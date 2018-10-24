This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Managing your kids’ lives and your own at the same time is no small feat. There’s packing lunches, helping with homework, paying the bills, washing laundry, setting up play dates, getting the kids to said play dates, soccer or ballet practice, going to work, making meals…
You get the picture.
With school, extracurricular activities, family, church or other community organizations, you might have what amounts to a village to help ease the child-rearing workload. But when it comes to managing your finances, you and your spouse may as well be the lone survivors on a desert island. It’s no wonder then that anyone who can make life the slightest bit easier is welcomed into so a parent’s stressed-out embrace.
That’s what makes the benefits offered by Discover’s line of personal credit cards a good bet for families on the go looking for simplicity — and maybe a bit of a break every once in a while. These cards aren’t going to come with the big travel perks the top travel rewards credit cards offer (nor the opportunity to earn huge welcome bonuses), but they can add piece of mind and a few extra dollars in your bank account.
Let’s look at five benefits Discover it® Miles can offer your family.
A Break On Late Fees
Just as you may leave the house wondering if you left the stove on, you may wonder whether you set your credit card payment up this month. You think to check it later and then — whoops — the due date passes and you get dinged with a couple dozen dollars’ worth of a late fee. Discover it® Miles waives that fee the first time you pay late. After that, you’ll pay up to $39 for each late payment.
Avoid Other Fee Changes, Too
Some credit cards may increase your interest rate — up to as much as the penalty rate — if you make a late payment. Discover says it won’t raise your APR if you pay late. The issuer also won’t charge you a fee if you go over your credit limit or if you attempt to pay by phone. Of course, you don’t want to be late with credit card payments but if it happens, you don’t want that situation to get worse with a higher APR. Additionally, when you’re traveling overseas with your family, you don’t have to worry about getting hit with foreign transaction fees when you pay for something at a merchant that accepts Discover cards. Oh, and when it comes to annual fees, know that the Discover it® Miles doesn’t charge those either.
Earn Money For Helping Friends
Make that deserted island bigger by helping out your friends — and yourself in the process. Discover offers a Refer-A-Friend bonus when you get one of your friends or family members to sign up for a Discover card, too. For each friend you sign up, you’ll receive a 5,000-mile statement credit. Since each mile you earn is worth 1 cent as a statement credit toward qualifying travel expenses or for cash as an electronic deposit to your bank account, signing a friend up will get you 50 bucks. It’s a win-win for you and your buddy. If you use your miles for travel, eligible travel purchases must have been recorded on your statement within the last 180 days and include airline tickets, hotel rooms, car rentals, travel agents, online travel sites, commuter transportation and more.
Don’t Fret Over A Lost Or Stolen Card
It can be stressful if your card goes missing while you and your family are on vacation, but Discover takes a bit of the drama out of this situation with its Freeze it functionality. This protection allows card members to instantly prevent new purchases, cash advances and balance transfers via the Discover app or website. Take that immediate action, get back to your vacation and then worry about replacing your card when you return home. Or, if you need a replacement card right away, Discover also will provide free overnight shipping for card replacement to any US street address that you request.
Get Some Payment Cushion
Discover it® Miles comes with a great 14-month 0% intro APR offer on purchases that can help you finance unplanned expenses for free if you don’t have the cash lined up to repay the balance right away. After the 0% intro period expires, you’ll pay 13.99% to 24.99% (variable APR). This should not become a habit, but is a great backstop if you need to make a major family purchase and you don’t have the cash on hand. Just make sure to repay the full balance and don’t incur any more debt before the introductory period expires.
Bottom Line
These seemingly small benefits might not seem so minor if life throws a curveball and you actually make a late payment, have your card stolen or need to utilize the 14-months of 0% APR on purchases (then 13.99% to 24.99% variable APR). These perks, of course, probably shouldn’t usually be the reason why you apply for a new credit card. But, just as with the benefits, the rewards you earn on a card like Discover it® Miles are built for families looking for convenience. You’ll earn 1.5 miles per dollar you spend and Discover matches all of your earnings at the end of your first year of card ownership, making this a card that essentially earns a 3% return (once miles earned the first year are matched). That’s a no-hassle card with some benefits meant to help you create a life with less hassle.
Set your own sign-up bonus with the Discover it Miles card. Any rewards you earn in the first year will automatically be matched at the end of the year and you'll earn an unlimited 1.5 miles on all purchases with no annual fee.
- Unlimited Bonus: Discover will match all the Miles you've earned at the end of your first year, automatically. For example, if you earn 35,000 Miles, you get 70,000 Miles. That's $700 towards travel! The more you earn, the more you get.
- Earn unlimited 1.5x Miles for every dollar spent on all purchases - with no annual fee.
- No Blackout Dates. Simply pay for travel purchases like airlines, hotels, rental cars, and more with your Discover it® Miles card.
- Miles Pay You Back. Easily redeem Miles as a statement credit for travel purchases. Or get cash.
- Freeze your account in seconds with an on/off switch either on the mobile app or website to prevent new purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers.
- Get your free Credit Scorecard with your FICO® Credit Score, number of recent inquiries and more.
- Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites.* Activate for free.
- Rates & Fees
