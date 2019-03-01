Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card Now Offering 40,000 Mile Sign-Up Bonus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Not all points and miles are created equal, which is why it’s not always the big shiny 100,000 point welcome bonuses that get me the most excited. Bank of America has announced that the Alaska Airlines Visa Business credit card is now offering an all-time high public sign-up bonus of 40,000 Alaska Mileage Plan miles after spending $2,000 in the first 90 days of account opening.
This is the highest public offer we’ve ever seen on the business version of this card, and it matches the 40,000 mile bonus on the personal card. TPG values Alaska miles the highest of any individual type of airline mile at 1.8 cents each, making this bonus worth a solid $720. You can potentially get even more value out if it though if you redeem these miles for flights on one of Alaska’s partner airlines, such as Cathay Pacific. A one-way business class award from the US to Asia with a free stopover in Hong Kong (HKG) only costs 50,000 Alaska miles, though these tickets often sell for several thousand dollars.
The Alaska Airlines Visa Business credit card has a $75 annual fee ($50 for the company and $25 per card), earns 3x miles on Alaska purchases and 1x everywhere else. Card holders, plus up to six companions traveling on the same reservation, will enjoy a free checked bag with Alaska. Card holders also get an annual Alaska companion certificate with the bonus and every year on the account anniversary (taxes and fees apply). The companion certificate allows you to bring a friend or family member on a round-trip Alaska-operated flight in economy for $99 plus taxes and fees from $22 — which can be a great strategy to get to two people to Hawaii!
As an added bonus, this small business card won’t count against your 5/24 status with Chase, meaning most people should be able to take advantage of this offer without sacrificing their long term card strategy. Here are some tips for becoming eligible for a small business card. Before applying, make sure to check out this ultimate guide to Bank of America credit cards for any application rules or bonus eligibility checks you need.
Bottom Line
Don’t be fooled by the fact that this bonus “only” nets you 40,000 miles. Alaska miles are some of the hardest to earn and most valuable miles out there. This offer is too good to pass up without giving it a hard look. It is the highest offer we’ve ever seen from the Alaska Airlines Visa Business credit card, and it should be easy to redeem these miles for several thousand dollars worth of flights.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.