Deal Alert: US to Germany and Austria From $374 Round-Trip
It’s not as often that we see flights under $400 to Germany and Austria, but fares to Berlin (TXL), Frankfurt (FRA) and Vienna (VIE) are on sale for as low as $374 round-trip.
Dates and city pairs are scattered but you can fly from Seattle (SEA), Dallas (DFW), Washington DC (IAD), San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) on full-service Star Alliance, Oneworld and SkyTeam airlines.
Keep in mind that some of these flights are in basic economy — meaning that you’ll be charged extra for checked luggage and seat selection. However, you can defy some of the more negative aspects of basic economy by having airline elite status or a carrier’s co-branded credit card.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: United, Iberia, American, British Airways, Aer Lingus
Routes: SEA/DFW/IAD/SFO/JFK/BOS to TXL/FRA/VIE
Cost: $374+ round-trip
Travel Dates: Scattered dates in January through May 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Seattle (SEA) to Berlin (TXL) for $374 round-trip on United:
San Francisco (SFO) to Vienna (VIE) for $389 round-trip on American/Iberia/Finnair:
Dallas (DFW) to Berlin (TXL) for $404 round-trip on United:
Boston (BOS) to Berlin (TXL) for $414 round-trip on KLM/Delta/Transavia:
New York (JFK) to Vienna (VIE) for $436 round-trip on Aer Lingus:
Washington DC (IAD) to Frankfurt (FRA) for $446 round-trip on Delta:
Maximize Your Purchase
Featured image by Mustang_79 via Getty Images.
H/T: Thrifty Traveler
