Deal Alert: Nonstop Flights to Mexico From $194 Round-Trip
Escape the cold this winter with discounted fares from big US cities to Mexico from only $194 round-trip. You can fly from Chicago (ORD), Miami (MIA), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), New York (JFK), Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle (SEA), Las Vegas (LAS), Baltimore (BWI), Charleston (CHS), San Diego (SAN), Minneapolis (MSP), Detroit (DTW), Cincinnati (CVG) Denver (DEN), Detroit (DTW) or Boston (BOS) to Cancún (CUN), Cabo (SJD) or Puerto Vallarta (PVR) from Jan. through May 2019.
Some flights include a connection, however many of these routes are direct. A few of these fares are also in basic economy, so look out for fees on checked bags and seat selection. Or, you can beat the system by using the right credit cards.
To make sure you don’t miss out on what the country has to offer, check out Get Your Guide’s list of best activities in Cancún, Cabo and Puerto Vallarta. Do note that the US State Department has Mexico at a Level 2 on its Travel Advisory list, and encourages US travelers to “Exercise Increased Caution.” While there are plenty of bad headlines about Mexico, it still is relatively safe for tourists, and other countries like Germany and the United Kingdom are also classified at a Level 2.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: United, American Airlines, JetBlue, Aeromexico, Delta, Alaska
Routes: ORD/MIA/FLL/JFK/LAX/SEA/LAS/BWI/BOS/CHS/CVG/MSP/DEN/SAN/DTW and likely more to CUN/SJD/PVR
Cost: $194+ round-trip
Travel Dates: January 2019 – May 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Chicago (ORD) to Cancún (CUN) for $194 round-trip nonstop on United:
Miami (MIA) to Cancún (CUN) for $196 round-trip nonstop on American:
Dallas (DFW) to Cancún (CUN) for $196 round-trip nonstop on American:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Cancún (CUN) for $200 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
New York (JFK) to Cancún (CUN) for $240 round-trip nonstop on American:
Los Angeles (LAX) to San José del Cabo (SJD) for $244 round-trip on Alaska:
Cincinnati (CVG) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) for $249 round-trip on United:
Charleston (CHS) to Cancun (CUN) for $261 round-trip on Delta:
Seattle (SEA) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) for $262 round-trip nonstop on Delta:
Las Vegas (LAS) to Cancún (CUN) for $270 round-trip on Aeromexico via Expedia:
Baltimore (BWI) to Cancún (CUN) for $276 round-trip on United:
Boston (BOS) to Cancún (CUN) for $282 round-trip on Delta:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
H/T: Thrifty Traveler
Featured image by Sandro Abitante / EyeEm / Getty Images.
