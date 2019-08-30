This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In the confusing world of credit cards, points and miles, knowing your own quirks can make it easier to decide which credit card is the right fit for you. Earn bonus points on purchases that play to your pastimes like dining out, or to your preference for traveling in style or with a budget in mind. This brief guide will help you focus on getting the right card, so you can start earning points and miles for your next trip.
New to TPG? See our Beginner’s Guide.
The Food-Obsessed Traveler
You love to eat, so your trip revolves around food. You’re the type of person, who researches restaurants at your destination for weeks before departure and has a reservation booked for every night of your trip. A credit card that gets you bonus points on dining is your new best friend. Consider the American Express® Gold Card, which gives you 4x points on dining. Plus, American Express recently acquired Resy and is offering dining perks for cardholders in cities around the world — yes, including exclusive restaurant reservations.
If you prefer Chase Ultimate Rewards points, opt for the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card for 3x and 2x points respectively.
All these cards earn bonus points on dining worldwide, so whether you’re eating sushi in Japan, pasta in Italy or pizza in New York City (or Chicago!), your points are adding up faster than you can say, “Check, please.”
The Luxury Traveler
You like to travel in style. You wouldn’t be caught dead without TSA PreCheck (or better yet, CLEAR) and will always make a point to stop for a quick drink at the airport lounge before you board. And of course you have priority boarding. You need a card like The Platinum Card® from American Express, which comes with perks such as Centurion Lounge access, Delta Sky Club access (if you’re flying Delta, that is), and 5x points on airfare when booking directly through the airline or through amextravel.com. With all the flying you do, you need a card that helps you earn enough points so that one flight essentially pays for the next. The Chase Sapphire Reserve is another excellent choice, earning 3x points on airfare and all other travel expenses. You’ll also get 50% more value for the points you earn when you redeem them for travel in the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal.
The Budget Traveler
You don’t need any bells or whistles, you’re just excited to get away for a few days. You’d rather take multiple flights at the back of the plane than a few at the front. You’re best suited for a card like the Chase Freedom, Chase Freedom Unlimited or the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express. All of these cards earn you valuable Ultimate Rewards or Membership Rewards points, respectively. With Chase, you can transfer your Ultimate Rewards points to 11 airlines (including new member Emirates) and three hotel partners. With Amex, you can transfer points to 19 airlines and a trio of hotel brands.
The information for the Amex EveryDay card has been collected independently by The Points Guy (TPG). The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
The Stylish Hotel Traveler
For you, it’s about the destination, not the journey. You don’t really care how you get there but once you do, you want the red carpet rolled out. Whether it’s upgrades, spa credits or merely earning bonus points on your stay, you want to make sure your hotel stay makes all your Instagram followers green with envy. You’d do best with the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card or the Amex Platinum (hello, Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts).
The Solo Traveler
Solo travel is one of the most rewarding, yet challenging, experiences you’ll ever have — and I cannot recommend it enough. If you’re going solo, you’ll want a card that offers you a ton of travel protections just in case things go wrong. The Chase Sapphire Reserve is unparalleled, thanks to baggage-delay and lost or damaged-baggage protection; trip-delay reimbursement; and travel-accident insurance. Knowing that you have these benefits in your back pocket will give you peace of mind, so you can focus on your travels.
Bottom Line
No matter what type of traveler you are, you have multiple choices at your fingertips. Having the right credit card that will offer you bonus points, perks or travel protection can elevate your travel game.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.