This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Cheap flights from multiple cities across the United States to top European destinations are now available from just $283 round-trip. Flights are available beginning in September through early 2020. A few dates are excluded including the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Deals are available throughout the week, with the middle of the week offering the cheapest flights.
All flights included in this deal are on major airlines such as American, Delta and SWISS. However, some flights will be booked into basic economy. While you will be able to bring a carry-on bag and, in most cases, a checked bag at no charge, seat assignments will only be available for a fee.
Finally, it’s important to note the connection time on flights operated by TAP Portugal. Some flights offered by TAP Portugal are only available with an overnight stopover in Lisbon or Porto.
There are plenty of points hotels available throughout the European cities included in this deal. Check out our reviews of the Le Meridien Etoile in Paris, the Apollo Hotel Amsterdam, and Park Hyatt Zurich for inspiration.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airline: Air Canada, Air France, Air Italy, American, Delta, Finnair, SWISS, Tap Portugal
Routes: BOS/JFK/LAS/LAX/MIA/PHL/SFO to AMS/BRU/BSL/CDG/CPH/FRA/LUX/MUC/MXP/ZRH
Cost: $283+ round-trip in economy
Dates: select dates in September – January 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Chicago (ORD) to Brussels (BRU) for $283 round-trip on British Airways, Finnair via Expedia (overnight layover):
New York (JFK) to Amsterdam (AMS) for $312 round-trip + nonstop on Delta via KLM:
Boston (BOS) to Frankfurt (FRA) for $341 round-trip on American:
Boston (BOS) to Basel (BSL) for $351 round-trip on TAP Portugal (overnight layover):
Boston (BOS) to Paris (CDG) for $356 round-trip + nonstop on Delta via Air France:
Miami (MIA) to Paris (CDG) for $358 round-trip + nonstop on Air France:
San Francisco (SFO) to Paris (CDG) for $376 round-trip + nonstop on Air France:
Chicago (ORD) to Munich (MUC) for $388 round-trip on American:
–
Miami (MIA) to Milan (MXP) for $390 round-trip + nonstop on Air Italy:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter here: https://thepointsguy.com/mailing-list/
Featured image by Givaga/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.