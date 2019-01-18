Deal Alert: US to Cancún From $152 Round-Trip
Sick of the cold? Well, you’re in luck — flights to Cancún, Mexico are on sale, with prices for round-trip flights as low as $152. You can fly from Dallas (DFW), Miami (MIA), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), New York (JFK), Washington D.C. (BWI), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Houston (IAH), Washington D.C. (BWI) and Boston (BOS) to Cancún (CUN) on a vast array of dates between February and June 2019. It’s possible other departure cities are available too, so plug in your city to see if it has discounted flights.
For this sale, most tickets available are in basic economy, which means you will be charged for a checked bag and seat selection. However, this can be avoided by having airline elite status or a using a co-branded airline credit card.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: American, Interjet, Jetblue, United, Delta
Routes: DFW/MIA/FLL/JFK/ORD/LAX/IAH/BWI/BOS and likely more to CUN
Cost: $152+ round-trip
Travel Dates: February-June 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Dallas (DFW) to Cancún (CUN) for $152 round-trip nonstop in basic economy on American Airlines:
Miami (MIA) to Cancún (CUN) for $172 round-trip nonstop in basic economy on American Airlines:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Cancún (CUN) for $172 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
New York (JFK) to Cancún (CUN) for $234 round-trip on Interjet via Expedia:
Chicago (ORD) to Cancún (CUN) for $242 round-trip nonstop in basic economy on United:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Cancún (CUN) for $260 round-trip nonstop on Interjet via Expedia:
Houston (IAH) to Cancún (CUN) for $264 round-trip nonstop in basic economy on United:
Washington D.C. (BWI) to Cancún (CUN) for $289 round-trip in basic economy on American Airlines:
Boston (BOS) to Cancún (CUN) for $294 round-trip in basic economy on Delta:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by Gerson Repreza via Unsplash
