-brewery, margarita bar and spa.
Award rate: 25,000 World of Hyatt points per night for double occupancy, children 3 and under free, children 3+ each add an additional 10,000 points per night.
Grand Hyatt Kauai
The Grand Hyatt Kauai is a massive resort situated on the southern side of Kauai in sunny Poipu. Here you will find a 1.5-acre saltwater lagoon where you can swim or paddle the day away, a waterslide and numerous pools connected by smaller “river pools.” It’s not quite a lazy river, but with multiple levels and cascading waterfalls, it’s much more than a boring traditional pool.
The Grand Hyatt Kauai also features Camp Hyatt where kiddos ages 3–12 can make shell bracelets, learn the hula, meet the resort’s parrots, play games and more (for a fee). Those with club access (via elite status or paying a higher rate) are in for a treat as the Grand Club at the Grand Hyatt Kauai makes it easy to enjoy some easy meals or snacks for the family.
View this post on Instagram
From the spa, to the on-site luau to restaurants such as Tidepools, which is located in thatched-roof bungalows floating above a koi-filled lagoon, the Grand Hyatt Kauai is a standout among Hyatt resorts.
Award rate: 25,000 World of Hyatt points per night for a room with one king or two queen beds. Club rooms are available for 33,000 Hyatt points per night.
St. Regis Punta Mita
I’m not sure I’ve ever had a more relaxing family vacation than at the St. Regis Punta Mita — and that was with an infant, so that’s saying something. Set away from any sort of hustle and bustle about an hour from Puerto Vallarta, this beachside hotel has three infinity pools, totally insane tacos, butler service and an included kids club for those ages 5–12, but you can hire nannies through the resort to help outside the kids club or with younger children.
This property had the perfect blend of high-end without pretentious, and activities without the pressure to be overly busy. I would return in a heartbeat with my kiddos, especially once they were both the right age for the kids club where they can make necklaces, create art and play games with other kids.
Award rate: 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night for a standard room with one king or two queen beds, 155k points per night for a one-bedroom suite. Or, stay on the lookout for packages from TravelZoo as they sometimes have very nice cash package rates to this property.
Andaz Costa Rica
Another property that hits the right notes of activities and downtime for families is the Andaz Costa Rica, which is less than an hour’s drive away from the Liberia International Airport (LIR). The Andaz Costa Rica is built into a cliffside, you’ll see monkeys and probably drink the best coffee you have ever enjoyed — ask to visit with the barista.
The hotel has its own boat which takes you to its own beach house as the on-site beach isn’t the highlight. However, casual but delicious on-site restaurants such as Chao Pescao, where kids up to 5 years old eat free, and the included kids club for children ages 4 and up are very big highlights.
We’ve been here twice in the last two years and have every goal of returning a third time.
Award rate: 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night.
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point
If you are starting to sense this list is Hyatt-heavy, you are correct. Hyatt just so happens to get family resorts just right — often for a reasonable number of points. It doesn’t hurt that you can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points from cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio so you can turn vacation dreams into realities.
Set on the West Coast of Florida about a 20-minute drive from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) near Fort Myers, the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point is truly a destination unto itself with a whole mini-waterpark and lazy river. There are slides for big kids, slides for medium kids and slides for tots.
There’s also a boat that will take you to a semi-private island when you are ready for some beach time.
You’ll also find a club lounge, rock-climbing wall and more than enough for a long weekend of points-fueled fun.
Award rate: 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night.
Grand Wailea
A crown jewel of the Hilton collection is the Grand Wailea located on the island of Maui. I’ve not yet stayed at this resort, but only heard good things from those who have. This hotel has some really cool and relatively unusual offerings for families, including multiple kids hangout areas. There’s a traditional kids club for those ages 5–12 that offers lei making, hula lessons, video games, a Lego wall and more. But — there’s also a club for 13- to 17-year-olds open daily, as well as a gaming lounge!
View this post on Instagram
The Hawaiian beach resort obviously isn’t all about indoor fun, there’s also a new three-story lava tube slide, rope swing, nine pools, hidden caves, a swim-up bar and even a water elevator. Seriously.
Award rate: 95,000 Hilton Honors points per night or use a weekend award night available with the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express or Hilton Honors Ascend Card from American Express.
The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
Grand Cayman is a great family-friendly destination no matter where you stay, but if you want the best of the best for families, look to The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman right on Seven Mile Beach. The Ritz-Carlton is located next to the Westin Grand Cayman (which is also really good), but it takes things a notch or two further as a 144-acre resort with a splash play structure for kids, a Ritz Kids program and more.
If you need some indoor time, the resort has a Wave game room with an assortment of video games, board games, table tennis, air hockey and more.
Award rate: 85,000 Marriott points per night for a room with one king or two queen beds (and a nasty $85 resort fee). You can save some points by instead staying at the Westin Grand Cayman for 60k Marriott points per night.
Hyatt Lost Pines and Hyatt Regency Hill Country
These are two different resorts — Hyatt Lost Pines is a little outside of Austin while Hyatt Hill Country is in the San Antonio area, but they are very similar so I’m putting them together. Both feature ample family-friendly activities from lazy rivers, outdoor movies, s’mores, crafts, face painting, bike riding, quality spas and more. At New Year’s, Lost Pines even brings in a whole carnival!
The Hyatt Hill Country has a larger waterslide and a Flow Rider machine while the Hyatt Lost Pines has trail rides, pony rides and tons of resort mascots — like alpacas and longhorns!
Award rates: The Hyatt Hill Country is a slightly better value as a Category 4 Hyatt, so you can use a Category 1–4 award from the World of Hyatt Credit Card or 15,000 Hyatt points per night. The Hyatt Lost Pines will cost you 20,000 Hyatt points per night.
View this post on Instagram
Honorable Mentions:
- Grand Hyatt Baha Mar: 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night
- Hyatt Regency Maui: 25,000 World of Hyatt points per night
- Wyndham TRYP Times Square South: Family room for eight for 30,000 Wyndham points per night
- Park Hyatt St. Kitts: 30,000 World of Hyatt points per night
- Hyatt Regency Aruba: 25,000 World of Hyatt points per night
Bottom Line
There’s a world full of hotels you can book using your points, so it can be hard to know where to start. If your family decides to go all-in on any of these top points hotels for families, you are likely in for a real treat and memories to last way longer than just the duration of the vacation.
Featured image by The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.