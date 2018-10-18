This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Travelers who stocked up on Delta miles made a good bet, as the airline’s award sales continue to wow. After Wednesday’s domestic first class sale, the airline has now released discounted award flights to Europe.
It seems that you can fly from most major US airports to Brussels (BRU), London (LHR), Zurich (ZRH) and Madrid (MAD) with prices starting at 32,000 miles round-trip plus taxes and fees. Economy awards on Delta to Europe usually price around 60,000 miles round-trip — meaning you’re getting about a 50% discount.
Delta has listed select routes that are eligible for the sale here, but it appears that routes outside those listed are discounted, too. You’ll want to head to Delta.com and plug in your preferred departure and destination city and see if you can find cheap first-class awards.
The sale ends this Tuesday, Oct. 24, but some routes may still have reduced award pricing beyond the deadline.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Flight from US Cities (ATL/BOS/EWR/JFK/IAD/BWI/ORD/SFO and likely more) to ZRH/LHR/BRU/MAD
Cost: From 32,000 miles plus taxes/fees starting at $58 round-trip
Travel Dates: January 15 to March 31, 2019
Purchase By: October 24
Restrictions: The terms and conditions note that a Saturday stay is required, but this restriction isn’t being applied in practice.
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Zurich (ZRH) for 32,000 miles + $58 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York (JFK) to London (LHR) for 32,000 miles + $184 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to Zurich (ZRH) for 32,000 miles + $63 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York (LGA/EWR) to Madrid (MAD) for 32,000 miles + $58 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Brussels (BRU) for 32,000 miles + $63 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Baltimore (BWI)/Washington DC (IAD) to Zurich (ZRH) for 32,000 miles + $63 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Chicago (ORD) to Brussels (BRU) for 32,000 miles + $63 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Zurich (ZRH) for 34,000 miles + $63 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Zurich (ZRH) for 36,000 miles + $63 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases to pay the taxes and fees, such as the Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta credit cards to ensure you’re able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express currently comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) And, when you aren’t using your SkyMiles, this is a great card for defeating basic economy.
Featured image courtesy of ugur akdemir/unsplash.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.