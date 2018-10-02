Deals

Deal Alert: US Cities to Morocco From $456 Round-Trip

 Jordan Allen
Oct 2, 2018

Flights from across the US to Morocco are on sale. You can fly from Newark (EWR), Orlando (MCO), Cincinnati (CVG), Washington DC (IAD/DCA), Pittsburgh (PIT), Nashville (BNA), Minneapolis (MSP), Detroit (DTW), Las Vegas (LAS), Raleigh-Durham (RDU) and likely other cities (if you’re willing to endure a day-long layover) to Casablanca (CMN) or Marrakesh (RAK) from $456 round-trip. Keep in mind that some of the flights listed below have two stops on the journey to Morocco. If you find yourself getting antsy during one of your layovers, check out our official layover guide.

While you’re in Morocco, try and book a stay at an authentic Moroccan riad, one of the world’s most unique accommodations. Most riads operate independently and do not have a rewards system, so we recommend using Hotels.com where you can earn 10x miles with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card when booked via Hotels.com/venture and paid with your card through Jan. 31, 2020.

If you’re looking to do some exploring, check out Get Your Guide for a list of the best activities in Marrakech.

To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.

Airlines: United, Air Canada, Royal Air Maroc
Routes: EWR/MCO/CVG/IAD/PIT/DCA/BNA/MSP/DTW/RDU/LAS and more to CMN/RAK
Cost: $456+ round-trip in economy
Travel Dates: October 2018 – May 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Premier CardChase Sapphire ReserveCiti Prestige (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Booking Link: PricelineOrbitzExpedia or directly with the airline

Here are a few examples of what you can book:

Newark (EWR) to Casablanca (CMN) for $456 round-trip on United/Air Canada:

Newark (EWR) to Marrakesh (RAK) for $484 round-trip on United:

Orlando (MCO) to Casablanca (CMN) for $485 round-trip on Air Canada:

Minneapolis (MSP) to Casablanca (CMN) for $492 round-trip on Air Canada:

Cincinnati (CVG) to Casablanca (CMN) for $493 round-trip on Air Canada:

Washington DC (IAD) to Casablanca (CMN) for $500 round-trip nonstop on Royal Air Maroc via Priceline:

Pittsburgh (PIT) to Casablanca (CMN) for $517 round-trip on United/Portugalia/Air Canada:

Nashville (BNA) to Casablanca (CMN) for $518 round-trip on Air Canada via United:

Maximize Your Purchase

Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire ReserveCiti PremierCiti Prestige (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.

H/T: Scott’s Cheap Flights

Featured image by Jeremy Villasis via Getty Images

Jordan Allen is TPG's General Assignment Reporter. She produces content about nearly everything from the newest travel trends to the latest flight deals.
