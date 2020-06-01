The best charge cards of 2020
When comparing different travel rewards cards on the merits of their welcome bonuses, benefits and ongoing perks, most of them are nearly identical when it comes to the mechanics of making purchases and paying off your balance. The most notable exception would be charge cards, a category which has been popularized by American Express. Charge cards differ from credit cards in that they don’t come with preset spending limits, but you do have to pay your balance in full every month (which shouldn’t be a problem if you’re being responsible with your credit). Today I’m going to walk through everything you need to know about charge cards and name my top picks for 2020.
In This Post
Best charge cards for 2020
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for lounge access, airfare and hotel elite status
- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for large purchases
- American Express® Gold Card: Best for worldwide dining
- American Express® Business Gold Card: Best for high spending businesses
- American Express® Green Card: Best for broadly defined bonus categories
- Business Green Rewards Card from American Express: Best for low annual fee
- The Plum Card® from American Express: Best for paying your bills early
American Express also issues two other valuable charge cards, the Amex Centurion card and the Business Centurion card. These exclusive products are available on an invite-only basis to top spending Amex customers, and given their hefty fees (a $10,000 initiation fee plus an ongoing $5,000 annual fee), I’ve chosen to leave them off this list.
Before we dive in, here’s a comparison of the best charge card offers and bonuses available right now.
Comparing the best charge cards
|CHARGE CARD
|BEST FOR
|TRAVEL REWARDS RATE
|BONUS VALUE*
|ANNUAL FEE
|The Platinum Card® from American Express
|Lounge access
|5x on airfare booked directly
5x on airfare and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel
Terms apply
|$1,200
|$550
(see rates and fees)
|The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
|Large purchases
|5x on airfare and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel
50% bonus on purchases over $5,000, up to one million extra points per year
Terms apply
|$1,500
|$595 (see rates and fees)
|American Express® Gold Card
|Worldwide dining
|4x at restaurants worldwide
4x at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 per year, then 1 point per dollar spent)
3x on airfare booked directly with airlines
Terms apply
|$700
|$250
(see rates and fees)
|American Express® Business Gold Card
|High spending businesses
|Earn 4x points on your top two spending categories each month from the following list, up to $150,000 total a year:
|$700
|$295 (see rates and fees)
|American Express® Green Card
|Broadly defined bonus categories
|3x points on dining, travel and transit
|$600
|$150 (see rates and fees)
|Business Green Rewards Card from American Express
|Low annual fee
|2x points on eligible purchases at amextravel.com
|$300
|$95, waived first year (See Rates & Fees)
|The Plum Card® from American Express
|Paying your bills early
|Unlimited 1.5% cash back when you pay within 10 days of your statement closing date
|N/A
|$250, waived first year (See Rates & Fees)
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer.
More details on the best charge cards
Now let’s take a look at the details of each of these charge cards, including their welcome bonuses, bonus categories and some of the ways I’ve been able to put the credit card benefits to use.
American Express has also added a number of limited time perks, bonus categories and statement credits to help customers deal with the ongoing impact of the coronavirus. These perks won’t move the needle on whether or not you should add a new credit card to your wallet, but they’re a great way for existing cardholders to save money during these difficult times so make sure to take note.
(Note that the bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer.)
The Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for lounge access, airfare and hotel elite status
Why it’s the best charge card for lounge access, airfare and hotel elite status: The Amex Platinum comes with access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection (which includes Centurion Lounges), Priority Pass, Airspace and Escape lounges and Delta Sky Clubs (when flying Delta). No other card (other than the business version) offers this kind of access. The card also offers an industry leading 5 points per dollar on airfare booked directly with the airline or Amex Travel, and automatic Gold elite status with both Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors.
Current bonus: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months (valued by TPG at $1,200). However, be sure to check the CardMatch tool to see if you’re targeted for a higher welcome bonus (offer subject to change at any time) including a 100,000 point offer with the same spending requirement.
Limited time coronavirus benefits:
- Up to $160 in statement credits on select U.S. streaming services (up to $20 per month) from May through Dec. 2020
- Up to $160 in statement credits on select wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (up to $20 per month) from May through Dec. 2020
- Up to $200 in statement credits toward prepaid Amex Travel purchases made between August 2020 and December 2021 (only for cardholders who renew their card between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2020)
Rewards rate: Earn 5x points on airfare purchased directly with the airlines or through Amex Travel, and 5x points on prepaid hotels booked through Amex.
Perks & benefits: The Amex Platinum stands alone when it comes to luxury travel benefits. Cardholders get up to $200 in annual airline fee credits, up to $200 in Uber credits, up to $100 in credit at Saks Fifth Avenue and up to $100 credit for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee once every four years. Plus, you’ll get unparalleled lounge access, automatic Gold status with Hilton and Gold Elite status with Marriott, and extra perks with Avis Preferred and National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive.
Annual fee: $550 (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: The massive bonus alone would be enough to land this card near the top of our list, especially if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point offer through CardMatch, but it doesn’t stop there. Platinum cardholders receive over $500 in annual statement credits to offset the card’s annual fee, as well as enjoying a luxurious travel experience with comprehensive airport lounge access and elite status with two of the largest hotel chains.
Among the Membership Rewards program’s travel partners is Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, which is the only way to book the ultra-premium Singapore Suites using miles.
Other card highlights include an amazing 5 points per dollar spent on airfare purchased directly with the airline or through Amex Travel (equal to a 10% return on these purchases) and the ability to add three authorized users for a total of $175 (see rates and fees).
Further reading: American Express Platinum review
Apply here: Platinum Card from American Express
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Best for large purchases
Why it’s the best charge card for large purchases: While the Business Platinum doesn’t have quite as many bonus categories as the personal version, it does offer a 50% bonus on purchases over $5,000, up to 1 million bonus points per year. In most cases this works out to a respectable earning rate of 1.5x Membership Rewards points per dollar, but if you make a purchase over $5,000 in one of the Business Platinum’s specific 5x travel bonus categories, you’ll earn a whopping 7.5x points per dollar.
Current bonus: Earn 75,000 points after spending $15,000 in the first 3 months, worth $1,500 based on TPG’s valuations.
Limited time coronavirus benefits:
- Up to $160 in statement credits on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (up to $20 per month) from May through December 2020
- Up to $160 in statement credits on U.S. purchases for shipping (up to $20 per month) from May through December 2020
- Up to $200 in additional statement credits for U.S. purchases with Dell: $100 in additional statement credits from May 1 through June 30, 2020, and up to $100 in additional statement credits between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2020
- $200 appreciation credit upon renewal for select cardholders with renewal dates from now through November 2020 (not all cardholders will be eligible)
Rewards rate: Earn 5x points on airfare and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel, and a 50% bonus on purchases over $5,000.
Perks & benefits: The Amex Business Platinum carries one of the highest annual fees of any publicly available card, but it also comes with a long list of benefits to match. You’ll enjoy many of the same benefits as the personal Platinum card, including the $200 annual airline incidental fee credit and comprehensive airport lounge access (including a Priority Pass membership and Centurion lounge access) and Gold elite status with both Hilton and Marriott.
The Business Platinum also offers a number of unique perks to stand out. Instead of Uber and Saks Fifth Avenue credits like the personal Platinum, cardholders get up to $200 in annual statement credits for Dell technology purchases (split into $100 each for the first and last six months of the year). The Business Platinum also offers a 35% rebate on eligible flights when you pay with points to book airfare through the Amex Travel portal.
Annual fee: $595 (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: The 75,000 point bonus on the Business Platinum is the largest publicly available Amex welcome bonus, making this card a great choice to pad your Membership Rewards balance. While Amex already has one of the best collection of airline transfer partners, the 35% rebate when using your points to pay for first or business class flights or economy flights with your selected airline adds another valuable layer of flexibility to your redemption strategy.
Further reading: American Express Business Platinum review
Apply here: The Business Platinum Card from American Express
American Express® Gold Card: Best for worldwide dining
Why it’s the best charge card for worldwide dining: When Amex rebranded the Gold card a few years back, it did so with a heavy focus on eating in and dining out. You see this reflected in the card’s bonus categories, which include 4x points at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 a year) and the card’s $10 monthly statement credit at eligible dining partners.
Current bonus: Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months, worth $700 based on TPG’s valuations.
Rewards rate: Earn 4x points per dollar on dining worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets (U.S. supermarkets capped at $25,000 per calendar year, then 1x), 3x on flights booked directly from the airline or amextravel.com and 1x everywhere else
Perks & benefits: If you can max out both of the Amex Gold card’s annual statement credits, you can lower your effective out of pocket cost to just $30 a year. The card offers a $100 annual airline incidental fee credit (similar to the credits offered on the Platinum and Business Platinum), as well as a $10 monthly dining credit valid at the following merchants: Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, some Shake Shack locations and Boxed.
Cardholders also receive baggage insurance, trip delay reimbursement and benefits including double points and a $100 property credit on eligible hotel stays booked through The Hotel Collection.
Annual fee: $250 (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: While many cards are offering limited time grocery bonuses during the coronavirus pandemic, the Amex Gold has long been the reigning card for foodies and chefs. The 4x points per dollar on worldwide dining and U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 a year) make this one of the most consistently rewarding card for people who like to eat, and the two annual statement credits can drop your out of pocket cost to a very manageable $30 a year.
Further reading: American Express Gold Card review
Apply here: The American Express Gold Card
American Express® Business Gold Card: Best for high spending businesses
Why it’s the best charge card for high spending businesses: The Amex Business Gold is one of the most unique cards when it comes to earning rates. Instead of offering fixed bonus categories, Amex will award you 4x points per dollar in your top two spending categories each month from a set list so that your bonus categories can change month to month to reflect your businesses changing needs.
Current bonus: Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months, worth $700 based on TPG’s valuations.
Rewards rate: Earn 4x points per dollar on your top two spending categories each month from the following list, up to $150,000 a year (then 1x):
- Airfare purchased directly from airlines
- U.S. purchases for advertising in select media
- U.S. purchases for shipping
- U.S. purchases at gas stations
- U.S. purchases at restaurants
- U.S. purchases made from select technology providers of computer hardware, software, and cloud solutions
Perks & benefits: The Business Gold card is relatively light on perks, with its primary benefits being expense management tools (including the ability to add up to 99 employee cards for a flat fee of $50 a year, waived the first year) and double points and a $75 property credit on stays of two nights or more booked with The Hotel Collection.
Annual fee: $295 (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: The lack of any statement credits make the Business Gold card’s annual fee a bit harder to swallow, but the flexible 4x bonus categories are very tempting for any large business. Amex takes the effort out of earning rewards, allowing you to swipe a single card and trust that the bonus points will follow so you can focus more on growing you business and less on which credit card to use for which purchase.
Further reading: American Express Business Gold Card review
Apply here: The American Express Business Gold Card
American Express® Green Card: Best for broadly defined bonus categories
Why it’s the best charge card for broadly defined bonus categories: One frequent complaint from Amex cardholders is that the bonus categories on the Platinum and Gold (as well as other cobranded products) have too many restrictions, causing customers to miss out on bonus points they thought they should have earned. The Amex Green is a perfect answer to this complaint, offering 3x points per dollar on broadly defined travel, dining and transit categories.
Current bonus: Earn 30,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months, worth $600 based on TPG’s valuations.
Limited time coronavirus benefits: Up to $80 in statement credits on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (up to $10 per month) from May through December 2020
Rewards rate: Earn 3x points per dollar on dining, travel and transit and 1x everywhere else. It’s important to note that these categories are much more broadly defined than on other Amex cards.
Perks & benefits: The Amex Green card is clearly trying to find its own niche in an otherwise crowded field, offering a $100 annual statement credit for CLEAR expedited security in lieu of the now ubiquitous TSA PreCheck/Global Entry application fee credit. This credit drops the out of pocket cost for a CLEAR membership to $79 a year, but TPG readers can use the promo code TPG149 to get a discounted membership of $149 for the first year, or the promo code TPG2M to get a two month free trial membership.
The Amex Green also offers a $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, allowing you to buy access to ~2-3 lounges a year. This can be a great option if you’re traveling through an airport with limited Priority Pass options, or if you don’t already have a credit card that offers a complimentary Priority Pass membership.
Annual fee: $150 (see rates and fees)
Why it’s worth it: The Amex Green card gives the premium Chase Sapphire Reserve a run for its money on earning rates, offering the same 3x on travel and dining but pulling ahead with 3x on transit as well. It does all of this while charging an annual fee that’s $400 less than the Sapphire Reserve’s, before you even account for the $200 in annual statement credits. For many people, the Amex Green is a great way to unlock powerful earning rates without paying a premium annual fee.
Further reading: American Express Green Card review
Apply here: The American Express Green Card
Business Green Rewards Card from American Express: Best for low annual fee
Why it’s the best charge card for low annual fee: The Amex Business Green card is one of the only Amex charge cards to waive its annual fee for the first year, and in subsequent years customers will enjoy that the annual fee is a very reasonable $95 a year (See Rates & Fees).
Current bonus: Earn 15,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months, worth $300 based on TPG’s valuations.
Rewards rate: Earn 2x points per dollar for purchases made through Amex Travel and 1x everywhere else.
Perks & benefits: N/A
Annual fee: $95, waived first year (See Rates & Fees)
Why it’s worth it: With a low earning rate and no meaningful perks to speak of, the Amex Green card is a tough sell. Still, it’s the cheapest way to get your hands on a charge card and the inherent expense management benefits they offer. If you’re looking to increase your businesses spending power without committing to a more expensive premium card, this might be a good option for you.
Further reading: American Express Business Green card review
Apply here: The Business Green Card from American Express
The Plum Card® from American Express: Best for paying your bills early
Why it’s the best charge card for paying your bills early: While many people use charge cards to increase their spending power, the Amex Plum Card will reward you with 1.5% cash back when you pay your bill within 10 days of receiving it.
Current bonus: N/A
Rewards rate: No rewards on purchases. Earn 1.5% cash back when you pay your bill within 10 days after receiving it.
Perks & benefits: Earn 1.5% cash back when you pay your bill within 10 days of receiving it.
Annual fee: $250, waived first year (See Rates & Fees)
Why it’s worth it: The $250 annual fee on the Amex Plum Card (waived first year, See Rates & Fees) makes this quite an expensive card considering that it doesn’t offer rewards on normal purchases. At best you’ll be looking at a 1.5% earning rate on all purchases if you pay your bill within 10 days of receiving it, but there are plenty of no annual fee cash back cards that offer better earning rates without any hoops to jump through.
Further reading: The Plum Card from American Express review
Apply here: The Plum Card from American Express
Frequently Asked questions
Some people actively seek out charge cards to help manage their credit and expenses, while others pick them for the benefits and earning structure, without knowing (or caring) about what makes them different. I’m going to address a few of the most common questions about charge cards, but if you have a question I didn’t answer please leave it in the comments and we’ll try to get back to you.
Q: What’s the difference between a charge card and a credit card?
A: Charge cards function almost exactly like credit cards do, but with one key difference. Credit cards come with a preset spending limit, but charge cards don’t. Purchases are approved on a case by case basis, meaning a business with a good track record can spend more than usual one month without getting in trouble. The flip side is that you have to pay your bill in full each month, which shouldn’t be an issue if you’re using your credit responsibly and not carrying balances.
Q: How can you pick the best charge card?
A: There are a lot of good charges cards on the market, and which one is best for you will depend on your travel goals and financial needs. If you’re looking for a luxury travel lifestyle you’ll want the Amex Platinum, but if you’re looking to earn solid rewards on everyday purchases the Amex Gold or Amex Green may be a better choice.
Q: How do charge cards affect your credit score?
A: One of the benefits of using charge cards is the way they’re reported to credit bureaus. Normally your utilization ratio accounts for roughly 30% of your credit score. Because charge cards don’t have a preset spending limit, it’s impossible to calculate a utilization ratio (since there’s no denominator in the equation). This means that while the balances on your charge cards are reported to the credit bureaus, they don’t actually impact your score, which is ideal for high spending businesses and individuals.
Q: What are the pros and cons of using a charge card?
A: The charge cards on this list offer some of the best welcome bonuses, bonus categories and benefits of any cards on the market. Using them can help you earn points at a faster rate or enjoy new luxurious travel experiences, all while marginally improving your credit score. The only real con is the requirement that you must pay your balance in full each month, but if you’re not doing this already you should focus on getting out of credit card debt first before pursuing travel rewards.
Q: Who should use a charge card?
A: If you’re in the market for a new Amex welcome bonus, charge cards offer some of the best ones out there. If you frequently have large expenses that you pay off every month (either for personal or business reasons) using a charge card can help avoid the temporary impact to your credit score.
Bottom line
When we talk about the top travel rewards cards we often lump in charge and credit cards together, because their similarities outweigh their differences. Once you understand the few small things that set them apart, you’re ready to start using charge cards to improve your credit score and increase your points earning abilities.
